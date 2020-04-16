Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Will Be Under Pressure Following The Dividend Cut

In my previous article on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), I stated that the company should have enough liquidity to weather the current storm despite the hit to auto demand. Cliffs has recently provided an update which included a liquidity stress test, among other things. Another major news was the suspension of the dividend. Let’s get through the main points of the update one by one.

Liquidity Stress Test

Cliffs believes that in the worst-case scenario, its liquidity will reach a trough of $370 million in September 2020 and then rebound. Here are the main assumptions:

U.S. auto plants remain shut through the end of June 2020, and there are 6 million new automotive builds from April 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020.

Full-year AK Steel flat-rolled shipments of 3 million short tons from March 13, 2020.

Full-year third-party pellet sales of 12 million long tons.

US HRC (hot rolled coil): $480/t in Q2, $525/t in Q3

IODEX (iron ore): $70 between April 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020.

Atlantic Basin Pellet Premium: $29 between April 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020.

Cash burn: $120 million/month in Q2.

The company noted that it did not expect that these assumptions would materialize.

The company mentioned that it had total liquidity of approximately $1 billion, including $200 million of cash. The assumptions that were used for the stress test are indeed stressful. I also think that the above-mentioned scenario will not materialize fully, although I’d note that I’m more pessimistic than many market participants (judging by the recent S&P 500 action) regarding the pace of the rebound once the virus containment measures are lifted.

Dividend Cut

Cleveland Cliffs plans to suspend future dividends and save about $100 million annually. I think that it is a prudent move. The economic outlook has been deteriorating day by day in recent weeks, so while it initially looked that Cliffs can maintain the dividend or cut it in half, it is better to save money in order to be ready to face a bigger crisis if such crisis presents itself.

Notes Offering

The company announced that it intended to offer $400 million of senior secured notes due 2025, commenting: “Cliffs intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering for general corporate purposes, including to strengthen its balance sheet and increase liquidity, which may include repaying a portion of the borrowings outstanding under the ABL Facility.”

This is an intriguing move which implies that the bond markets can offer a reasonable interest rate for Cliffs’ notes. It will be very interesting to see what interest rate will be provided to Cliffs.

Cost Cuts

CEO is taking a 40% pay cut. The company believes that it has the ability to reduce or defer annual capex by approximately $200 million if things go south. Also, Cliffs expects about $150 million of liquidity relief from CARES Act. Cliffs’ management has previously shown its skills in cost cutting when Cliffs won the battle for survival in 2016, so I have little doubts that all necessary moves will be made during the current crisis.

Preliminary Q1 2020 Results

The company expects revenues of $345 million-375 million and adjusted EBITDA of $15 million-25 million. The first quarter is always the weakest quarter for Cliffs, so the main intrigue is in the outlook for the second quarter, which is set to be horrific for the whole U.S. economy.

Stock Price Prospects

Not surprisingly, Cliffs' shares are falling after the announcement of a dividend cut. This is a completely normal market reaction. In my opinion, the near-term prospects of Cliffs’ shares do not look great. I maintain my view that the general market was too optimistic due to announcements of various support measures from governments and central banks, and I expect another downside leg.

Thus, it’s hard for me to be bullish on Cliffs in the near term. Speaking about the company’s longer-term prospects, I think that Cliffs is positioned to survive the current crisis with the current capital structure since it has timely eliminated maturities for the next four years so it has plenty of room for maneuver even in the worst-case scenario. Personally, I’d likely wait for lower stock levels to initiate a speculative position.

