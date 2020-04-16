Should Denny's Survive A Tough Year, Revenue Growth Could Benefit From Its Franchise Model

Best known for breakfast at any hour, Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) has fallen over 55% from its high amid uncertainties to restaurant traffic and statewide shutdowns, forcing the chain (as well as many others) to put the majority of its restaurants in take-out and delivery only. Denny's has been operating for 65 years and has established itself as a household name in the US with 1,569 restaurants domestically and now 144 locations in over a dozen countries worldwide. Although Denny's financial position with debt and cash is somewhat worrisome, low average check amount and high traffic (prior to same-store declines) should provide Denny's an advantage in the casual dining space.

Service and Menu

Denny's offers 24-hour service in its locations, serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night options. The chain serves nearly 4,400 customers weekly with an average check of $10.89. Breakfast and lunch account for 62% of total daily sales on average at company restaurants and 36% of weekly sales on the weekends. In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Denny's has stated that the "overwhelming majority of restaurants in the Denny's system continue operating with take out or delivery only options, some with reduced menus and hours." Denny's also has reduced pricing on meals for children and seniors along with its $2 $4 $6 $8 Value Menu and other related product combinations like the Super Slam, providing a sufficient quantity of food at a low price.

Same-Store Sales Declines

In the same press release as the announcement of operational changes per the majority of stores, Denny's highlighted the same-store sales changes that it expects to see. Same-store sales grew 2% for January and February in company-owned and non-consolidated franchises, and declined 19% for March. April should show similar YoY declines to March, with the stay-at-home measures increasing in some states in the beginning of the month, although the current planned slow reopening of the Northeast quadrant surrounding NYC could see a bit of a boost in month-end sales.

Cost Cutting

Denny's has also announced cost cutting measures - suspending domestic and international travel, canceling team meetings, and switching to a virtual format, furloughing employees, and reducing weekly hours by 20% to 32 hours. Denny's is also checking if federal tax credits and/or loans and loans forgiveness apply to wages paid during the outbreak.

Financials

Source: Denny's 10-K

Operating revenue for 2019 fell $88.8mm as Denny's transitioned from a 90% franchised model to a 96% franchised model, selling off company-owned stores both domestically and internationally to franchisees. Denny's wrote off $82.9mm related to gains on sales of assets and $11.9mm to gains on sale of real estate. With this transition, operating income increased by $91.4mm, boosting EPS to $1.96 for the fiscal year.

However, Denny's trouble arises from its constant deficit in working capital. The sudden shock to the consumer traffic dynamic away from dine-in and shift to takeout and delivery has caused same-store sales to decrease and falling revenues - expenses still remain. While the deficit was not much of an issue prior to the current quarter (as there were no sudden major shocks to the industry), an extended closure of the economy could put pressure on Denny's with current liabilities and payables nearly doubling its current assets balance. Among other items, Denny's has only $7mm in cash and short-term investments, and a deficit of $18mm in expenses ($15mm prepaid and $33mm accrued). Long-term debt has fallen $58.9mm, but still sits at a heavy $254.8mm.

Transition to 96% Franchise Model

Source: Denny's 10-K

Denny's sold off 105 company units in 2019 to franchisees (the chart above shows the weighted average number of units). Company-owned units now are 68, down from 173, while franchisee units increased to 1,635 from 1,536. Average unit sales have steadily increased in both segments, with same-store sales increasing by the highest metrics in 2019 of the past three years.

2020's same-store sales figure will be much different than 2019, with Q1 expected to have 6% QoQ same-store sales declines. Q2 has a similar tough start, with conditions the same as the end of Q1. This will have a significant impact on average unit sales and therefore overall revenues. Royalties are expected to increase with the new model, driving franchisee and license revenue higher.

Source: Denny's 10-K

Royalty revenues increased $7.3mm for 2019, and total franchise revenues increased $16.8mm, while costs of franchising only rose $6mm. Overall franchise revenues have increased just under $100mm since 2017, and costs have risen just about $80mm. Under the new 96% franchise model, Denny's looks to increase the royalties (up to 4.5%) and generate increasingly higher revenues from this segment in the future fiscal years.

Upcoming Obligations

Source: Denny's 10-K

Denny's $240mm debt is due within the next 24 months, coming after an almost identical amount upcoming in less than one year. Purchase obligation of food and nonfood items, after adjusting for obligations that allow cancellation of purchases, are $193.5mm, comprising the majority of the payment obligations upcoming for 2020. These are necessary to keep the restaurant running, but the total payment obligation could place stress on Denny's ability to pay off its debt in full at maturity with its weaker balance sheet. Denny's has drawn on its credit revolving facility, although the extent of the credit provided under the facility was not mentioned.

Outlook

Denny's current financial situation is expected to worsen on double-digit monthly same-store sales declines putting pressure on revenues in franchisee and company owned units. The company has a constant working capital deficit that further stresses its balance sheet, although the drawn credit could boost its short-term liquidity. Debt due within 24 months after $193.5mm in contractual obligations related to food and nonfood purchases could be somewhat worrisome if the current situation extends for the whole second quarter. Denny's operating income has risen on the transition to a more franchised model, which will provide more revenues on licensing and franchise royalties in the upcoming fiscal years. Should Denny's be able to cover its current liabilities as well as purchases and debt, the company could be headed for revenue growth again with its new franchisee model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DENN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.