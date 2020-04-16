Analyzing Recent Financial Deals For Reyna Silver And First Majestic
Many metals mining investors wonder how junior miners finance themselves in the early stages.
I asked Jerry Huang, CFO of Impact Silver and Principal for Jemini Capital, to stop by and provide some of his financial expertise.
We discuss two deals, the reverse takeover (RTO) between Reyna and Century Metals, and GR Silver's acquisition of First Majestic's Plomosas silver project.
I meet with Jerry Huang, CFO Impact Silver (OTCPK:ISVLF) and Principal Jemini Capital, to discuss the different routes junior miners use to go public and acquire assets.
We use two examples, Reyna Silver's reverse takeover with Century Metals and First Majestic's (AG) sale of the Plomosas silver project to GR Silver.
Jerry has 10 years experience in finance for the mining sector including participation in all manner of metals mining financial transactions.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.