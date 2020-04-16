NZD/USD: Downside Pressure Likely

New lows should not be ruled out, under the 0.55 handle.

Speculative short positions are likely to mount going forward, as NZD remains unattractive in the current economic environment.

NZD is likely to remain under pressure, owing to its commodity currency status amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The NZD/USD currency pair, which expresses the value of the New Zealand dollar in terms of the U.S. dollar, typically strengthens on the back of improved global risk sentiment, as the value of NZD is expected to correlate positively with global economic growth. When crises hit, such as the COVID-19 pandemic as of recent, so-called commodity currencies like NZD tend to fall.

NZD is considered a commodity currency because New Zealand's key exports are largely commodities.

(Source: Observatory of Economic Complexity)

Per the chart above, we can see that New Zealand's key exports include dairy products, meat products, wine, and various other food-related products. The country also exports metals, oil, wood, gold and more.

In a sense then, NZD is a currency associated with globalization: the stronger world economic growth is, and the greater the level of international trade, the more NZD is likely to find demand. That is, not just through trade, but also through investment. When global growth is on the upturn, New Zealand becomes a more attractive place to invest.

However, since the emergence of COVID-19, economic growth is expected to continue to drop, as well as international trade, as many businesses are either closing or slowing significantly. This situation naturally puts great pressure on NZD, and supports the recent move down, especially against USD which is the world's reserve currency (often viewed as a safe haven in times of market turmoil).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

It is this relationship to global markets that makes NZD especially vulnerable to further downside pressure, particularly against USD. The recent rise in NZD/USD, off the recent lows of around the 0.55 handle, is unlikely to continue. New Zealand is not only still essentially a commodity currency, but the country of New Zealand also does not produce current account surpluses. As indicated below, the country produces deficits, meaning that imports exceed exports (even prior to this current pandemic we now face).

(Source: Trading Economics)

Current account deficits mean that there is no natural source of support for the currency, as outflows through trade exceed inflows. Having said this, reduced international trade could well soften these deficits.

Another risk is the low complexity of the New Zealand economy. The OEC, as cited above, also ranks nations by their relative level of economic complexity, considering factors such as the diversity of a country's products, services, and exports thereof. New Zealand ranks 41st out of 126 countries, just behind Serbia, Ukraine and Hong Kong (at 40th, 39th and 38th, respectively).

New Zealand's major exports are not very sophisticated, and there is a significant concentration in certain food products. This makes NZD more vulnerable to both investment outflows and a contraction in investment inflows amidst crises, as capital is likely to favor more complex and sophisticated nations for greater safety. Per OEC rankings, the U.S. ranks 7th.

As global risk sentiment currently remains fairly tepid, and further risk-off moves remain conceivable, we should expect NZD/USD to soften and drift lower, most likely correlating positively with AUD/USD (which I wrote about in a recent article).

Data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report also indicates that speculative short positions are lower than levels in late 2018 and much of 2019. A renewed bearish stance on NZD is probable going forward before the currency is able to finally bottom.

(Source: Investing.com. Net speculative positions are negative, i.e. bearish NZD, although less bearish than in late 2018 and much of 2019.)

Going forward, NZD appears to remain a risky currency to hold in light of slowing economic growth and global market volatility. As USD is likely to continue to remain in demand, commodity currencies such as NZD and even AUD and CAD will probably struggle to make significant gains for the time being. That is, especially in light of struggling oil prices.

(WTI crude oil prices are struggling to stay above $20/barrel, given the significant contraction in demand for oil caused by the COVID-19 crisis.)

This author does, however, remain optimistic that NZD, AUD and CAD will become very interesting on the long side eventually, but in the short to medium term, they should continue to experience downside pressure.

