Between bonds widening against Treasuries, and equities popping for no apparent reason, and an oil cut that wasn't large enough, we are in no man's land.

Originally published April 14, 2020

Every breath you take And every move you make Every bond you break Every step you take I'll be watching you - The Police

The markets are askew. Between bonds widening against Treasuries, and equities popping for no apparent reason, and an oil cut that wasn't large enough, we are in no man's land. You may wish to recall that the equity markets are a "leading indicator" and so they are up on hopes and prayers that a cure for our pandemic may be found and that the economy will right itself sometime soon but these are both wishes and not centered, in my opinion, upon any firm reality. I would say that we are adrift at sea and while we are doing better than thought by many, we are still in the space of fantasy and make believe.

Even with the recent run-up in equities we are still in a troubled space:

INDEX Year-to-Date Change

DJIA -18.04%

S&P 500 -14.53%

NASDAQ -08.70%

EURO STOXX 50 -22.76%

DAX -20.26%

NIKKEI -19.50%

HANG SENG -13.80%

*Data according to Bloomberg

The problem here, both medically and economically, is that we don't know what we are staring at any longer. We are peering into the void of the great unknown and trying to make sense of an array of data that doesn't fit any economic models, because we have never been here before, and we don't know how to model for economic conditions that have never existed before, in anyone's lifetimes. We are in the abyss and flailing about. That is my opinion.

It used to be that the bond market was the other side of the equity markets. This is no longer true either. With the 10 year Treasury at 0.76%, here is some useful data:

INDEX Year-to-Date Change

TREASURIES 8.31%

U.S. CORPORATES -1.01%

U.S. HIGH YIELD -9.92%

*Data according to Bloomberg

Nothing up, with the exception of Treasuries, that have been driven by the largesse of the Fed as they are doing their job and trying to compensate for the ravished American economy. I do congratulate the Fed, by the way, they are on it and now moving into Corporates, ETFs, High Yield in a manner that, to some extent, represent the Japanification of America. I make a further comment here that interest rates are going to stay just on top of Zero for a very long time, in my estimation, as the government of the United States can barely afford our current rates, and certainly not anything higher.

The Fed's balance sheet has now hit a record of $6.13 trillion and the bonds they own have also hit a record of over $5 trillion. This is a clear indication, in my view, of just how serious things have become as a balance sheet of $10 trillion is now longer an outlier but a very probable number. The United States has been backed into a corner by our medical pandemic and I don't see us crawling out any day soon.

I have been walking the lanes of Wall Street for forty-six years this month. One thing I can tell you, with experienced certainty, is that this is not the time to panic and throw up your arms in angst and horror. I have said, repeatedly, since the beginning of the year, to take some profits and, if you did so, you have done yourself a favor. I can also tell you that "Cash is not King," you can't make any money on it, at current rates, but it is merely the handmaiden to get you through a timeline, that is both medical and economical.

Slowly, slowly, nibble, nibble, I have been putting some money back into bonds and the closed-end funds that I like. All of the funds that I like pay monthly and have dividends in the double digits so that I am way ahead of the game, in my opinion, getting money every month without being forced to sell anything. Sure, a bond could have a credit problem, or a fund could cut their dividend, and I am certainly not saying that there is no risk but the risks here are measured ones, in my estimation, if you know what you are doing.

When things are in the disarray that they are in now it does take some courage, and some patience, but it is my belief that those that take advantage of our current market's travesty will eventually be rewarded for their carefully chosen purchases. "Blood on the Streets" is always an unsettling affair but I honestly believe that a little well-reasoned thinking will prevail as we head into the months and years ahead.

"Do not go gentle into that good night."

- Dylan Thomas

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.