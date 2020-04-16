Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSNY) CEO Fred Vandenberg on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:DSNY) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call April 15, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Fred Vandenberg - Chief Executive Officer

Fred Vandenberg

Thanks, Juliana. Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining the call. As you all know, Q2 was our slowest seasonal quarter for the year because of the holiday season. Revenue from Play MPE for the quarter fell by approximately $57,000. This decline is viewed primarily as a temporary one from the customer that whose agreement has expired and we are just negotiating a renewal. We continue to service that client.

Revenue for Q2 this year is still higher than it was in 2019. We do expect that this pricing when we eventually negotiated renewals will form somewhat of a decline, I don’t want to prepare us for that, but it’s not a significant one than we just having to recognize the revenue associated with that service, because we haven’t finalized the agreement. But over time, I think we will recover that with use from growth in other areas. The pricing last year was really out of an alignment with our – for this particular customer was out of alignment with our pricing generally and out of alignment with a strategy to reach growth.

Total expenditures for the quarter and year to date are both up approximately 23%, a little bit more than half of that increase is due to one-time charges. These charges are substantially related to restructuring. During the quarter, we made some significant changes to our business development group and other changes are related to increases in staffing costs. I will discuss staffing a little later.

During the quarter, we released couple of significant updates to the platform. We have press released these, but I will just touch on them briefly. The first one is on the sending side of the platform. We have added language translations that Play MPE is now in not only English, but it’s in Spanish, German, French and Japanese. And as we enter into the Latin market, we have noticed that Spanish version is certainly very useful. Even in the United States, you find people that don’t even speak English that – and these versions are very useful.

We also released a new recipient signing platform. This – I think Play MPE is already or was already the easiest-to-use platform, but we continue to evolve and increase the ease of use. And in this version, we substantially improved the song discovery search platform part of the Play MPE. And we also added authentication feature, which automatically allows the authorized recipient to enter into the system without having to continually add their password. We think these are significant strides ahead in improving the performance of the platform.

On the business development front, we have made great strides over the last months – last couple of months in Canada. We started to approach Canada about a year ago and we built a strategy, we build lists, we educate platform users and even some minor technical improvements or modifications, really. And what we have discovered is that some of the recipients in Canada haven’t even heard of Play MPE and it’s a bit funny to us, but they didn’t even know that Play MPE exists let alone that we are much broader service than the competitor in Canada. And I think we have been really well received in January this year so in Q1, Universal Music started to distribute in Canada. And that’s evolved into now distributing full albums and that’s exclusive to us. We have also been distributing for several major independents.

We are very excited about the reception we have received. I think like last year when we started to approach Canada, we hired Stephanie Friedman, which is someone who is very connected in the Canadian music scene. And I think she is probably a little bit surprised at how that it’s taken more than a year to get to this stage and that’s probably partly because of how much better I think her system is than the entrenched competitor, but I am not surprised, I have seen this before. In 2004 through 2019, we really thought that Play MPE would be a really quick to adopt system and it just took a long time to educate and get people on board and we are seeing that now.

This contrasts a little bit with the Latin music scene. We are – in Canada, we see an entrenched competitor that we are displacing. In the Latin music scene, we don’t have a dominant player. We have started to move towards building that market out and we are starting to see increases in the U.S. with again adding universal content and adding major independents. We have had a little bit of an interruption in trials from COVID, but that’s more upside slowing the expansion as opposed to anything to do with existing business.

Back to the staffing changes, during the quarter, we have significantly restructured the business development group. We have made some subtractions and we have added a new director of business development. This is the first time we have had a director in that position and I am very excited about that. We are going to issue a press release tomorrow. We have also added a new marketing manager and new product manager. These are replacements. And I think these additions are extremely exciting for the company.

Lastly on that, Lisa Embree has left the company effective today. We will issue an 8-K tomorrow morning. She is the CFO that was just hired. She has had to leave for personal reasons something not anticipated. Lastly, on the COVID impact, we have been monitoring releases, distributions and sales leads during the quarter. And these aren’t 100% correlated to revenue, but we have seen no downturn in these results – in these metrics.

I have received some questions over the last hour. So, I will try to identify whose, answer those. So the restructuring and one-time costs we think that they are approximately rather about $170,000 impact over the 6 months. So if you – on an ongoing basis our expenses would be $170,000 lower. Another question was regarding Canada – Universal’s use of us in Canada that is covered under the global deal. So there is no direct impact currently with that new use. We think in terms of timing both in Latin and in the Canadian market, it’s a little bit difficult to predict when that will impact revenue. But we think Canada is going to toggle over very shortly over the next 6 months and it’s Latin market is a bit of hard to predict and it’s going to be a huge market, it’s there is Latin in the United States, Latin in Central America, Latin in South America and those aren’t one area. So we are trying to build that use out and it will take some time, but we think that will eventually just take off. Now, the question is about the impact from the GDRP or – yes, GDRP in Europe. And we don’t see any impact from that at all. That’s privacy rules. And I think that’s all the questions that were asked. I will turn that over to questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Fred. It’s Ben.

