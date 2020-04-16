EUR/JPY To Find 115

EUR is not a safe currency to hold, as political risk is growing in light of Italy's growing credit spreads with Germany. Further, as global rates and risk sentiment are low, JPY outflows are now naturally far weaker.

The EUR/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the Japanese yen, conventionally correlates positively with global risk sentiment. This relationship is easy to attribute to the Japanese yen, which itself is viewed traditionally as a safe haven by virtue of Japan's relative political stability and positive current account (trade with other nations).

JPY is also inversely correlated with risk sentiment because the country of Japan has an active domestic investment community. When these domestic traders (including retail traders) buy international assets, they must naturally sell JPY and acquire international FX to facilitate these transactions. During good times, this puts pressure on JPY versus other currencies.

However, in part, this global investment activity emanating out of Japan owed to the fact that Japan had some of the lowest interest rates across the globe. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is now naturally far less interest in international government bonds versus Japanese bonds (to domestic Japanese investors, at least).

Therefore, for bonds and rates markets at least, JPY outflows are now likely to be far lower than normal. Also, since global (and U.S.) equities have fallen and volatility is still fairly elevated, domestic traders in Japan are possibly less interested in taking risk (especially in light of their own country being under direct threat to the COVID-19 disease spread). All of this supports JPY strength moving forward, for as long as global rates remain low and global equity volatility remains elevated.

The euro also saw strength in recent weeks; however, this rise was lumpy and short-lived, likely owing to the unwinding of speculative carry trades (the euro even spiked against the U.S. dollar, almost proving that markets were treating the euro as a funding currency to finance the acquisition of risk assets abroad, and perhaps especially in the United States).

As we can see from the chart below for EUR/JPY, the pressure is being found on the downside at present; lower highs are clearly being achieved, yet the 117 level is apparently an area of support which must truly break for further downside.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

What we should expect to see is EUR/JPY puncture and break below the 117 line. It is unlikely that the euro will find enough demand to stomach the reduced JPY outflows; EUR liquidity is likely to remain steady (or high) while JPY liquidity is likely to continue to remain low. If we see further downside volatility in global equities, this will also help to fuel demand for the Japanese yen.

It remains to be seen whether JPY will find more interest in a risk-off environment than USD, the latter being the world's reserve currency. However, the euro is also exposed to political instability (see Brexit, as well as Italy's current crisis caused by COVID-19, which has sent the Italian-German bond spread upward to reflect the market's correct perception of increased credit risk). The euro is not likely to fall in favor versus the yen, and hence EUR/JPY should be expected to break below 117 in due course as the pressure holds.

This EUR/JPY relationship (risk-on, risk-off) is well captured by inverting the pair (i.e., to show JPY/EUR) and comparing it to gold (see below; gold being illustrated by the colored line, set against the far-right y-axis).

It is indeed likely that gold will find a short-term dip in the near future, after its significantly bullish run recently. However, the above chart is to indicate correlation rather than causation. A dip in gold will not necessarily also lead to a significant dip in JPY prices. While the yen has also strengthened (in this case against the euro, shown in the chart above), it has not truly rallied. The highs of September 2019 have still not been broken, for instance.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the emerging threat of increased political instability in the eurozone, noting Italy's troubles in particular, we should expect to see EUR/JPY continue to find downside pressure. A sustained bounce off 117 is unlikely. A drop below 117 would then likely see the pair find resistance (above) at this same level, before finding further downside.

The weekly chart for EUR/JPY would indicate 115 as being a near-term target, as illustrated below.

A possibility of even further downside below 115, to as low as 110, could also be entertained. However, if or when the 115 level is found, we would be wise to retool and re-assess the economic and political backdrop in Europe and across the world, as well as general risk sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.