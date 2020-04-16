ServiceNow, The Glue That Puts It All Together

While the shares are fully valued at the moment, we would be dip buyers, as we're pretty sure opportunities will present themselves in a volatile market.

Demand for these "re-engineering" capabilities is likely to endure even during the pandemic-induced economic downturn.

The company continues to build out its very valuable platform which aligns and simplifies a host of business processes for its customers.

ServiceNow (NOW) is one of the big winners from the digitalization of business, which has much further to run. The company is using the COVID-19 crisis to double down on efforts to increase customer and employee loyalty, metrics which are associated with long-term stock outperformance.

While the shares are fully valued at the moment, we think investors will benefit picking up a few on the occasional downturn in what is almost certainly going to be a very volatile market.

There can be no doubt that the company has been one of the big winners from the digital transformation of business:

And that has, of course, translated into a stellar stock price performance:

Swiss Army knife

ServiceNow is the ultimate platform with an increasing number of products. From the 10-K:

While it started out as an IT service platform, it has basically evolved into a big digital re-engineering platform which enables companies to streamline processes, crossing departments and systems, all on a single platform. Here is how the new CEO sees it (from the Q4CC):

Our partners tell me they see ServiceNow as the cross-platform integration engine of the modern enterprise.

New products and functionality is added on a continuous basis, coming from R&D (like financial close automation) and from small tuck-in technology acquisitions (here is a list) and customized solutions from ecosystem partners developed on the company's Now Platform App Engine and sold on its ServiceNow Store. This growth has three self-reinforcing effects:

The platform becomes more valuable, the whole is bigger than the sum of the parts.

Customers become more entrenched as the platform takes over a bigger part of the inner workings of their organizations.

It opens up more opportunities for cross-selling and up-selling.

How the whole is bigger than the sum of the parts becomes clear from the following (arguably somewhat self-congratulatory) description (from the Q4CC):

In most companies, customer service systems are set up only to answer questions, not to solve problems. This is why customer service agents rarely get to the root cause of the problem. That really frustrates customers. With ServiceNow CSM product, companies can drive end-to-end resolution, instead of solving problems in an ad hoc way, they can now focus on delivering great experiences, and great experiences drive powerful employee engagement, fierce customer loyalty, and significant productivity gains.

The value of the platform for customers is revealed by a 97% retention rate. Basically, the only reason why ServiceNow loses customers is through M&A.

The cross-sell and up-sell opportunities are particularly manifest in the following graph from the Q4 earnings deck:

ACV (annual contract value) rises with each cohort - very impressive. Some of the recent acquisitions are:

Management argued that these had zero contribution to revenue in Q4, but that is irrelevant, as they had been acquired for their world-class capabilities.

Other growth initiatives

ServiceNow has a few other growth initiatives besides new functionality through R&D, acquisitions or ecosystem, like:

Vertical strategy

International growth

The initial verticals which the company will focus on upon launch of its vertical strategy are banking (partnered with Deloitte) and telecom (partnering with Accenture). On its Investor Day, it will reveal more verticals. The rationale (from the Q4CC):

Going after industry verticals and building strong partner relationships will force multiply ServiceNow's coverage by 10x.

The idea is to capitalize on workflows that are industry-specific and leverage the Now platform. It requires some investments (R&D, S&M), but management argued this won't go beyond keeping OpEx margins stable, or even expanding.

Since the company already has 80% of the Fortune 500 companies as clients, international growth becomes more of an imperative. International sales represented 34% of revenue, but it isn't growing as a percentage of revenue. From the earnings deck:

Q4 results

No surprise that the quarterly results beat expectations, revenue ($951.8 million, +33%) was 11.6 million better than expected and non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.96, which was 9 cents better than expected.

Subscription revenue came in at $899 million, growing 35% y/y. ServiceNow closed 76 transactions with more than $1 million in net new ACV (+49%). The company closed the year with 892 total customers with more than $1 million in ACV (+32%).

There was some (rather rudimentary) split in the 10-K:

The GAAP earnings were massively boosted by a one-time income tax benefit of $574.2 million from the release of the valuation allowance on the Irish deferred tax assets.

