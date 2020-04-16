Reader Favorites And Rogues February 14-April 4

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield February-April ReFa/Ro showed 36.58% more net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Little, low-priced ReFa/Ro mentioned stocks led the pack again this time around.

By yield, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: IMBBY; SLB, CXW; GLOP; KSS; KBWD; EPR; SKT; MFGP; IVR. They averaged 19.64% annual yields. (Four made all-three lists: EPR, GLOP, IVR, and CXW).

February 14 - April 4, readers of Fredrik Arnold articles mentioned 50 equities in their comments. Some lamented bad news so bad news investments (rogues) mixed with (mostly) favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately, readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however, praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Furthermore, my dog catching is by method a contrarian investing strategy and that can rub some investors the wrong way.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who misses my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios. Those who catch flagrant fouled stock lists not synchronized with the data charted. This month in by Dow dog article I used JPM as the ticker for Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) in my top ten, thanks to a reader's sharp eye. Another spotted AT&T (NYSE:T) among Warren Buffett's Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) holdings due to my erroneously including an Aristocrats chart in the article.

There was a time when Seeking Alpha editors caught that stuff before publication.

In past months, reader ire was raised by my continued inclusion of BPT as a top dividend prospect when its payout is structured to collapse in 2020. This month BPT was a no show. Note: I report current available numbers, no more no less. Mine are first glance snapshots of likely dividend prospects. In other cases, when I have credited dividends from sources that pay none, I beg mercy for my dependence on YCharts (my prime resource that persists in listing dividends for one year after cancellation is announced and implemented).

January's REIT article drew the most flak for claiming a 17% annual dividend yield for SHO. That particular REIT does not pay equal Q dividends but pays three quarters at $.05 each and one at $0.56. I multiplied the $0.56 dividend by 4 to produce a 17% annual yield when the real yield was 5.54%. I also got into trouble for touting TLRD for a 6% yield after the company announced a cut off of all dividends effective in Q4 in favor of a stock buy-back program. Finally, sadly, readers pointed to the demise of MFCSF as a MoPay as of November. This month I was chastised for using YCharts recent month calculation for the variable Q dividend-paying Imperial Brands resulting in a higher ranking for IMBBY.

I recall also being admonished in past months for not including four MoPay Funds CEN, EDI, EDF & ECC on the MoPay roster all but one of their yields (per YCharts) were below the 7.8% level that made my MoPay fund list of 80. I also discovered that YCharts doesn't necessarily count those as dividends and includes a distribution yield field to cover those payouts.

Three months ago I was also called out for including CNSL in a high yield list after they had announced a cancellation of dividends in April, and my failure to detect GME's dividend death in June. Also readers months ago noted Q Pay JMP. In July, I was again called out for including CSL as a dividend payer in one list or another, all of which were attributable to the aforementioned YChart policy.

My gaffe confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected in May. But another reader recently thought volatility was a better beta label. I'm sticking with risk. Others called out blunders missing the dividend cut by Unity and botching HD's price in March; crediting ATVI with 4x its annual dividend in February; claiming DF.TO a monthly pay when it only paid four dividends last year; AVH on the January MoPay list when it stopped paying dividends in September; non-dividend-paying Trez Capital (TZS.TO) and Canadian Life (LFE.TO) stocks in January; showing Chevron (NYSE:CVX) as both a low price and higher price stock in the Aristocrats in November, and giving General Mills (NYSE:GIS) the GM ticker symbol last year also come to mind.

YCharts responded with the following information when I complained about cancelled dividends remaining alive and listed for a full year after their demise: "We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

Below are 50 tangible results for the reader favorite & rogue equities and from February 14 to April 4. The YCharts data for this article was collected as of 4/14/20.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 51.11% To 259.10% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To Mid- April 2021

Five reader-favorite top yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points.

Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 14, 2021, were:

Source: YCharts

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) was projected to net $2,590.96 based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 74% over the market as a whole. The 48.66% dividend projected for IVR is unsustainable.

EPR Properties (EPR) netted $1,118.97 based on the median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 57% under the market as a whole.

STORE Capital Corp.(STOR) was projected to net $990.03, based on the median of target price estimate from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 3% under the market as a whole.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) was projected to net $784.17, based on the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 85% more than the market as a whole.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) was projected to net $768.577, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 62% over the market as a whole.

CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) was projected to net $733.56, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 14% under the market as a whole.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) was projected to net $616.93, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for GNL.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) was projected to net $594.87, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 33% over the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) netted $589.71 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 36% over the market as a whole.

Kohl's Corp. (KSS) was projected to net $51106, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 65% over the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 92.99% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 31% over the market as a whole.

Source: phoenixpubliclibrary.org

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

40 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 4/14/20 for 50 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend-paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

50 Top ReFa/Ro By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Yield Equity, Invesco Mortgage Capital, Led 50 By Yield In April

Source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 11 of 11 Morningstar sectors among the 50 selections along with three exchange traded funds.

Of the leading ten by yield, the top reader-mention was the first of four real estate representatives in the top ten, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [1]. The other three real estate dogs placed third, fourth, and eighth, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) [3], EPR Properties [4], and CoreCivic, Inc. [8].

One technology company placed second by yield, Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) [2], while one exchange traded fund placed fifth, Invesco KBW HighDividend Ykd /Fincl (KBWD) [5].

A lone consumer cyclical outfit in the top ten placed sixth, Kohl's Corp. [6]. Then two energy equities placed seventh and ninth, GasLog Partners LP [7], and Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) [9].

Rounding out the ReFa/Ro April top ten by yield was a consumer defensive representative, Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) [10] to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for these past two months.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 38% To 488.2% Gains To April 2021

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 36.58% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader Favored Or Rogue Stocks To April 2021

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 4/14/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented: real estate (3); technology (1); ETF (1); consumer cyclical (1); energy (2); consumer defensive (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites & Rogues To (31) Deliver 97.33% Vs. (32) 71.27% Net Gains by All 10 To April 2021

Source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 36.58% more net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The second lowest priced ReFa/Ro top-yield equity, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 259.10%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for April 14 were: GasLog Partners LP; Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.; Micro Focus International; Tanger Factory Outlet Centers; Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield ETF, with prices ranging from $3.40 to $12.43 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for April 14 were: CoreCivic, Inc.; Schlumberger; Kohl's Corp.; Imperial Brands PLC; EPR Properties, whose prices ranged from $12.48 to $23.95.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 40 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members nicknamed: Antiochus; Basil6; berylrb; Capt Jack Daniels; Chris Lau; Cole Carter; dfooyung; DivGrowthInvestor; Divtrackerapp-IOS; drake3886; fun times!; GeorgeFF; george511; Hoisan; Huskers123; Jan Blanckaert; Javamaniac; jgrever621; jmerlo; kjseagle1; leaddog99; mikeurl; Minnesota72; Moritz Korndorfer; Niki Naza; novavax#1; rado403; raising rusty; RAKJ99; RickyC; RL+130; ryanwood22; saltydog62; shultis.bob; SinatraSavvy; subaruguy; TAS; TheRoseLady; Trader 611.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dogs photo: phoenixpubliclibrary.org

Get The Whole ReFa/Ro 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.