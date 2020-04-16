USD/JPY Correlation With Equities Breaks As Pair Seeks Direction

A further breakdown in U.S. equity prices could see USD/JPY trade higher, counter to its traditional preference, whereas continued risk-on sentiment could see USD/JPY drift lower before rekindling its positive correlation with risk assets.

Instead of focusing on USD/JPY, we should focus on global risk sentiment, with U.S. equities being one of the most important indicators of this.

As JPY outflows are likely lower than normal, while the demand for USD remains elevated, there is no clear direction of USD/JPY going forward.

The pair is now waiting for new direction as it sits at the 107 level, an apparent area of support.

USD/JPY is likely to remain range-bound between 105 and 109.50 for the time being, as its correlation with U.S. equity performance has broken.

The USD/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the Japanese yen, has demonstrated some truly incredible price action over the past few weeks. The pair has certainly not been for the faint of heart.

The daily candlestick chart below illustrates the recent price volatility for USD/JPY; the green line has been added to reflect S&P 500 futures prices for context (serving as a proxy for the performance of the U.S. equity market).

As the chart indicates, USD/JPY typically correlates positively with U.S. equities, as Japanese investors sell JPY to facilitate USD asset purchases when risk sentiment improves (i.e., favoring U.S. equities over domestic equities), while other international investors sell JPY as a cheap funding currency to purchase equities.

However, this correlation broke as the new bear market in U.S. equities took hold, which is thought to be caused by the market attempting to price in the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this author's opinion, markets are still underpricing the risks associated with this pandemic, especially in light of the recent surge in U.S. equities. Nevertheless, the spike in USD/JPY in spite of the great extent of the U.S. equity decline seems to validate the USD as the world's reserve currency (and ultimate safe haven in times of turmoil).

On the other hand, USD/JPY is now falling given the recent rise in U.S. equities. Indeed, the correlation between equities and USD/JPY seems to have inverted on both sides - rising as the bear market took hold, and falling as the recent short-term recovery in equities played out.

Still, USD/JPY does seem to have found some degree of support at the 107 level.

It is important to note that while USD demand is likely to remain either moderately or very high amidst the COVID-19 threat and elevated market volatility, JPY outflows have likely dropped as a result of the U.S. cutting rates to practically zero and, therefore, eliminating any carry trade. Carry trade opportunities open up when one currency yields a higher rate of interest than another, allowing leveraged traders to book the net interest income.

JPY outflows are also likely to be lower, not just because of speculative global carry trades or even speculative equity investments originating from Japanese investors, but also because bond investors in Japan now have little to no reason to buy U.S. bonds. The United States is arguably far more likely to raise rates than Japan once we are able to see past this current crisis, and hence, buying U.S. bonds as a Japanese investor when the current rate differential is near zero for many maturities does not appear attractive.

Fewer JPY outflows and liquidity, and increased USD demand, is likely to see USD/JPY remain fairly range-bound for the time being. The more speculative trades have likely been unwound by this time, and hence, going forward, volatility is likely to be lower than we have seen in this pair recently. A return downward for U.S. equities, which this author expects is more likely than further upside, is likely to make USD attractive, and therefore, USD/JPY will probably sustain levels above 107 for the time being.

It is also worth considering the risk that the Bank of Japan will intervene to support JPY weakness, in order that it may help improve JPY liquidity and reduce JPY valuations across the FX market (the latter aim helping to improve the attractiveness of Japanese exports, which will be lower than normal given the current global crisis). While this is only a theory, it should be considered as a risk going forward for those who are short USD/JPY.

Going forward, we should expect to see USD/JPY trade in the range of 105-109.50 for the foreseeable future. A sharp decline in equities could see 109.50 trade fairly promptly on the back of USD demand (as USD remains in favor as a global safe haven, even against the more traditional JPY). However, more stable conditions could, in fact, see USD unwind some of its recent strength against most other currencies, and hence, we could see USD/JPY drift towards the 105 support level.

However, the base-case scenario of this author is that we see USD/JPY hold the 107 line until markets decide to price in greater risk. As U.S. equities are still trading above levels that were trading in mid-2019, it is likely that markets are underpricing the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of ongoing government interventions thereto.

Therefore, another decline in equities could see USD/JPY trade to 109.50 over the short to medium term; the speed with which it does so will depend on the level of volatility found in U.S. equities. Once global equity volatility begins to subside, however, we should expect USD/JPY to gradually rekindle its positive correlation with U.S. equity performance. In the short term, though, we should keep an eye out for surprises.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.