Guidance

From the Q4CC:

For Q1 2020, we expect subscription revenues between $975 million and $980 million, representing 32% year-over-year growth. We expect subscription billing between $1.040 billion and $1.045 billion, representing 28% to 29% year-over-year growth. We expect a 22% operating margin and $195 million diluted weighted outstanding shares for the quarter. For the full-year 2020, we expect subscription revenues between $4.22 billion and $4.24 billion, representing 30% year-over-year growth. We expect subscription billing between $4.805 billion and $4.825 billion representing 27% year-over-year growth. We expect 2020 subscription gross margin of 86%, operating margin of 22%, free cash flow margin of 29%, and 196 million diluted weighted average shares.

Margins

For the year, S&M declined from 46% of revenue to 44% of revenue, while R&D increased from 20% of revenue to 22% of revenue, with G&A declining from 12% to 10% of revenue, producing a little operational leverage, with OpEx increasing by roughly 200bp (GAAP figures).

Cash

From the 10-K:

ServiceNow does generate impressive amounts of free cash flow, but to a large extent, this is the result of huge stock-based compensation. From the 10-K:

With no major acquisitions and tons of free cash flow (a guided 29% of free cash flow margin for 2020), there shouldn't really be much dilution, but the share-based compensation is, of course, changing that picture quite a bit as well:

The company has $782.5 million in convertible notes outstanding, but $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents at the end of Q4.

Valuation

Valuation metrics are in the stratosphere, which isn't all that surprising given the quality of the company and its growth prospects. Analysts expect an EPS of $4.18 this year, rising to $5.43 in 2021, but that is, of course, rather dependent on what happens with the economy as well.

COVID-19 impact

The impact of the pandemic and its economic fallout is a mixed bag, in our view. On the negative side:

Severe recession, possibly a depression and bankruptcy of customers.

Barriers to doing business (much fewer face-to-face meetings, etc.) and additional cost (halting operations, security, disinfections, personnel loss, etc.)

However, the crisis also offers ServiceNow some opportunities:

Subscription-based applications and platforms are likely to be preferred to one-off license deals that come out of CapEx.

The kind of process re-engineering and simplification might be in increased demand from organizations experiencing downtime.

Opportunity to gain customer loyalty and/or sell additional products and services.

An example of the latter is the series of Emergency Response Apps (which are free) that the company offers which can help clients with the management of dealing with the pandemic and its organizational consequences.

While it is difficult to gauge what the end result will be of these vectors (or the best guess would argue for fairly mild headwinds), here is what the CEO had to say on April 15:

“We want our employees focused on supporting our customers, not worried about their own jobs,” said Bill McDermott, ServiceNow’s CEO. “We are committed to no layoffs for 2020. We are continuing to hire worldwide.”... ServiceNow has continued to hire and onboard new employees throughout the COVID‑19 pandemic. The company expects to create and fill more than 1,000 new jobs in the U.S., and more worldwide, by the end of 2020. Additionally, this summer the company will welcome approximately 360 college interns from around the world to work across its business.

This is a pretty robust reaction, although the company has enormous buffers, so it might be less indicative of operational performance going forward than investors might think at first sight, but it should reduce investor concerns at least to some extent.

We are quite impressed by the company's reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. It shows that ServiceNow takes customer and employee care pretty seriously, and these are typically traits of companies which have a stellar long-term performance. Take, for instance, the following (from the CEO letter April 15):

Additionally, ServiceNow, along with Accenture, Lincoln Financial Group, and Verizon, this week announced People+Work Connect, a collaborative online employer‑to employer initiative that will bring together companies with workforces laid off or furloughed due to COVID‑19 with those in urgent need of workers. More than 800 ServiceNow jobs will be posted through this collaborative effort. At no charge for employers to join and participate, the initiative is intended to help shorten the complex, lengthy cycle of finding new employment. For more information, visit: People + Work Connect.

That same letter contains a short description of some examples of organizations which use their platform and apps for improving their response to the pandemic.

Conclusion

We see several unique features in this company that construct a bull case:

It's one of the major winners of the digitalization of business, which has much further to run.

The value proposition to companies is very clear - the ServiceNow platform enables companies to overcome fragmented processes and systems

Its Swiss Army knife platform has been continuously expanded through R&D, tuck-in acquisitions and its ecosystem with everything running on a unifying platform, continuously increasing its value and stickiness, and producing lots of cross-sell and up-sell opportunities. This driver of growth isn't about to slow down either.

International growth is still in the early innings.

However, on the negative side:

The shares are very richly valued, and we're afraid that this sentiment indicator could turn after even a slight disappointment.

The company relies excessively on stock-based compensation, which is producing considerable dilution.

We would not buy right now but wait for a better opportunity, which is almost certainly going to arrive in this volatile market.

