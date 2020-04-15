Why You Shouldn't Try To Time 'Market Lows'

What's observable about this latest bear market that we find ourselves in is the magnitude and breath of the crushing declines, counterbalanced by sharp and steep movements up. One of the things that's been observable to me is the flood of investors who have switched out of equities into cash during the sharp declines, presumably with a view to timing the market and to 'catch the lows'.

Anecdotally, it appears that there has been a surge in redemption request made to fund managers to exit equities and to be switched into cash. However, actually being able to catch those lows is an entirely different thing altogether. While investors are well-intentioned, structuring an investment program where success is predicated on catching market lows is fraught with danger.

There's no bell that's rung at the market bottom

Contrary to popular opinion, there is no one systemic, fool-proof way to determine when a market bottom has been reached. While some may argue that market charting and technical analysis has its place, I'm yet to come across any consistent way to determine with great accuracy when the bottom has been reached. Certainly, there's no bell that's rung when markets finally bottom. In fact, the only way to know that a bottom has been reached is in the rear-view mirror.

While there are certain signs that can give an indication that all-time lows are imminent, such as maximum pessimism and capitulation amongst investors, it's often not clear exactly where the bottom minutes. Bear markets are often notorious for deep troughs and strong rallies. Thus, for our bottom seeking investor, the ability to be able to navigate through what's a real bottom and what's a head fake is this much about luck as it is any real skill. Certainly, that journey to the bottom will be marked by some fairly heart-pounding moments, both down and up, which is likely to lead to considerable stress in the process of trying to hit the bottoms.

Investors act irrationally trying to get to bottom

I've been a little bemused, pondering the investors who have publicly declared that they've sold everything and are in 100% cash, but who will buy back at market lows. If any of these investors have been invested through much of the bull market, that action has probably led to the inadvertent realization of significant taxes on capital gains, really for no other reason than on the hope of buying the same businesses back at a cheaper price at a subsequent time. If that isn't the definition of speculation, I'm not sure what it is. The characteristics of discovering a market bottom is punctuated by heavy and aggressive selling down (we had almost 3 limit downs in the S&P 500 (SPY) where trading was stopped with the kinds of greater than 7%).

Source: JP Morgan Asset Management

Yet, at the point in time, where the pain has been the most severe, it's psychologically difficult for investors to turn around and say that they will put it all back in immediately after the market has declined the most. Most retail investors freeze at this point, in spite of explicitly selling out at the beginning with the intention to buy back in, the evidence is that they don't. The average investor consistently underperforms returns across all asset categories, precisely because they look to sell low and 'buy back lower', often making a mess of both in the process. As we've seen, at least so far in this bear market, missing that point of maximum pessimism when the S&P 500 dropped close to 34% from all-time highs meant that a very brief window before things shot straight back up on the back of the strongest rallies since the 1930s.

Looking to find the exact bottom misses good value that emerges all the way there!

If one can find the absolute market bottom, then no question that will set up the path for good long-term returns if the right business has been selected. However, that doesn't mean that the absolute bottom is the only point of good value in making an investment. Hindsight will likely show that purchases made all the way along points of 20-30% declines from all-time highs in high-quality, cash flow rich, high growth businesses such as Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Visa (NYSE:V) or Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) will have made investors significantly better off when looked at several years down the line.

In fact, at various points on the way down to, but short of the bear market lows see thus far, it would've been possible to grab Salesforce at some of the cheapest multiples that the business has traded that in the last few years. It would be of great benefit to investors to get out of their minds that the low point, even if they can successfully achieve that, represents the only point at which good value can be found. Numerous points all the way down to achieving market lows also represent good points of value and can be more easily and objectively transacted and also represent less of a psychological burden to achieve.

Investors may be far better off considering a plan to allocate a certain dollar amount in a bear market and invest a fixed proportion of that at various points from all-time highs. For example, consider 25% of a capital pool at a range of 20-25%, another 25% in a range of 25-30% from all-time highs and so on. I find this a helpful approach, because an investor has a specific plan for how they will approach a downturn and give themselves an opportunity to participate should a market correction progress longer and deeper than expected and also not simply reacting to whatever daily direction markets happen to move on a certain day.

Things don't bottom out in the same way on the road to market lows

I tend to gravitate to the high-quality spectrum of businesses that are represented in the index. The businesses I like tend to be ones that have very powerful secular forces driving their growth such as Visa or Mastercard, which benefit from the shift to digital payments, or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) that are benefiting from the trend to e-commerce and cloud computing. They are cash-rich and have balance sheet strength like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) that have $115B and $55B in net cash, respectively.

They also tend to be businesses that provide sticky, mission-critical software that can't be easily replaced by enterprises looking to conserve capital in a downturn. For example, replacing Salesforce would throw an organization's sales funnel and sales management process into considerable disarray. Eliminating ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) would result in IT organizations being overwhelmed with service support requests at a time when large chunks of the workforce are remote and have critical IT needs.

It's been my observation thus far that these types of businesses haven't bottomed at the same rate or even the same manner as businesses that have been more directly impacted such airlines businesses, including United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), discretionary retailers such as Macy's (NYSE:M), oil and gas business such as BP (NYSE:BP) or Mall REITs such as Tanger (NYSE:SKT), many of whom have declined by as much as 50% from highs. There has been clear economic damage done to many of these sectors, from which there may be a long-term impact, and so, additional declines to new lows may still occur from this point on.

Yet, businesses like Amazon are actually hitting highs during the crisis! They are net beneficiaries and haven't hit market lows the same way the rest of the market has. There have, nonetheless, been good points of value to accumulate along the way. Businesses don't necessarily bottom in the same way across all industries, hence looking for market lows misses points of value to accumulate high quality that can sustain for the long term.

Concluding thoughts

While investors will likely never give up the search to time markets and find all-time lows, that's largely a misguided exercise. Evidence suggests that retail investors as a group have largely been unsuccessful in their endeavors to time markets, principally because it's never clear when lows have been reached, and the psychological damage inflicted by the market on the way to those lows mean investors are often battle-weary at the point of maximum opportunity.

A far better investment approach would be to identify and accumulate businesses that can be confidently bought and held for long periods of time that benefit from strong secular drivers to allow them to earn high rates of return on investment capital. Strong bear markets should be welcomed as an opportunity to incrementally add or initiate new positions in such businesses. However, rather than looking to identify all-time lows to accumulate these, deploying capital incrementally in ranges below all-time highs can spare investors distress and psychological discomfort of trying to identify an exact market low, while ensuring they take advantage of good opportunities to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA, V, GOOG, FB, CRM, NOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.