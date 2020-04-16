Krystal Biotech: Revisiting This Gene Therapy Pioneer Ahead Of Q2 Data

Shares have risen by over 200% since my initial recommendation, but are only slightly in the green since my June 2019 update.

Shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) have risen by over 200% since my July 2018 article recommended readers accumulate shares based on optimism for the gene therapy pioneer's STAR-D platform and its potential to address multiple rare skin diseases. On the other hand, performance is only slightly in the green since my June update piece stated that thesis had strengthened considerably after promising phase 2 results for KB103 were reported in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

With the stock price bouncing up from April lows yet still below its 200- and 50-day moving averages ahead of an important data readout in Q2, I thought it's an ideal time to bring this one back to readers' attention.

Chart

Figure 1: KRYS daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see the stock double top in the mid-60s and from there slide to mid-30s (most likely related to sector and market weakness as well as lack of catalysts during that time frame). Currently, shares have bounced back to the mid-40s yet still trade below 50- and 200-day moving averages. It would seem the present is not a bad time to accumulate a position, assuming readers are positive on near-term readout or have a multi-year time frame.

Overview

In my last update piece, I touched on the following keys to our bullish thesis:

Interest and money flow were coming back to the gene therapy sector and the company's STAR-D (Skin TARgeted Delivery platform) was identified as a unique, attractive asset which allows for development of off-the-shelf treatments for skin diseases where there are no effective treatments currently available. The basis of this value was the belief that modified HSV-1 could penetrate a variety of skin cells with a high payload capacity and low immunogenicity allowing for repeat delivery.

Lead candidate KB103 appeared to have significant potential in treating patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a terrible rare disease which affects 1 out of every 20,000 births in the United States with no treatment or cure currently available (palliative treatment costs run in the range of $200k to $400k annually). The current standard of care is limited to providing relief of symptoms, and the company's off-the-shelf option would have a leg up over high-cost autologous therapies currently in development (not to mention closing the time lag between diagnosis and initiation of treatment). I also stated that an expedited development path and accelerated approval pathway were possible (potentially in 2020) if initial data were promising. Data from the phase 2 placebo-controlled GEM-2 study was quite encouraging, including five of six wounds closing 100% during the trial. The wound that did not close is understandable, considering that it was a deep wound that had remained open for over 4 years (closed 35% at day 30 and 42% at day 90). As for the clinical endpoint of time to 100% wound closure, average time was 23.4 days in the phase 2 trial on all KB103 treated wounds and 19 days for recurring wounds. Average time to 100% wound closure in phase 1 study was 12 days.

Institutional clustering, insider ownership, and the pedigree of management were identified as significant green flags, as chairman and CEO Krish Krishnan (former COO/CFO of New River Pharmaceuticals which was sold to Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) for $2.6 billion) filed a 13G disclosing ownership of over 2 million shares and Sun Pharma owned over 900,000 shares as well.

Other positive developments included the granting of both Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (voucher could be sold for $80 million or so) for second program KB105 for the treatment of patients with transglutaminase 1 (TGM-1) deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis ("ARCI"), a condition with no available treatments and 20,000 patients worldwide.

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's move onto upcoming material events that we can look forward to.

"Needle Moving" Catalysts and Catalyst Pipeline

For my top ideas, I look for key events in the near to medium term that truly have the potential to move share price and valuation to new levels. Likewise, I consider an idea to be even more attractive should multiple material events exist throughout the next few quarters (a catalyst pipeline), making it easier for us to hold with patience through them all (assuming we have sufficient conviction).

In the case of Krystal Biotech, interim data from the phase 1/2 study of KB105 for the treatment of patients with TGM-1 deficient ARCI are expected in the first half of the year (so essentially this quarter, unless there is a slight delay due to COVID-19 pandemic as has been observed with many other life sciences firms). This could be a significant catalyst, considering the company's $750 million market capitalization (enterprise value of around $550 million if cash position backed out) as contrasted to market opportunity here. As touched on before, TGM-1 deficient ARCI has prevalence of about 23,000 in the 3 major markets (EU, US, ROW) with no approved treatments and standard of care being only palliative in nature.

