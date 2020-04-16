Marathon Oil Faces Tough Outlook As Hedges Offer Little Protection

Marathon Oil (MRO) was on track to deliver significant free cash flows while growing US production this year, but following the dramatic change in the oil price environment, the company is now facing a grim future. Its earnings will plunge, while its hedges will only provide limited downside protection to its cash flows. Marathon Oil, however, is in good financial health and can survive this challenging year. But if oil prices stay low for an extended period, then the company will have to take additional measures to shore up its finances.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Marathon Oil reported decent results for Q4-2019. All of its key oil-producing assets were generating solid returns and free cash flows. In early 2020, it looked like the company would deliver a strong performance, as oil prices were widely expected to average around $55 per barrel. Marathon Oil had also planned for a $50-60 a barrel oil world for 2020 and 2021. But the double whammy of coronavirus and a global price war shook the demand and supply fundamentals of the oil market, pushing the commodity to 18-year lows of around $20 a barrel in late March. WTI was at $22.76 at the time of this writing. Now, the US Energy Information Administration expects US oil to average just $29.34 in 2020, down from $57 in 2019. The shale oil drillers, including Marathon Oil, can't make money at these extraordinarily low prices.

Marathon Oil previously said that it could generate a total of $600 million to $2.1 billion of free cash flows in a $50-60 a barrel oil price environment during the current and next year. It also said that it needed oil prices of $47 a barrel to break even in terms of cash flows. This implied that the company might not generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditures and dividends if oil prices fall below $47 a barrel. With oil in the $20s, Marathon Oil likely can't raise enough cash to support even its capital expenditures, let alone dividends. The company made the sensible decision to drastically cut capital expenditures which, I believe, is going to help it in minimizing its cash flow outspend.

Marathon Oil now plans to spend $1.3 billion this year as capital expenditure, down from its previous estimate of $2.4 billion. As a result, the company's CapEx will now fall by approximately 50% from last year as it reduces drilling activity in all regions. The company typically gets a vast majority of its oil production from the Eagle Ford and Bakken plays. Marathon Oil worked with eight rigs and three frac crews in these regions in 2020, but will now likely drop a number of those rigs and crews. It will also significantly reduce drilling activity in the Northern Delaware region, where it had deployed four rigs and one frac crew. The company has also fully suspended the Resource Play Exploration (REx) program and all of the drilling and completion work in Oklahoma, where it was working with three rigs and one frac crew.

Marathon Oil hasn't provided additional details regarding its production. However, I believe with the large cut in capital and major reduction in drilling activity, including suspension of work in some areas, the company's output will likely decline in 2020. Marathon Oil originally planned to grow its total US production from 323,000 boe per day in 2019 to around 335,000 boe per day in 2020, with oil production climbing from 191,000 bpd to ~203,000 bpd.

Marathon Oil delivered a solid performance in 2019, with net profit (adjusted) climbing from $0.71 to $0.75 per share as US production grew by almost 11% which made up for the 12% decline in realized oil prices to $55.80 per barrel. It also reported $2.75 billion of cash flow from operations and $409 million of free cash flows after accounting for dividends. But in 2020, the company's earnings will likely slip into the red and operating cash flows will plunge as it realizes substantially lower levels of oil prices and production drops. The large cut in spending will soften the blow but the company might still face a cash flow deficit (or negative FCF), since its hedges don't offer a lot of downside protection.

As a reminder, Marathon Oil entered 2020 with what seemed like a decent hedge coverage back then, when oil was trading in the high-$50s to low-$60s a barrel range and a drop below $45 seemed unlikely. The company's hedges consisted of three-way collars with a ceiling of approximately $65 per barrel, floor of $55 and sold put price of $48. This strategy protects Marathon Oil's cash flows from oil price volatility as long as the index price trades above $48 a barrel. The more index price falls below $48, the less effective this strategy becomes. Generally speaking, under most three-way collars, if the index price falls below sold put level, the company gets the difference between the floor and sold-put prices from the counterparty, which in Marathon Oil's case is $7 per barrel ($55-48). Marathon Oil hedged 80,000 bpd of oil production - equivalent to roughly 40% of its estimated US oil output - using the three-way collars, which, in hindsight with oil now trading well below the sold put price, doesn't look so good. Hypothetically, with oil trading at $23 per barrel, the company's realized price will be just $30 per barrel ($23 index price + $7 difference).

The good news is that Marathon Oil's management has moved quickly to improve the company's hedge positions. The company has now eliminated all three-way collars for Q2-2020 and replaced them with two contracts which consist of two-way collars, with 40,000 bpd hedged with ceiling and floor of $40.31 and $32.89 respectively, and fixed WTI swaps with 60,000 bpd hedged at $30.73. I think the company has improved its downside protection for the second quarter. The bad news is that 80,000 bpd of its oil output for H2-2020 is still covered by the above-mentioned three-way collars. The remaining production has no hedge coverage at all.

For these reasons, I think the company's operating cash flows and earnings will drop substantially in 2020 and it might face a cash flow deficit. Marathon Oil, however, is in decent financial health and can use its liquidity to fund a cash flow deficit. The company had $3.9 billion of liquidity by YE-2019, which included $858 million of cash reserves and $3 billion available under the revolving credit facility. It also had an under-levered balance sheet. The company had $5.5 billion of debt, with no significant near-term maturities. This debt translates into a leverage ratio (debt/equity) of 45.2%, below the large-cap peer median of 57%, as per my calculation based on Q4-2020 numbers. The low leverage shows that the company has the capacity to take additional debt to meet a cash flow shortfall.

Marathon Oil's balance sheet, however, could come under pressure if oil prices fail to recover meaningfully and continue to hover in the $20s-30s a barrel range throughout 2021. Remember, the company has no hedge coverage for 2021, which means its cash flows will be fully exposed to weak oil prices. In this case, the company might burn even more cash and will draw on its revolver, which will push its debt levels higher. Marathon Oil could, however, take additional measures to preserve its cash flows and protect its balance sheet. It could, for instance, cut CapEx even further or suspend dividends, which will help in bringing down the cash outflows. It could also shore up its liquidity by selling some of its assets.

For these reasons, I think Marathon Oil is facing a tough situation. The company can withstand the downturn in 2020 due to its strong balance sheet, but if oil stays low for another year, then things could get a whole lot worse. Shares have tumbled by 70% this year. The stock is trading 5.2x in terms of EV/EBITDA multiple (forward), lower than the sector median of 6.05x. But I think instead of buying on weakness, this might be a good time for investors to step back and re-evaluate Marathon Oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.