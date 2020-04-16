My Dividend Achievers Quarterly Review. More Than Up To The Investment Challenge Of COVID-19

My 15 index skims (with large-cap bias) are holding up much better than the underlying Dividend Achievers total index.

So far into the correction, the VIG ETF is holding up better than the S&P 500.

I purchased those 15 holdings in early 2015 with the plan that they would hold up better than market in a major stock market correction.

I hold 15 Dividend Achievers. That index is available in ETF form by way of Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation Fund - ticker VIG.

It's a simple story. Several years ago I wanted to create a US stock portfolio that was up to the investment challenge of COVID-19. Of course, I did not know that I was preparing my portfolio for the coronavirus outbreak.

I was preparing my portfolio for the next major stock market correction. It could come from anywhere. We did not yet know its name, or origin. I was preparing for an 'early' semi-retirement and was already in the retirement risk zone.

As part of the overall strategy, I wanted my US stocks to hold up better than a broad market index fund. I also wanted my Canadian stocks to hold up a little better and provide a more reliable stream of generous dividends.

I had long been a fan of the Dividend Appreciation Fund (VIG) and the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL). The Dividend Achievers insists on a 10-year history of annual dividend increases. The Dividend Aristocrats insist on a 25-year history of dividend increases. The Achievers index also applies proprietary financial health screens. I joke that I bought my 15 Achievers without looking; but certainly the index methodology did 'look.' It takes an incredible company and track record to make it into that index. Ditto for the Aristocrats of course.

The Dividend Appreciation Fund held up better than market in the Financial Crisis. Portfolio 1 is VIG.

We see that the drawdown was considerably less. But a crippling bear market is a crippling bear market. The worst year was -27% for Achievers vs. -37% for market.

And what about those dividends?

Dividend growth is not a given. Here's a chart courtesy of Simply Safe Dividends.

But when we look at the dividend stability through corrections, it's a surprisingly optimistic picture. That table is also courtesy of Simply Safe Dividends.

The Financial Crisis was the worst of the bunch for dividend declines. Financials were the flavour of the day for dividends and dividend growth history heading into 2008. We saw some nasty dividend disruption in Financials and in a smattering across a few other sectors.

And thanks to portfoliovisualizer.com, we see the dividend income (with reinvestment) for VIG as Portfolio 1 vs. the S&P 500 ETF (IVV) as Portfolio 2.

The Dividend Achievers is not a high yield index, it seeks quality and stability. VIG held up better in price and in dividend sustainability. In fact the high yield (VYM) faced a greater dividend decline at 25% compared to the S&P 500.

In the Financial Crisis, the VIG dividends offered a very small dividend decline in 2009 and then quickly moved back on the road of dividend growth.

Another point of interest, I had also looked at the top 10 holdings of the VIG fund heading into and through the Financial Crisis.

From that post ...

So here we are - it's go time

Yes, we are in the thick of it. A stock market correction and a recession that is already underway. This current first quarter of 2020 will get teamed up with the second quarter to form the beginning of the Pandemic Recession of 2020. Many economists are calling for economic growth to return in the third quarter. Who knows, I doubt it, but it's anybody's guess. And I certainly don't think this is the end of the stock market correction.

Here's my most-read article on Seeking Alpha (ever by a long shot).

Keep in mind, that's just my hunch. I actually think that stock markets will start to factor in company fundamentals and economic numbers one day again, ha.

The Dividend Appreciation Fund vs. COVID-19

Let's include the Christmas Crisis at the end of 2018 as well. The time horizon is January of 2018 to end of March 2020.

Portfolio 1 is VIG.

Portfolio 2 is IVV.

On drawdowns, the Dividend Appreciation Fund is doing its thing.

In the COVID-19 correction the S&P 500 IVV was down 19.5%, while The Dividend Appreciation VIG was down 17.1%.

In the Christmas rally killer from 2018, IVV was down 13.45% vs. 11% for VIG. Generally holding up by about 13-18% 'better' than the market.

The 15 Dividend Achievers Portfolio

And here's my portfolio of 15 index skims, without rebalancing.

Portfolio 1 is the skim portfolio vs. total index VIG.

We see from the 2015 start date there is meaningful outperformance. That has been enhanced in the recent market volatility.

VIG beats market. 15 skims beat VIG. Now hopefully that is not a jinx. But I'll keep score moving forward. So far it's 2008/2009 all over again.

A point of clarification. United Technologies (UTX) has spun off 2 divisions. It has merged with Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). For this test I've had to exclude that stock. That said, UTX was a solid performer.

From this assessment on the merger, we can see the very good performance of UTX over the last 3 years. Thanks to Michael Gayed of the Lead-Lag Report for that post.

A Lesser drawdown is not enough

Using Dividend Achievers is just one part of the risk management strategy. I also employ Canadian Bonds and US Treasuries. My readers know that I've been writing about those Treasuries for quite some time. They punch above their weight when it comes to managing stock market risk.

Here is the Dividend Achievers at 80% and Long Term Treasuries (TLT) at 20%, as Portfolio 1 vs. the S&P 500.

The maximum drawdown is now less than 10%. That is very manageable, emotionally, for many investors of moderate risk tolerance.

The individual stock assets

Here are the returns of the individual stocks from January of 2018 to end of March 2020.

For the next year or two or three, stock performance will largely (but not exclusively) come down to the sector. We see some of the most stable performance from the staples, healthcare, tech and consumer discretionary. I am happy with the positioning of this portfolio. While many companies will come under great stress, it does not appear to have many candidates for the potential near-term wipe-out that we see developing in REITs, travel-related companies, restaurants and the service industry area.

We see MMM making medical supplies, folks shopping and Walmart buying CL 'stuff.' Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) is making test kits. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is making respirators and more. JNJ is JNJ. Microsoft continues to be a success story. CVS and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) are in a fortunate position (but with challenges). Folks will still be eating Pepsi snacks and drink their soda and waters and juices and energy drinks.

The dividend safety

I'll keep score moving forward. So far all is good on the dividend front. I recently received a dividend increase from JNJ. My Canadian dividends are all solid for now, though we're only in the first inning.

Thanks for reading. How's your portfolio holding up? How are your dividends holding up? We'll see you in the comment section.

Be safe. Be prepared.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, WMT, TXN, ABT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.