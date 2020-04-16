First Republic Shows How It Really May Be Different

If a long-term growth rate in the low-to-mid teens is still valid, First Republic shares now offer a rare opportunity to buy in below fair value.

Like other banks, First Republic is building reserves, and charge-offs are likely to start accelerating in the coming quarters.

One quarter doesn’t make a story, but First Republic’s (FRC) first quarter results certainly don’t hurt the argument that First Republic’s much higher than normal valuation is underpinned by a differentiated business model that can outperform in all seasons. Again, this is just one quarter and there are certainly plenty of risks in front of First Republic, but it’s hard not be impressed today.

When I last wrote about First Republic, one of my bullet points was that it was going to take a much weaker macro environment to push the shares to a “meaningfully cheap” level … and here we are. First Republic has already rebounded strongly from what may be the point of peak pessimism (the third week of March), but if low-to-mid teens long-term core earnings growth is still a valid assumption, these shares are undervalued now.

A Strong Beat, Even With Higher Provisioning

Higher provisioning expense is almost certain to be the theme of this quarter, as banks scramble to boost reserves as Covid-19 pushes the U.S. into recession. While JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) both saw significant reserve builds in the quarter, First Republic’s higher provisioning expense didn’t ruin the quarter, and the company’s performance on pre-provision profits was excellent.

Revenue rose 13% yoy and 4% qoq, beating expectations by about 8%. Net interest income was strong, rising 12% yoy and 5%, beating expectations by about 6% on stronger net interest margin and better balance sheet growth. Net interest margin fell 23bp yoy but rose 1bp qoq, beating expectations by 4bp, and average earning assets rose 21% yoy and 5% qoq. Fee income rose 22% yoy and 2% qoq, beating expectations by 8% on good results in wealth management (up 25% yoy and 5% qoq) despite a 9% qoq decline in AUM.

Expenses were higher than expected in absolute terms, but that was driven by the higher revenue; the company’s efficiency ratio was actually about 250bp better than expected. Core pre-provision profits rose 13% (flat qoq), beating expectations by roughly 10%. Tangible book value per share also came in healthy, growing 12% from the year-ago level

Provisioning expense was higher than expected, but I’d call that a “no surprise” surprise, as many analysts just threw up their hands on trying to adjust that estimate going into the quarter. Provision expense nearly quintupled on a qoq basis, though almost 60% of the qoq increase was due to the new CECL rules. The rest was “preventative maintenance” with the company looking to build reserves ahead of higher potential loan losses. It’s worth remembering, though, that provisions and reserves are estimates; actual loan loss experience may be better (or worse) than this.

Not Really Many Signs Of Trouble Yet…

First Republic’s first quarter was quite strong, particularly given the circumstances of the Covid-19 outbreak. Loans rose more than 22% yoy and 5% qoq in both end-of-period and average calculations; as a smaller lender to smaller businesses, First Republic didn’t see the “rush to the window” that larger banks like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo saw in March.

Management described the loan pipeline as “healthy” and said they’re seeing increased interest in single-family mortgage re-fi’s. Originations did decline 8% qoq, but sequential declines in the first quarter are normal and this was actually a smaller-than-normal decline. Loan yields did continue to decline, with a 27bp yoy and 8bp qoq decline.

First Republic also saw a strong jump in deposits, with similar mid-teens growth on a year-over-year basis and mid-single-digit growth on a qoq basis. Non-interest-bearing deposit growth was particularly strong, though, with 18% and 12% growth in yoy and qoq balances. Helped by that strong NIB deposit growth, deposit costs fell 4bp qoq and 6bp qoq.

Credit really isn’t problematic at this point. Non-performing loans actually declined on a qoq basis (down 12%) and the non-performing asset ratio was basically steady. Charge-offs remain effectively nil. Management noted that so far they’ve had loan deferral requests on loans totaling less than 3% of the portfolio, though they expect this to climb to 4% to 5% over time.

Can It Last?

I do expect that First Republic is going to see a surge in charge-offs as Covid-19 does it damage (and I’d also note I wasn’t expecting a great 2020 for the U.S. economy even before Covid-19). Charge-offs over the next couple of years will likely dwarf what the company has reported over the last decade; it’s plausible to me that First Republic could report more charge-offs in one or more of the next four quarters than it has reported over the last three full years. Likewise, I think there will be higher provisioning expenses over the next few years.

A key question is how well loan growth holds up. I don’t see the company maintaining the near-20% pace of recent years, but I believe it will maintain double-digit growth through the low of the cycle, and management is still calling for mid-teens growth this year. The more affluent customer base that First Republic serves will still need and want mortgages, and the bank’s above-average mortgage exposure won’t look so bad if a more protracted recession weakens C&I and CRE lending demand across the banking sector. I do see some risk in the private equity/venture lending business, but that’s still less than 10% of the loan book.

The Outlook

I don’t want to over-celebrate first quarter results, as I do expect pre-provision profit growth to flatten out. Still, that will likely still be enough to make First Republic a standout performer, and this shock to the system is likely (in my view) to highlight the positive differences of this bank’s model and customer base.

I have cut back my earnings expectations for First Republic, but not nearly as much as I expect I will have to for most banks. My earnings estimates for the next two years are about 15% to 20% lower than before, but I’m still expecting low-to-mid teens growth over the long term from First Republic’s core earnings. That, in turn, still supports a fair value above $110, but I want to once again underline the uncertainty in the model at this point.

Near-term valuation metrics like ROTCE-driven P/TBV have always been problematic for First Republic, and today is no exception. In the past you could argue that First Republic deserved a premium because of its stronger growth profile, and the reality is that it’s tough to assemble a fair/accurate peer group for purposes of modeling fair multiples.

The Bottom Line

I’ve long found First Republic shares to be too pricey to be attractive to me, but now that’s not the case. I do worry that I may be underestimating the near-term risk to the business from Covid-19 and the recession, but I still think the model is attractive for the long term and I think near-term disruptions can be an opportunity for more aggressive long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.