Odds are that data should be promising, considering success established with lead program in DEB and supportive in vitro and in vivo proof of concept data for KB105 in preclinical studies. The drug candidate was shown to efficiently transduce patient keratinocytes to express functional human TGM1. Also, biodistribution and toxicity data were indicative that KB105 can be safely and repeatedly administered to the skin at high doses without systemic vector exposure.

Figure 3: Robust TGM1 expression detected at transcript and protein levels, with no obvious dose-dependent toxicity (Source: corporate presentation)

Again, the great thing about going after these rare monogenic skin diseases is that each is readily understood, has high unmet medical need, and there are few to no approved treatments. Likewise, with Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (JEB), Netherton Syndrome (NS) and other indications to follow, the formula has already been established, and the company can simply tweak its STAR-D platform to insert the therapeutic effector of interest and apply locally to the skin.

As for catalyst pipeline for the rest of 2020, it would appear that the second half of the year will involve much in the way of execution in the clinic. However, I'm not seeing as much in terms of "needle moving" catalysts.

The company is working to initiate a phase 1 clinical study in an aesthetic skin indication (perhaps they partner off such indications as psoriasis with a big pharmaceutical firm in 2021 or so after proof-of-concept data). This would make sense, allowing for an entity with the necessary resources to push these large indications forward at full speed, while Krystal's management focuses on rare disease indications. Speaking of which, they plan to file an IND for a third rare disease indication in the second half of the year (proof of concept data to follow in 2021, I'd assume).

As for lead product candidate B-VEC, the pivotal study should get underway in the first half of the year, and it'll be interesting to get more concrete timelines in the corporate midyear update (again, I wonder if any COVID-19 related setbacks or if all clear on that front).

It should be noted that management wisely chose to gain control of logistics and manufacturing, as ground-breaking of the ASTRA commercial gene therapy facility was announced in January (will be used as backup facility for lead candidate KB103 or B-VEC). The company has already completed construction of the first commercial scale cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility, ANCORIS, which should aid with control of supply chain as well. Keep in mind that regarding potential COVID-19 related interruptions, the company has already produced clinical material for the pivotal study of B-VEC.

Other Information

For year-end 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $193.7 million as compared to net loss of $19.1 million. Research and development expenses more than doubled to $15.6 million, while G&A came in at $6.5 million. Considering current cash position and burn rate, it would appear the company is very well capitalized as it takes on a pivotal trial for the lead program and brings additional assets into the clinic.

As for market opportunity being targeted with the lead program, keep in mind the company estimates there are roughly 125,000 people affected by DEB worldwide (however, just 2,500 diagnosed DEB patients in US and similar number in Europe and Asia). As KB103 can be administered by any dermatologist, no hospitalization is required, and cost should be reasonable, I imagine it should take a good-sized share of the market relative to autologous therapies should all go well.

As for institutional investors of note, both Baker Brothers and OrbiMed Advisors own decent-sized stakes. History of recent insider selling does raise some concern. To be fair, CEO Kris Krishnan owns around 4 million shares.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, early-stage platform technology plays have historically been one of my favorite areas of biotech to invest in, as they often give us derisking via proof of concept for lead program, plus optionality in additional pipeline assets. Here, Krystal's STAR-D platform appears to hold significant value, and further upside could be unlocked over the next couple years as pivotal study for lead indication is completed, data is generated for additional rare disease indication and perhaps the company partners up for more common chronic skin disorders. In the near term, it's possible that initial data for KB105 for the treatment of patients with TGM-1 deficient ARCI moves the needle as well. Devil's advocate would state that as this is an early-stage program, positive results here might result in only a modest bump in valuation.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, Krystal Biotech is a Buy. An investment here might better be suited for investors with at least a 2-year time frame to allow the pipeline to advance further. Given the strong cash position, they should be able to weather possible COVID-19 related setbacks or other headwinds faced in 2020.

Risks include negative data near term for KB105, setbacks in the clinic including timeline for pivotal study for their lead program, competition for certain indications such as DEB and COVID-19 related setbacks like other companies in the industry have been reporting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

