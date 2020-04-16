Delta Air Lines Could Be Worth $11 Per Share

It might need $19-20 billion in liquidity in 2020; however, we believe it can raise enough cash to meet with short-term liquidity needs.

At the end of 2019, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), (BRK.B) owned 70.9 million shares, accounting for 11% stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL), with a market value of $4.15 billion. However, the recent COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant negative impact on the airline industry as a whole. Delta Air Lines is no exception. Its market value plunged by nearly 60% year-to-date, from $58.50 to only $24.40 at the time of writing. At the beginning of April, Berkshire Hathaway unloaded $314 million worth of Delta shares at $23-26 per share. Although we believe Delta can raise enough liquidity to overcome this crisis, we expect more downward pressure on its stock price.

Huge operating costs and significant drop in revenue

Delta, like any other airlines, carries a lot of burden with huge fixed costs. The biggest cost item in airline operating expenses are salaries. That is why the recent U.S. government’s CARES Act has been implemented to save airlines by giving them money to pay for their employees from April to September 2020. To receive this aid package, all airlines, including Delta, have to restrain from firing employees and cutting employees' pay rates and benefits till the end of September 2020.

From April to September 2019, Delta had around 90,000 employees and had to pay roughly $7 billion in salaries and related benefits. Therefore, the $25 billion package for all qualified U.S. airlines would not be enough for Delta. With the current cash burn of $60 million per day, Delta estimates the aid package money would be gone by June if the airline could not raise more money and/or reduce costs further.

In the past two months, Delta has seen significant drop in demand. Normally, the airline had 600,000 customers flying on Saturday at the end of March. However, the number of customers has declined to only 38,000 customers on the same period this year. The schedule in April would be at least 80% lower than originally planned with 115,000 flights cancelled. As a consequence, Delta expects its second-quarter revenue to decline by 90%. The demand and revenue can go down further, Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian has not seen the bottom yet. If the U.S. does a good job in mass diagnosis and social distancing, the flight demand might gradually pick up in the third and the fourth quarter. We estimate Delta’s 2020 revenue would be around $14-16 billion in 2020, equivalent to 30-35% of the 2019 revenue.

In 2019, salaries and related costs were $11.23 billion, representing 27.8% of the total operating expenses.

Source: Delta’s 10-K filing

Assuming around 50% of these expenses are fixed costs, the other 50% is variable expenses, which would be 70% lower than 2019 due to a 70% lower revenue estimation. Delta’s 2020 operating expenses would come in at $26.2 billion. As a consequence, Delta might experience operating losses of $10-12 billion this year.

Despite high contractual obligations, Delta can raise money to meet liquidity needs

What also worries investors is the high level of contractual obligations, including debt, lease obligations and purchase commitments.

Source: Delta’s 10-K filing

Delta has more than $11.5 billion in contractual commitment, which is expected to be paid in cash, and due within this year. Combined with around $10 billion in operating losses, excluding non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, Delta needs around $19-20 billion in liquidity in 2020.

Delta reported to have $20 billion in unencumbered assets, including $12 billion in aircraft. Furthermore, Delta has taken actions in reducing cash outflows. It has deferred $500 million in capital expenditures, $500 million in voluntary pension funding, and stopped buying back shares, which had been around $2 billion in 2019.

In addition, Delta has another smaller but efficient business, which is bringing consistent cash flow to the airline. It is to sell miles with a co-branding program with American Express (NYSE:AXP). An 11-year renewal partnership, starting from 2019, is expected to add $7 billion annually by 2023. Therefore, we believe that the airline is able to raise additional debt for its liquidity need within this year.

Delta might be worth $11 per share

As Delta might experience both negative operating cash flow and operating income in 2020, we use the relative price-to-sales ratio to value the company. Delta’s P/S ratio has been fluctuating widely in the past.

Source: YCharts

When the airline had been growing in the past five years, its P/S ratio has stayed around 0.7x-1x. Before that, its sales multiple had been much lower, in the range of 0.1x–0.3x. Currently, Delta is trading at $24.40 per share, with the total market capitalization of $15.6 billion. If we use an average revenue multiple of 0.5x on our 2020 revenue estimation of $14 billion, Delta would have $7 billion in market capitalization, or $11 per share. While our estimate depends on the COVID-19 situation and overall flight demand, we expect more downward pressure in Delta stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.