How Income Can Help Mitigate Sequence Of Returns Risk

We highlight what we think is a few good opportunities that are on the safer end of the risk spectrum.

We have advised members in our service NOT to make massive moves in their portfolio like going to cash or putting all their chips back on the table.

Income generation is a great way to mitigate that risk - by generating income to live off of without having to sell shares down.

The current market environment has affected retirees more than at any other time since the Great Recession of 2008. Yield Hunting has repeatedly stressed that Sequence of Returns Risk is one of the greatest, if not greatest, risk to the longevity of a retirees portfolio.

Sequence of Returns Risk is the risk that an investor will experience negative portfolio returns very late in their accumulation years and/ or early into their retirement. This is because the necessary withdrawals to sustain their standard of living along with a large draw down in the market can severely hamper the longevity of the portfolio. This is especially true if you are retiring later in life, leaving you little time to make up for those losses.

The greatest fear for a retiree is to outlive their retirement funds.

Growth Mode

For those who are more than a decade away from retirement, Sequence of Returns Risk has little affect on them.

(Source: KimSnider.blogs.com)

Take a look at the above chart. For someone well into their accumulation years with a decent $500k portfolio at age 50, we can see how returns affect his/her portfolio. The annual returns are the same, just reversed so that the -23.1% decline occurs at the beginning of Portfolio X and at the end of Y. However, in the end, the balance is always $1.2M.

Now take a look at the next chart. Once you start taking distributions it's a different story.

(Source: KimSnider.blogs.com)

You can clearly see that Portfolio X dies out around age 84 because it starts with a -23% drawdown right off the bat. It doesn't have time to recover because the annual 5% withdrawals eat away at the principal, leaving less to funds to build on later in life.

Even though both have a 6.5% return, you can see there is a large difference. One portfolio runs out of money, while the other even after taking out 5% per year, has almost $300k more than when he/she started!

Income Generation Can Help Mitigate Sequence of Returns Risk

We prefer income to capital accumulation. Why? Because Sequence of Returns Risk is almost completely mitigated by using an income-generating portfolio instead of a portfolio heavy in growth equities and dividend stocks.

Take a look at this chart for PIMCO Corp & Income Strategy (PTY) a fixed income closed end fund (NYSEARCA:CEF):

If you purchased $1M of the fund at IPO in 2003 at $15 per share, you would have been exposed to huge gyrations in price over the course of the next two decades. At one point reaching as high as $22 per share, and at its low, dropping to 73% to $5 per share.

However, take a closer look. Other than a one cut to its distribution in 2006 and one increase in 2012, not much else changed. You could have been in a coma for 20 years, missed all these gyrations including the 2008 recession, and woke up in a better position than if you have put your money in the S&P 500. You would have collected $2.1M in income over that period! If you reinvested, your capital would have doubled every 5.2 years.

Data by YCharts

Remember, even in the bear market we find ourselves today, that precipitous drop in PTY still bests the S&P 500. And remember, you still collect your income payments every month.

And those income streams are realized gains, not unrealized. So that balance in the S&P 500 is 100% exposed to any drawdowns in the market. The income from PTY or any other CEF is realized each month, cash in account.

Today's Bear's Market

That gets us to where we are today. Today's bear market was the fastest in history. It took just 16 trading days to hit bear market territory (-20% from highs).

Here we show the prior two quickest bear markets compared to the current 2020 event, in days:

We have now gained a lot of that back- some 17% above the lows set on March 23. But this doesn't mean we are out of the woods just yet. Remember during the 2002 bear market, we had multiple "dead cat bounces" or "bear market rallies."

This has occurred during all bear markets. So it's nothing new.

In 2008, we experienced four of them in a matter of three months!

In this bear market, the S&P 500 dropped roughly 30% in just over one month (Feb 19 to Mar 23). Since then, it has gained about 24% off that low. We need another 20% gain in the S&P to hit the high again. The question remains, will we hit that high again, before retesting the lows of March 23?

Clearly no one really knows why we have bounced so hard so fast. Many blame short covering, algorithms reading headlines on stimulus and other actions, rebalancing near quarter end, and a host of high-profile investors coming out bullish. Who really knows. This is all so fluid.

