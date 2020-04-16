USD/CHF: Likely To Hit Parity In 2020

Despite USD/CHF usually correlating positively with risk sentiment, the U.S. dollar is likely to find more demand amidst what is a global pandemic (not a local epidemic). Switzerland is not likely to carry as much allure as a long-term safe haven in these unprecedented and trying times.

Should risk sentiment begin to turn down once again, and equities return to bear market territory, the USD is likely to remain in high demand.

However, equities are likely to continue to find pressure amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and valuations are likely to drop.

The USD/CHF currency pair, which expresses the value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the Swiss franc, is conventionally associated with risk-on movements in global markets. This is owing to the Swiss franc's status as a safe haven currency, which is supported by Switzerland's relatively political stability and current account surpluses.

USD/CHF has been pushing lower recently on the back of somewhat tepid risk sentiment carrying over from recent equity and FX volatility. The chart below shows USD/CHF frankly struggling to break out in either direction sustainably.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

As we notice from the chart above, while the pair is making lower lows, it is also making higher highs. This is clearer in the chart below, which again uses daily candlesticks.

A breakout in either direction, to the upside or downside, should probably be viewed with skepticism at this time. This is because compression in a currency pair's trading range often does result in increased volatility once the pair leaves the range, but it does not necessarily mean such a breakout is signaling a new overall direction or trend. Short-term breakouts can sometimes result merely from a large buy or sell order (i.e., extra-normal liquidity).

This author believes the bias should remain to the upside. Firstly, we should note that gold, a commodity also generally thought to be a safe haven (often rallying when confidence in risk assets turns downward), is positively correlated to the Swiss franc. This is made clear in the chart below, where USD/CHF is inverted to focus on the direction of CHF, while the new colored line indicates the spot price of gold (see the far-right y-axis).

Notice, however, that despite the positive correlation with the Swiss franc, gold has rallied much more against the U.S. dollar than the Swiss franc. Indeed, CHF is making lower lows, while gold is making higher highs. This would indicate that CHF is likely under pressure, and that Switzerland is probably experiencing some fairly significant international capital outflows.

This theory would make sense in light of a prior article of mine covering GBP/CHF, in which I warned that Swiss equities were likely finding a fear-driven rally as investors sought a safe haven like Switzerland to park cash. That was during a time when the coronavirus threat to global markets had not yet affected equities on the downside.

In any case, CHF is under pressure, while the U.S. dollar remains the world's reserve currency. Gold has rallied, yet it is this author's opinion that gold will likely find some near-term downside pressure. The pattern in gold today is similar to that in 2011, when the price found a double top (see below) before tanking. We might not see a new bear market in gold, but it is likely that gold will give some room to the downside after such a strong run. If the correlation holds with CHF, this would support some further CHF weakness.

However, while correlation is not causation, the correlation is likely to hold, as a run for cash usually leads investors to buy U.S. dollars. The chart below shows U.S. equities versus S&P 500 futures (the green line). Notice that while USD/CHF fell with the recent equity crash, as one would typically expect in a risk-off environment, as equities entered bear market territory the USD, in fact, rallied sharply. When hell breaks loose, the USD will be in high demand.

The recent rise in equities has helped to support the idea of USD weakness. However, in this author's opinion, it is likely an unfounded rally. As explained in my recent article covering AUD/USD, the risks are very much likely to be underpriced currently. To put things into perspective, S&P 500 futures are now trading at similar levels to those seen in June 2019, and even to those seen in August and September 2019 most recently.

There was, of course, no pandemic threat in those months, no economic crisis, no forced lockdowns of businesses and consumers. Markets continue to underprice risk, and while USD/CHF would be expected to fall in a risk-off environment, we are likely to see return of USD resurgence to the upside against even CHF, as ultimately, it is USD that remains in highest demand as speculative trades and investments are unwound. CHF also loses some of its allure in that while it may be politically stable, it is unfortunately not safe from the pandemic, which is introducing economic instability practically everywhere.

We should expect to see USD/CHF seek parity at possibly above over the near term, which is to say that 1.00 is likely to trade over the next quarter.

This is not likely to occur should we see a continued denial of risk in markets. However, in this author's view at least, the risks are likely to catch up to equities. Wishful thinking begins with a dream, leads to frustration and denial, and usually ends with a bang.

Longer term, it would be unwise to bet against humanity, no less the United States, but in the short to medium term, COVID-19 and associated government interventions should put pressure on equity valuations and risk-taking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.