Lessons On Mortgage REITs And Relative Values

We can’t be right every time, but a thorough understanding of relative value makes it easier to be right most of the time. Even if the sector moves against you, you can still outperform.

Investors who focus on relative value have a better perspective for evaluating investments. They may have several good options to choose from, but they want to know which ones are best.

There are opportunities in common shares and preferred shares. We’re happy to highlight a few of them. We’ve remained active in the sector and seen incredible returns lately.

They need to understand that book values are real, that companies are providing updates, and that those updates are reliable.

Investors who want to understand mortgage REITs need to understand a few concepts.

Mortgage REIT volatility has been incredible lately. The market wants to hate the sector, but the bears grow terrified from time to time. What terrifies them? Probably the fact that they are shorting mortgage REITs which already trade at a huge discount to the net value of their assets. We aren't talking about their trailing book values. We’re talking about the net value of their assets today. Many of those mortgage REITs have a significant amount of relatively liquid assets. When you hear someone say a mortgage REIT can’t sell their agency MBS, you’re hearing something inaccurate. They might as well suggest that there is no market for shares of Microsoft (MSFT) or Facebook (FB). Clearly, those markets exist. But some retail investors aren’t sure about the market for agency MBS because most investors don’t have real-time access to that data.

How Can You Know Current Values

We have Scott Kennedy regularly modeling out the changes in book value. We know his estimates tend to be quite close, because they’ve regularly been close to the values management reports. If you’ve been sleeping in a cave somewhere, you may want to know that several mortgage REITs have provided “previews” of their Q1 earnings announcements. They’ve given investors a range for expected book values and in some cases even provided clear guidance on earnings for the quarter.

When management announces their book value, it's important to point out that the vast majority of these positions are marked to market. So when someone says:

“No, book value is negative.”

You can simply tell them: “You’re accusing the executives of fraud, which is a very serious crime. Would you make that accusation if you were standing face to face, keyboard warrior?”

Opportunities for Common Shares

The sector is filled with opportunities for investors who are willing to take on the risks. We can dive into more opportunities for the sector. First, we need to identify many of the REITs:

Ticker Company Name Focus (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency-Focused (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency-Focused (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency-Focused (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency-Focused (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency-Focused (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency-Focused (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency-Focused (DX) Dynex Capital Agency-Focused (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency-Focused (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: MITT was hybrid, but transitioned into all credit assets. Two Harbors was “hybrid,” but transitioned to focus on agency RMBS.

We have been placing some trades in the common shares of mortgage REITs as well as the preferred shares.

Our most recent trade was selling shares of EFC and putting the proceeds into shares of NRZ and CIM:

The trades are shown in the image below:

We had one extra trade at the end for another two shares of NRZ so we could have the total dollar amounts be as similar as possible. That makes it easier to demonstrate the sequence of trades in the future.

Closing out EFC results in a realized total return of 34.5%:

The new positions were promptly added to our open positions in the spreadsheet:

Why Trade?

All three REITs involve a significant allocation to non-agency MBS. For NRZ, that percentage has declined significantly.

We have a chart we like to use for evaluating recent changes in comparable securities. We call it the “$100k chart.” It measures how much needed to be invested on any given day to have $100,000 today.

This is dramatically superior to other methods for charting past returns because this method builds the chart around the current price, rather than around some arbitrary start date. In one single chart, we can get a feel for movements throughout the sector:

Even though EFC is within our target “Buy” range, we have NRZ and CIM both deep inside our “Strong-Buy” range. As we might expect in that situation, the recent decline has been much more pronounced for CIM and NRZ.

Since 3/17/2020, NRZ’s price movement would’ve turned $184,000 into $100,000. CIM’s price movement would’ve turned $155,000 into $100,000.

Yet during that same period, our position in EFC rallied dramatically and delivered a positive return of 34.5%. How did that happen? We bought EFC while it had a much larger discount to book value.

When the situation reversed, we ended up with dramatic outperformance.

As a reminder, all three of these mortgage REITs carry relatively high ratings for risk. However, EFC landed higher than NRZ or CIM.

Risk ratings:

EFC - 4.5

NRZ - 4.0

CIM - 4.0

Exchange Ratio

Prices are constantly moving, so I'll provide some quick exchange ratios. When we placed the trade, each one share of EFC could be sold for enough money to purchase either:

1.929 shares of NRZ

or

1.32 shares of CIM

Simply divide the price of EFC by the price of NRZ or the price of CIM to find these ratios.

For instance: $9.7945 (EFC's price) / $7.42 (CIM's price) = 1.32.

Why Now?