The good thing is that longer-term recession drivers are fairly absent from this decline. Recessions are usually a result of correcting large imbalances, often due to excessive demand and poor lending standards. The unique nature of this downturn is that it was self inflicted - it was done on purpose. This would suggest that we would see a sharper downturn but a quicker rebound than usual.

The following chart shows which asset classes (through March 27) have retraced their maximum draw down. The higher the value, the larger the rebound.

So where does that leave us? I still think the downside risk is now squarely larger than the upside risk given the uncertainties and the lack of a traditional wipe out of sentiment. While using our imprecise membership base, we did see quite a bit of panic among members in the depths of the market declines. That quickly turned to greed again looking to not miss out on the recovery. To me this suggests that we are not done yet.

This is where a retiree will get squeamish. If the economy goes into a prolonged recession, we may retest those lows again. For those nearing or just into retirement, this may mean they will more associate with Portfolio X instead of Portfolio Y in the earlier example.

Income Investing to Sleep at Night

In this environment, there really is no sleep well at night portfolio unless you are primarily cash and treasuries. But there are ways to set-up your portfolio so that you can sleep a little better than if you were 100% in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

We tend to shun investors from making massive wholesale moves in their portfolios. That would include selling everything and going to cash or putting every spare dollar to work once the S&P 500 dips 1%. We believe it's too early to get back in wholesale and I don't believe going to cash is a good solution either. Attempt to maintain discipline.

Small moves ----> Small mistakes ----> Small regrets

Today, the markets sit in a bit of limbo. We see the upside and downsides being generally equal for the stock market. However, we do think the bond markets, specifically in higher quality areas of the market, providing a great risk-reward setup for investors today.

My personal portfolio is still just over 20% cash. I did have about 20% in cash going into this crisis and only put a few percent in before stopping and waiting for the dust to settle. One of the things we emphasized early on was to pivot the portfolio toward quality. That included primarily municipals, both tax-free and taxable, as well as high-quality mortgages and preferred stocks. We continue to find some pockets of opportunities in the preferred stock and CEF spaces.

A Few Ideas

In closed-end bond funds, our specialty, we think this is one of the better opportunities to add higher yielding funds selling at deep discounts. Prices continue to gyrate all over the place so we recommend investors watch the NAVs and place some "stink bids" on select funds at compelling discounts to those NAVs.

We looked at a few CEFs there were on the safer end of the spectrum including those with Fed support.

BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) : The fund is primarily agency MBS which are being purchased by the Fed in their QE Infinity program. The discount is over -7% with a distribution yield of just over 7%. The NAV is basically unchanged from four months ago which is a rarity. The upside is definitely capped but the downside is limited.

: The fund is primarily agency MBS which are being purchased by the Fed in their QE Infinity program. The discount is over -7% with a distribution yield of just over 7%. The NAV is basically unchanged from four months ago which is a rarity. The upside is definitely capped but the downside is limited. First Mortgage Income (FMY) : Compared to BKT above, this fund is a step further out on the risk spectrum. While it contains a large allocation to agency mortgages, it also has a slug of non-agency MBS (~24%). And while upside in agency mortgages may be capped, non-agency mortgages are definitely cheap and offer up some capital appreciation potential. The current discount is -8% and the yield is 5.44%. It is also less risky as it is only lightly levered.

: Compared to BKT above, this fund is a step further out on the risk spectrum. While it contains a large allocation to agency mortgages, it also has a slug of non-agency MBS (~24%). And while upside in agency mortgages may be capped, non-agency mortgages are definitely cheap and offer up some capital appreciation potential. The current discount is -8% and the yield is 5.44%. It is also less risky as it is only lightly levered. BlackRock Core Bond (NYSE:BHK): This is a multi-sector or mixed fund with a blend of government bonds, agency mortgages, and corporate bonds. Most of the corporates are investment grade rated with about 25% of the portfolio in that BBB-area. Almost 36% of the portfolio is rated AAA, through their government and agency mortgage exposure. There is about 24% leverage which is on the lower end of that spectrum. The portfolio yields 5.83% and trades at a -8.5% discount to NAV.

In the preferred stock space, we recently nibbled on a few issues including some investment grade and some speculative.

