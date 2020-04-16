The Trillions That Dollar Bears Are Missing

Offshore U.S. dollar-denominated debt is something in the order of $12-14 trillion. This is the biggest ‘trade’ in history.

One must understand this in the context of global just-in-time supply chains and the U.S. as the world’s largest importer.

Unprecedented U.S. fiscal and monetary measures to alleviate the economic impacts of COVID-19 have some market commentators discussing the fate of the U.S. dollar.

The value of a dollar is social, as it is created by society. Ralph Waldo Emerson

The U.S. Federal Reserve recently embarked on a “whatever it takes” stance to support markets through the COVID-19 economic shutdown. Dissecting the veritable alphabet soup can be daunting, but here is a summary of the monetary programs currently in place:

This, of course, does not include the massive $2 trillion fiscal package that received Congressional approval in late March.

Remaining monetary measures, aside from increasing the above programs, would include adding high yield credit to the Corporate Credit Facility program, yield curve control, and tiering of interest rates.

A certain amount of mainstream media narrative has centered around the potential for U.S. dollar weakness, given the scale and scope of the fiscal relief package, combined with the Fed’s rapid expansion of its balance sheet. As of April 1st, the Fed’s total assets were recorded at just over $5.8 trillion, up from $4.16 trillion in late February.

U.S. Federal Reserve Balance Sheet

Source: Federalreserve.gov

What dollar bears are missing is the massive USD offshore funding market that currently has an insatiable need for dollars. Post the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), vast sets of new regulations to insulate banks from future crises were instated, including Basel III and Dodd-Frank. One result of this was the massive growth of the Eurodollar system.

In effect, the relative stability of the USD in the post-GFC era, along with very low funding rates in USD-denominated debt, led to a massive increase in offshore borrowing of USD.

USD Denominated Credit to Non-Banks Outside the U.S.

Source: BIS

As you can see, the majority of this debt issuance growth was issued by non-banking sectors.

The global OTC derivatives market is also massive, at nearly $90 trillion through the mid-point of 2019.

OTC FX Derivatives

Source: BIS

As large multi-nationals issued cheap debt in USD, currency fluctuation risk was hedged by a growing and already large FX derivatives market. Interest payments on all of this new debt were paid for by the cash flows of exports priced in dollars, such as finished goods (think Chinese exports to the United States). Also, the reserve currency status of the USD means that many global commodities such as oil, copper, and iron ore are primarily priced in dollars.

As global trade has come to a screeching halt as a result of COVID-19, exports have dried up, and prices of the aforementioned commodities have plummeted. This has made it very difficult for many exporting nations to pay interest payments on the massive debt balances incurred over the past decade.

The Fed’s FIMA repo program was an attempt to get dollars into the hands of foreign governments. However, it’s primarily the corporations within these countries that need USD liquidity. It’s very difficult for many of these Foreign Central Banks to effectively transmit liquidity from this repo program to those entities that need cash.

Emerging markets (EMS) are particularly exposed, with inefficient banking systems, inexperienced central banks, and typically high levels of export exposure. This sets up the potential for an EM currency crisis, which further creates the demand for more dollars. Most market analysts are considering how long the global economy will be shut down. However, what could break the backs of EMs is the potential for a reorganization of global supply chains. It seems this is already underway, with several de-globalization initiatives potentially beginning, from prescription drugs, to medical equipment. EM currencies have been weakening for years as their USD-denominated liabilities grow.

J.P. Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index (EMCI)

Source: Bloomberg

What the Fed prints through extraordinary monetary measures does not directly find its way to these markets as a result of the regulatory regime left over from the GFC. The FIMA repos have helped to some extent, but these have to be paid back and were not in substantial size to address the underlying issue.

In effect, every day that goes by increases the risk of USD funding crises for the EMs. In a sense, they are short convexity, as the further the dollar appreciates, the more the USD liabilities increase.

A popular refrain after the massive Fed liquidity injections was that “We’re just like Japan now”. Which is hardly the case. As a percent of GDP, the BoJ has a balance sheet that is about 4x larger than the Fed’s. They also are a top-10 shareholder in over 40% of all Japanese listed equities. For those that were screaming at the S&P lows for the Fed to start buying equities, keep in mind the Nikkei Index is still down 10% from the 2000 highs. I like to think that markets are a better solution to capital allocation than central governments.

DXY Index

Source: Bloomberg

The DXY (trade-weighted U.S. Dollar Index) experienced massive volatility through March, but has restored its upward trend. As the Fed has effectively become the central bank to other global central banks, and dollar-based liquidity concerns have the potential to explode higher, for now, the dollar remains king. Once we have a clearer view of a post COVID-19 world, there may be different global currency arrangements. But we are still early in the process of rationalizing what is possibly the beginning of a global USD denominated credit crisis.

The biggest trade in history could have the biggest unwind in history. And USD demand has the potential to increase non-linearly.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!

Subscribers warned to go risk-off Jan. 27. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.