Fred Vandenberg

Hi Ben.

Unidentified Analyst

How are you doing?

Fred Vandenberg

Sorry about the cough, I am trying not to cough during the call. So I am doing well.

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to touch base with you and ask you about as you guys still have a lot of cash short-term investments receivables, what are your thoughts as to what you and the board are going to do with that cash?

Fred Vandenberg

Yes, okay. So these – there is lot of things we can do. And we consider acquisitions to move revenue up faster. We consider going into a loss position to move revenue up faster, whether that’s product improvements or business development additions and we consider buybacks and dividends to shareholders. So, we look at all of those different things and try to figure out, which is the best impact for our shareholders. At these stock prices, I wish we could do more of the buyback and it’s I think the – we see a tremendous amount of growth for Play MPE and it’s a difficult decision whether we use it to speed up the revenue growth, but I think we are looking – we will address that answer probably – that question probably a little bit further down the road maybe when we see a little bit more of what’s going to happen with COVID. I mean, I don’t like that answer, but – and we are not particularly impacted just at least not yet from many things to do with pandemic. In fact, I think in some ways it’s actually pretty good for us, jeez, I hate to say like that, but I think you will see a greater amount of content coming out of the system. But to answer your question, I would probably do the buyback if I could I cannot until September 1. I like having a little bit of cash, because it reduces the risk of the company, I mean, if there was something downturn, but I don’t expect that. And I think we will use the new product managing – the senior product manager and – sorry, business development manager to – director to build out a really large strategy on how we can grow the business faster. So we do see a lot of potential. And I think we are getting Canada switched over to Play MPE will be a proof of concept that will really drive revenue – drive our ability to add expenses to grow faster and we will see how that turns out. Probably longwinded way of answering your question, but…

Unidentified Analyst

No worries. Have you or the Board given any thought of these prices to potentially tender off maybe like $0.75 a share or is that even something you can do under the rules?

Fred Vandenberg

We can do – you mean to go private or something is that or just…

Unidentified Analyst

No, just offer to buy a certain amount of shares like say $0.75, I am not sure if that’s possible under the rules of Canada, I was just curious if you or the Board have thought about that at all?

Fred Vandenberg

The TSX rules prevent us from doing more of the buyback in general. I think there are ways for us to buy from a former officer which we do have some capacity to do. I would love to do that. I just don’t think that, that’s available to us.

Unidentified Analyst

And I noticed in the MD&A that there was a nice little snippet about how you are doing trial runs with independents and a large record label. Is that in Canada?

Fred Vandenberg

I am sorry, you saw what?

Unidentified Analyst

In the disclosure it says here that you are doing a trial run with several major independent record label a second major record label and then you say at the end that the company expects revenue to commence during the fiscal year. Can you add any more color to that?

Fred Vandenberg

Sure. That’s Canada. We do – doing the same in Latin. It’s just a little bit further behind Canada. When I say Latin music, I mean, Latin music in the United States which is primarily in the Southern U.S., but also in Central America and South America we are expanding our use. Broadly, our plan is always to expand our use with UMG and then expand that to other major independents. In Canada, we have been going at this for about a year. We are a bit further down the track. And in Latin, we are just starting out, but we have had trials with major independents and we are making contact in educating customers down the sales funnel in – for majors in those same territories.

Unidentified Analyst

And based on your disclosure, you expect to have revenue from one of these trials within the next I guess 6 months because you said fiscal year disclosure?

Fred Vandenberg

Yes, yes. I mean I can’t guarantee that, but I – the reception we received in Canada is quite strong. I would like to have a little bit more running room in terms of trials and building up the metrics and with more content you get more recipient use, etcetera, but – and it s snowballs. But I think at this point, we are starting to move a level down that track. I think and one other things that is kind of hard to explain, but we will see some marketing if you are paying attention to our marketing feeds we will see some marketing about quotes from individuals within the Canadian music industry about the system that I think are will really tell the tale about where we are and how we perform.

Unidentified Analyst

And just my last question and I will jump back in the queue, because with respect to the CFO’s departure, can you add anymore commentary as to that and I think she was just hired very recently if I recall correctly?

Fred Vandenberg

Yes, that’s correct. I would prefer not to. It’s personal reasons. There is nothing to do with the business and it’s personal to her and she needs to take some break from work. That’s about as much as I want to tell.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. I will hop back into the queue for anyone to ask questions.

Fred Vandenberg

Again, you can always e-mail me the questions and I will try to read them off during these calls. I do prefer to answer these questions on the calls, so all of our investors can benefit from the answers. So if you can send them to me I will try to answer them during the call. Again, thanks very much.