Investment grade:

Oaktree Capital (OAK-A) : This is a premier asset manager in the distressed debt space. This is their prime time as Howard Marks and company have been hoarding dry powder for this very downturn. They didn't know how it would come but they were ready for it. The BBB-preferreds are trading just under $25 and are not callable until 2023. Thus you can lock in a 6.75% yield between now and then and a 7.3% yield-to-worst given the majority of Oaktree is owned by Brookfield today - and the preferreds are likely to be called.

: This is a premier asset manager in the distressed debt space. This is their prime time as Howard Marks and company have been hoarding dry powder for this very downturn. They didn't know how it would come but they were ready for it. The BBB-preferreds are trading just under $25 and are not callable until 2023. Thus you can lock in a 6.75% yield between now and then and a 7.3% yield-to-worst given the majority of Oaktree is owned by Brookfield today - and the preferreds are likely to be called. Digital Realty (DLR-C): A premier data center REIT with a BB+ rating. The shares are trading above par but are not callable for a year. The YTW is 4.62% with a current yield of 6.5%. Attempt to buy this one opportunistically using limit orders at or around $25.

A premier data center REIT with a BB+ rating. The shares are trading above par but are not callable for a year. The YTW is 4.62% with a current yield of 6.5%. Attempt to buy this one opportunistically using limit orders at or around $25. Bancroft Fund (BCV-A): This is the preferred stock of a closed-end fund with significant asset coverage of over 500%. The fund is well managed and has been around for many decades. It's currently run by Gabelli asset management. The yield is 5.36% and the shares are not callable until August of next year.

This is the preferred stock of a closed-end fund with significant asset coverage of over 500%. The fund is well managed and has been around for many decades. It's currently run by Gabelli asset management. The yield is 5.36% and the shares are not callable until August of next year. Apollo Global Management (APO-B): Another alternative asset manager that is likely to thrive in this market. The current yield is 6.5% and the shares not callable until March 2023. The yield-to-worst is over 7%. The common has ample cushion in case of a further downturn as the yield is over 9%.

Speculative Issues:

New Residential Investment (NRZ-B): The common just reduced their dividend significantly but not to zero which is a good sign. We've also seen a bunch of insider buying. That said, the mortgage servicer is on the hook for mortgage forebearance which is just starting to play out. The shares yield just over 11% with a yield-to-worst of over 19%. We think the Fed is likely to backstop the non-bank servicers if things really do downhill.

The common just reduced their dividend significantly but not to zero which is a good sign. We've also seen a bunch of insider buying. That said, the mortgage servicer is on the hook for mortgage forebearance which is just starting to play out. The shares yield just over 11% with a yield-to-worst of over 19%. We think the Fed is likely to backstop the non-bank servicers if things really do downhill. Eagle Point Credit Corp (ECCB) : We purchased some of these shares at $21. This is the preferred stock of a CEF (the leverage source for the fund). Despite us not liking the CEF for its riskiness, the preferred stock looks relatively safe(r). The yield is 9.12% and the yield to worst is 18.84%.

: We purchased some of these shares at $21. This is the preferred stock of a CEF (the leverage source for the fund). Despite us not liking the CEF for its riskiness, the preferred stock looks relatively safe(r). The yield is 9.12% and the yield to worst is 18.84%. OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFSSI): This is a BB-rated issue for another CLO CEF, a risky piece of the loan market. While we wouldn't touch the common (OTCPK:OFSI), we would look at the preferred stock. The fund is covered and we think is likely to lower the distribution further, helping the preferred stock more. The yield on the shares are just over 8% with a yield to worst of 24.5%. The shares are callable next year but barring a massive recovery, we don't see them being able to refinance these shares.

Concluding Thoughts

Sequence of returns risk is hitting retirees and other investors hard. We have a large bulge of investors that are currently in the red zone, between the ages of 55 and 75. These investors need to be able to overcome their fears and buy at these depressed prices in order to capital on the juicy yields available to them.

We recommend members keep their position sizes very small on individual issues (and stocks). Small is different for each investor but we tend to tell members that they should have a MAX of 2% in an individual stock or preferred stock. In reality, it should be capped at 1%. Diversifying across many issues can eliminate the idiosyncratic risk.

For those who have the bravery to look out more than 6-12 month, this is a good time to start to think about investing and capitalizing on the great yields. But we remain cautious and implore investors not to get back in wholesale. We certainly haven't as we noted above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.