J. C. Penney Heads Towards Bankruptcy

J. C. Penney (JCP) appears to be headed towards bankruptcy after entering a 30-day grace period for the April 15th interest payment on its 6.375% Senior Notes due 2036. J. C. Penney had needed a good economy to have a chance at long-term survival, but what happened is worse than any scenario that it could have imagined. J. C. Penney's stores remain closed indefinitely, and there is likely to be lasting damage to sales once it reopens (both due to a weakened economy, and some traffic declines due to a lack of a vaccine for now).

J. C. Penney's common stock was already an out-of-the money bet on a recovery before the Coronavirus crisis. The Coronavirus crisis has ended the chances of a turnaround and also diminished J. C. Penney's asset (real estate and inventory) value.

Interest Payment

J. C. Penney has entered the 30-day grace period on an approximately $12 million in interest payment due on April 15 for its 6.375% Senior Notes due 2036. While J. C. Penney could still make that interest payment later, this seems unlikely given that it has taken this action over a relatively small amount. In my experience, nearly 100% of companies electing to enter the grace period for an interest payment end up filing for bankruptcy shortly after. Some companies do come to an agreement to get the grace period extended while negotiations continue, but in J. C. Penney's case the $105 million June 1st note maturity looks like a firm deadline for restructuring now.

June 2020 Bonds

Before the Coronavirus crisis, J. C. Penney looked like a good bet to at least make it through until 2021 to see how Jill Soltau's turnaround attempt was progressing. J. C. Penney's 2020 bonds were trading at around 95 cents on the dollar until early March, reflecting the low probability that it wouldn't get paid.

The Coronavirus has put J. C. Penney into a very precarious position. It expected to generate positive cash flow in 2020 before. With its stores closed for now and the uncertain recovery after, it is now looking at massive cash burn. I had estimated over $300 million in 2020 cash burn even after major capex cuts and further cost cutting. The -20% net sales that I had been modeling for J. C. Penney is probably on the optimistic side though, as forecasts now see at least -30% net sales for the company.

Source

After the Coronavirus crisis deepened, J. C. Penney's 2020 bonds traded at a level (50 to 75 cents on the dollar) that reflected some uncertainty that it would be repaid. At 12 cents on the dollar now, the implied risk that the 2020 bonds do not get repaid has reached over 90%, and I believe that implied risk is a bit understated.

Bailout Unlikely

While there has been some discussion that J. C. Penney may get bailed out by the government, a bailout does not appear likely to me. J. C. Penney is a very large employer (at around 90,000 full-time and part-time employees). This made it too large to qualify for loans based on the current criteria. Even if this criteria is changed, J. C. Penney was also on shaky financial footing before the Coronavirus crisis, and the bailout packages are being aimed at companies that had sound balance sheets before the crisis.

The current rules around federal loans require companies to have investment-grade credit ratings. J. C. Penney's credit rating was downgraded to CCC by S&P in 2019, which puts it at eight notches below investment grade. Thus even if the rules are relaxed to give loan access to companies with slightly below investment-grade credit ratings, J. C. Penney is still not going to qualify either.

Conclusion

A bankruptcy filing looks quite likely for J. C. Penney after it entered into the 30-day grace period for a $12 million interest payment. J. C. Penney's financial state was fairly precarious before, and the lengthy period of store closures plus the uncertain recovery after reopening appears to have doomed it. I had thought that J. C. Penney would wait until after reopening to assess the situation (assuming that reopening occurred before its June 2020 debt payment). However the move to delay its interest payment points to J. C. Penney being in even worse shape than I thought.

J. C. Penney's common stock appears to be a writeoff, as its value was contingent on the company increasing sales from 2019 levels and then eventually refinancing its debt. J. C. Penney's current asset value has taken a large hit as well. The enterprise value of REITs such as Simon Property Group appears to have gone down around 35%, pointing to the depressed value of retail real estate. J. C. Penney's inventory also now includes a fair amount that will be out of season once it can reopen stores again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.