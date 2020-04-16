Interview With Patrick Bet-David On Debt, COVID, And The State Of The U.S. Economy (Video)
by: Danielle DiMartino Booth
Summary
Economist Danielle DiMartino Booth sits down with Patrick Bet-David of Valuetainment to talk COVID, China, debt and the state of the U.S. economy.
Debt has been encouraged for generations.
Few Americans are prepared to weather 1-3 months of a downturn. Will have to return to frugality.
Originally posted April 10, 2020