About a month ago we felt EFC was the more attractive investment. We were right. Today we find CIM and NRZ to be the more attractive investments. This all comes down to relative values.

We've got plenty of other opportunities! However, we will still be focusing on relative values.

Investors who refuse to look at relative values are doomed to repeat the same mistakes. You can’t thoroughly evaluate an investment unless you also can evaluate other similar investments. You need to know what other options are available. You won’t always pick the absolute best share, but you may pick good options often enough. Let’s go through another lesson.

Other Opportunities

With the incredible volatility in the mortgage REIT common shares, we've also seen volatility in the preferred shares. One way to take advantage of this volatility is to check the valuations of each of your preferred shares to see if the market becomes unreasonable. Since these prices change by the minute, this exact trade might cease to be viable. However, the lesson we include should remain very viable. We encourage investors to focus on the lesson here, not the specific shares. We've done this with preferred shares from several mortgage REITs throughout the last few years.

Trade Alert

We swapped another preferred share position.

We purchased 347 shares of TWO-A (TWO.PA) for $16.7438 per share. Total $5810.10 (rounded).

We sold 346 shares of TWO-B (TWO.PB) for $16.9336 per share. Total $5859.03 (rounded).

You’ll notice those two orders executed in the same minute. We have a net increase in cash of $48.927. That’s not much to write home about. So why make the trade?

TWO-A carries an 8.125% coupon rate. That’s good for $2.03125 per year.

TWO-B carries a 7.625% coupon rate. That’s good for $1.90625 per year.

So what happens when you upgrade from a 7.625% coupon rate to an 8.125% coupon rate? You get paid more. We still own preferred shares from the same REIT. So this isn’t a major change.

On our 347 shares of TWO-A, we have a projected annual income of $704.8438.

On our 346 shares of TWO-B, we had a projected annual income of $659.5625.

Note: TWO harbor recently announced its decision to delay dividends for the first quarter due to the current environment. Specifically, they are maintaining a strong liquidity position andjust transitioned into a strategy of agency MBS combined with MSRs (mortgage-servicing rights). Their prior strategy included a large allocation to non-agency MBS.

Simple Way to Remember It

If we can sell shares of TWO-B with the proceeds buying more shares of TWO-A, that’s a clear home run. We would be willing to accept slightly fewer shares of TWO-A.

We had to check the bid, which is the price investors were willing to pay for TWO-B.

We also had to check the ask, which is the price where investors were willing to sell TWO-A.

Beware Liquidity

This can be a very tough trade for investors to get the necessary execution. It requires trading rapidly and monitoring the bid and ask on both securities. Consequently, this may be a bit too advanced for some investors to try. For those who want to, we suggest practicing it by using much smaller positions. Such as using 10 or 50 shares to get the hang of it.

Announcements Create Opportunities

AG Mortgage Investment Trust had anegative announcement on 3/27/2020. Don’t worry, that’s not the recent development. We’re just setting the stage.

The non-agency mortgage REITs endured a vastly worse quarter than agency mortgage REITs. Estimating impacts is complex. Over the last two weeks, we’ve seen the non-agency mortgage REITs battling to protect their positions. Some counterparties have worked with the mortgage REITs. Some have attempted to dramatically markdown positions and then force asset sales.

The WSJ reports: RBC (RY) seized client assets and attempted to unload them Wednesday (beware Wall Street Journal paywall). The bank wanted to unload them the same day. AG Mortgage was among the victims. MITT promptly sued RBC. They should’ve announced it themselves since Bloomberg was running the story. MITT would like to block the sale since an immediate sale for hundreds of millions in non-liquid assets would create rock-bottom prices. Many other banks have agreed not to pursue remedies against the mREITs.

Note: Since then we’ve seen multiple mortgage REITs announce successfully entering forbearance agreements and in one case the mortgage REIT already reduced leverage and no longer needed the forbearance agreement (that’s NYMT).

Pair Trade Opportunity Created

The common shares and the preferred shares for MITT reacted very differently to that news. While the common shares were down 30%, the preferred shares plunged much further. On 3/30/2020, we suggested a pair trade:

At the time of our suggestion, MITT was trading at $2.77. In a recent update, we theorized that MITT’s current BV for common equity might have declined between 60% and 80%. If we assume that things are currently improving and may improve further, we could make an optimistic scenario where MITT is “only” down 40%.

We wrote:

Based on different scenarios for the change in MITT’s book value, we established the amount of upside in shares if they were to rally upwards to trade at 100% of book value. If 20% of common equity was lost, the upside would be 400.36%. (unrealistically optimistic)

At 40% lost, the upside would only be 275.38%.

