Royal Gold: A Good Production Is Not A Free Pass

Royal Gold is an excellent long-term investment. However, it is crucial to follow the situation very carefully and trade short term a significant part of your position.

Gold is bullish now, but it is essential to understand that gold streamers and gold miners cannot be considered as a 100% proxy for gold.

(Picture: Centerra - Mount Milligan gold mine, British Columbia)

Investment Thesis

The Denver-based Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) is a precious metal and royalty company that I am regularly covering on Seeking Alpha. I recommend you to read my previous articles on Royal gold, which you can find here.

Royal Gold is one of the leading companies in this category that fits the long-term profile and is considered a reliable proxy for gold. Also, in general, many investors think streaming companies a better investment than gold miners because of the diversity of their asset portfolio and the nature of the streaming business, which does not involve extracting gold from the ground.

They contribute cash to miners, which is used to build and run mines or pay down debt. In exchange, they get the benefit of buying precious metals at reduced rates in the future.

Royal Gold owns an extensive portfolio of over 191 properties (see the map below).

(Source: RGLD Presentation)

The company is very comparable to Franco-Nevada (FNV) or Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). Also, two "smaller" streamers in this category are appealing as secondary choices: Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

The investment thesis is simple. I recommend a long-term investment strategy for RGLD; however, it is essential to trade the stock short term to take advantage of the volatility, which has increased significantly with the coronavirus outbreak and its severe effects on the world economy.

RGLD has not been very successful since January 2020 and, in fact, has produced a negative return of 14%:

Data by YCharts

Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals are the two streamers that show a profit since early 2020.

Trends And Charts

1 - Revenues are estimated at $125 million for the Fiscal 3Q'20

Royal Gold estimated total revenues are $125 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2020. It did not indicate the Royalties revenues that I have estimated at $26.5 million.

The company stated that the cost of sale is $355 ($349 the precedent quarter), leaving a margin of $1,214 per Au Oz equivalent.

Below, I am showing streaming revenue per metal using the price realized indicated by the company.

Gold in Oz Silver in Oz Copper in Tonne Production 50,000 466,000 1,900 Price 1,569/Oz 17.79/Oz $2.49/lbs or $5,493/tonne Revenues in $ million 78.45 8.29 10.44

Note: The ratio of silver to gold has been indicated at 94:1 and copper to gold is at 0.28T per ounce. Also, the company had approximately 27,000 gold equivalent ounces in inventory at the end of the third quarter, consisting of 22,000 gold ounces and 436,000 silver ounces.

The quarterly dividend is now $0.28 per share, or a dividend yield of 1.07%, which is still very low and is one of the few issues that work against this company fitting a long-term investment.

Royal Gold is not the only one in this sector which shows paltry dividends overall, especially with such a high gold price.

The total debt was $129.9 million as of December 31, 2019, with net debt at $49.4 million.

However, the company indicated that it repaid $30 million of the outstanding borrowings under this facility, and as of March 31, 2020, it had a cash balance of $93 million.

Total debt was reduced to $12 million at the end of March.

However, on April 3, 2020, the company:

[D]rew an additional $200 million on the revolving credit facility at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 1.10% for an all-in rate of 2.54%, resulting in a total of $305 million outstanding and leaving $695 million available. While there is no immediate requirement for the additional funds, the drawdown is a prudent precautionary measure taken to help ensure that cash is readily available to support continued business activities during the unprecedented and uncertain environment caused by COVID-19

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Royal Gold reported a streaming production of 62.0 K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces), which is a decrease of 10.7% sequentially. I have estimated total production at about 79.5 K Geos. The third-quarter stream sales were in line with the previous guidance range of 60,000-65,000 gold equivalent ounces.

The average gold price this quarter was up 20.3% to $1,569 per ounce from the year-ago quarter.

Inventories for the quarter-end were 27K GEOs lower than the range of 30K-35K GEOs expected primarily due to the timing of deliveries.

5 - Guidance 2020

(Source: Company Presentation)

Impacts of COVID-19

Several of Royal Gold's operating counterparties have recently announced temporary operational curtailments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the mines detailed on March 26, 2020, the company also indicated the following:

Centerra Gold Inc. announced on April 1 that reductions of workforce and throughput to 50,000 tonnes per day at the Mount Milligan mine would occur for 14 days starting on April 6.

would occur for 14 days starting on April 6. Newmont Corporation announced on April 1 that operations at the Peñasquito mine would ramp down due to a Mexican federal government decree to temporarily suspend all non-essential activities in Mexico until April 30.

would ramp down due to a Mexican federal government decree to temporarily suspend all non-essential activities in Mexico until April 30. New Gold Inc. announced on April 3 that a systematic ramp-up of operations had begun at the Rainy River mine following the completion of a voluntary 14-day suspension.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Royal Gold is a good streamer that is well-diversified and likely to respond well to the booming gold price that is now above $1,700 per ounce.

However, it is essential to understand that gold streamers and gold miners cannot be considered as a 100% proxy for gold. If you want to profit from gold, you buy physical gold or an ETF (paper gold). The reason is apparent and has been illustrated when gold was strong recently, while gold miners and streamers were selling off.

This phenomenon is likely to occur again if the economy starts to weaken and creates a severe drop in market shares, pushing many investors to sell their gold position to cover margin calls. Thus, it is crucial to follow the situation very carefully and trade a significant part of your position short term.

Technical analysis

RGLD is showing an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $120.50 and line support around $102.

The basic idea is to sell at resistance and buy at support. However, the stock could eventually cross support and re-test a few supports that I have indicated in the chart above. I believe $71 could be possible support even if the gold price turns suddenly bearish, which is not likely.

For the chartists here, I recommend looking at the RSI before deciding a strategy.

