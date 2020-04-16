H.B. Fuller: Revisiting After Substantial Price Drop

Despite this, the company increased its dividend for the 51st time, and is planning on paying down debt in 2020.

The economic fallout of the coronavirus is hitting certain types of businesses harder than others. With much of the economy shutting down, cyclical businesses such as industrials are poised to see substantial headwinds throughout the year. We last covered H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) in late 2018, an adhesives manufacturer and dividend champion with 51 years of consecutive dividend increases. While the company is working through a deleveraging process that will see revenues fall this year, the company is exhibiting signs that the business is on solid footing. With shares falling a staggering 50% since our initial coverage, we are revisiting the stock to see if today's valuation makes H.B. Fuller worth additional consideration.

Note: Our initial and overview coverage of H.B. Fuller Company can be found: HERE.

Signs Of Stability Present

To really begin to understand how coronavirus will impact a company such as H.B Fuller, we need to look at the company's end markets and their weighting on revenues. Management has done a good job explaining this in its April update. As a manufacturer of adhesives, H.B. Fuller is exposed to a wide range of applications, so there is actually some exposure to upside as well as downside.

Source: H.B. Fuller Company

About half of the company's business portfolio will see increased demand due to their concentration in packaging and consumer staples. Some more industrial or commercial applications will see a degree of depression, ranging from construction applications to automotive and transportation. The company's positive exposure will help to negate some of the struggles of more severely disrupted end markets. Despite some upside, the business will see an overall negative "net" impact, with revenue for Q2 forecasted to be down Y/Y by -5% to -15%.

This is worrisome at first glance, because H.B. Fuller has a balance sheet that holds a lot of debt. The company currently holds just under $2B in long-term debt against just $79 million in cash on hand. On a gross debt basis, this results in total leverage of about 5X EBITDA, which is a troubling figure in an economic downturn.

Source: YCharts

However, management has thus far insisted that the business has enough liquidity to maintain the dividend and the company's operations. Not only did management raise the dividend (more on that in a minute), but the company also emphasized intentions to continue paying down debt. Approximately $200 million is projected to be paid towards debt in 2020. If the business underperforms management's expectations, the company would be able to dip into an additional revolver with up to $700 million of capacity. This liquidity should get the business through a few rough quarters under most realistic performance scenarios.

The Dividend Is Secure

As mentioned above, the company boosted the dividend to extend its growth streak to 51 years. The increase moved the quarterly payment to $0.1625/share, an increase of 1.6%. The dividend yields 2.19% on the current share price.

Source: YCharts

Despite this minimal increase, the act of doing so isn't just a symbolic action. H.B. Fuller has a rather conservative dividend policy, making the payout affordable under most scenarios. Management maintains a payout ratio of approximately 25% of net income (current cash payout ratio is even lower), which means that the company would have to see a substantial amount of its bottom line disappear in order to threaten the dividend. Given the various economic climates of the past five decades, and the fact that the company is paying debt off through this, we don't see a probable scenario where the dividend is threatened. The company would need to see operations erode to the point of eating through the company's already established liquidity.

Revisiting Valuation

Shares have taken quite a tumble since our initial coverage of H.B. Fuller. The stock has fallen from $58 in late 2018, to what is now $30 per share - an almost 50% drop.

Source: YCharts

If we look at current analyst estimates for 2020, the company is projected to earn approximately $2.42 per share. The resulting 12.40X earnings multiple represents a 40% discount to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 20.54X.

When we initially covered H.B. Fuller in late 2018, the company's high debt load and subpar FCF conversion rate didn't equate to an attractive risk/reward proposition at the current share price. While the company is poised to struggle a bit in 2020, such a large drop in shares has helped to recalibrate that ratio. At a 40% discount to decade norms, the stock comes with a sizable margin of safety. Sure, the company could see more severe disruption than anticipated, but that seems only likely if the economic pause lasts far longer than the next several months. Assuming the company's operations fully recover over the next 12-18 months, the stock could prove an even better value as it returns to growth.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.