At 60% lost, the upside would only be 150.25%.

The Pair Trade As of 4/05/2020

While we expected the preferred shares to outperform the common, that didn’t happen during the first week. As we wrote on 4/05/2020, the relative values became even more absurd:

The AG Mortgage Trust (MITT) preferred shares (risk through the roof) trade a little under $3.00. The common shares last traded at $1.63. We will use estimates for book value (which are going to be rougher for MITT). We had a recent estimate around $4.50. That would be a decline of about 73.5% year-to date. With such a large decline projected, nailing it down will be more difficult. However, with that estimate the common shares would have a price-to-book around .26. In other words, they trade at about 1/4th of projected book value. Their preferred shares on the other hand? The ones which are structurally above the common shares? They trade at about 1/8th of call value. I’m not suggesting investors want to take on that kind of risk, but the preferred is dramatically superior to the common. Investors could short the common and buy the preferred share so long as shorting the common isn’t too expensive. If it all goes to zero, they would be fine. If it recovers, the preferred should have more upside than the common! To be able to “win” in a bankruptcy, the investor might want to be shorting $1,100 in MITT to offset buying $1,000 in the MITT preferred share. If the preferred jumps higher or the common plunges, it would eliminate that trade. We could go for a higher price on the MITT preferred shares. It would be nice to walk away from that with a smaller loss so we could reinvest into the lower-risk shares.

Note: We ended up closing out those MITT preferred shares during a huge rally on 4/9/2020.

Another Announcement

On 4/8/2020 MITT provided another update. We had several very bullish announcements from various mortgage REITs so far in April, but this one was more of a mixed bag. Some aspects were positive, others were not. However, it inspired more volatility and created an opportunity to end the pair trade idea.

A Pair Trade Resolved

We ended the pair trade recommendation on 4/9/2020. However, it provides a very useful lesson for investors. Even if investors don’t want to use pair trades themselves, it teaches a very valuable lesson about relative values. If you want to beat the market over long periods, one of the most useful techniques to understand is relative values. You want to pick between a few comparable investments and be confident that you’re getting the best value.

When we closed the pair trade idea, we said:

The idea was simple. Investors would short MITT and buy whichever MITT preferred share was cheapest. At the time MITT was $2.27 and the cheapest MITT preferred share was $5.48. We suggested an equal dollar amount on each side of the trade. To keep it simple, we are demonstrating with $1,000 on each side of the trade. Investors can easily scale up in $1,000 increments. If the investor put in $1,000 on each side, they would have shorted 361.01 common shares at $2.77 and purchased 182.48 preferred shares at $5.48. Today they would be closing out those positions with common shares at $3.32 and preferred shares at $11.50. The following chart demonstrates the performance: These "pair trades" are often used by experienced investors to take advantage of a disconnection in the market pricing. We reiterated the idea during our Portfolio Update. The prices had become even more absurd. MITT's preferred shares were down even more than their common at the time. So we pounded in the suggestion again. Results are even more impressive: For the investor taking on very little net exposure, there was a massive return due to the outperformance by preferred shares. Why was this possible? Because the preferred share was trading at $2.96. Any good news had the potential to be a massive positive catalyst. The preferred share, ironically, had dramatically more upside than the common share. A Quick Ratio One quick way to look at the performance of the trade is to look at the ratio between shares. The investor placing the pair trade on our first call would've been shorting 1.978 shares of common stock for each preferred share they purchased. We believed that one preferred share should be worth significantly more than 1.978 common shares. Today (4/9/2020) the ratio moved. Now the market values one preferred share (using $11.50 for the cheapest preferred share) at the same value as 3.464 common shares. If this concept feels a little hard, don't worry. It isn't required for understanding pair trades. It's simply a quick trick some investors doing pair trades will use to measure the change between the value when they first completed their research and the value at the end.

Conclusion

These are difficult times for many investors. We've felt the pressure as well. However, there are some great opportunities appearing for investors. Those opportunities can include opportunities to swap between two extremely similar positions while getting a raise. In other cases, they may enable the investor to use a pair trade. The most important part is keeping your eyes open for the opportunity and having the courage to stay the course.

This seems like a good time to announce a few bullish ratings.

We’ll go bullish on CIM, NRZ, CHMI, NLY, CMO, and AGNC.

In each case, the REIT trades at a substantial discount to the net value of their assets.

The last four on that list are mostly invested in agency MBS. We’re taking on more portfolios with more credit risk in CIM and NRZ, but we like the risk/reward picture.

If you enjoy learning about mortgage REITs, preferred shares, and relative values, please click the "follow" button beside my name.

