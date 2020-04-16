SLQD: Taking A Closer Look At The Federal Reserve Backstop

At the end of the day, The Federal Reserve's goal is to protect companies and jobs, not investors.

Given the size of the debt wall and the prospect of rising inflation, the Federal Reserve may not have the firepower investors currently believe.

The IG Corporate Bond ETF SLQD has been on a wild ride as it appeared the maturity wall would become a much-feared wave of defaults.

Short-term corporate bonds are usually a low-risk investment that delivers returns above LIBOR. However, they have been on a wild ride over the past month and a half as corporate credit default risk surged. In March, the iShares 0-5 Years Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) lost 12% of its value and subsequently rose right back to its February level due to Federal Reserve backstop. See below:

Data by YCharts

Today, the reward-profile of SLQD is just about equal to that of February when the fund hit an all-time high. The ETF's yield-to-maturity has declined back to 2.1% and it appears investors are no longer worried about potential liquidity issues as corporations.

SLQD is essentially a short-term version of the long-term corporate bond fund iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD). As detailed in "LQD: Deteriorating Financial Conditions To Reverse Recent Performance," (written in August 2019) the financial health of "investment grade" companies has been on the decline over the past decade. Many have poor to negative working capital and increasing financial leverage. As such, they have considerable downgrade or even default risk, given a substantial economic slowdown.

In some ways, SLQD is worse than LQD as most economic risks appear to be in the present and not in the future. Even more, most current corporate debt maturities are in the next five years. Personally, I'm of the view that it will take until 2021 for the economy to recover. If there is a second-wave of COVID cases (which is quite possible according to scientists), the economic recession may last longer.

Given the dire economic situation, SLQD is essentially entirely dependent on the Federal Reserve. While many investors are of the view the Federal Reserve has unlimited purchasing power, they have many mouths to feed today and, quite frankly, corporate debt is likely toward the bottom of the totem pole. Obviously, they will try to backstop the market as much as possible. However, if inflationary risks continue to rise, it may be the first to be cut.

A Look at Economic Conditions

Indeed, one need not go far to see how jarring current economic conditions are. For the past four weeks, initial jobless claims have been magnitudes above normal peaks and it appears unemployment will likely cross 2008 levels. Demand is also abysmal which is shown well in total retail and vehicle sales:

(Trading Economics)

Many investors are hoping for a "V-shaped" recovery. That said, it takes much more effort to hire someone than to fire them. Many businesses are already closing shop, and many at-home workers are looking for career changes. Worst of all, the SBA loan program has already run out of funds.

Many are hoping that the economy is reopened soon now that case growth has appeared to have peaked, but many states are extending shutdowns until mid-to-late May. Indeed, with SLQD back to its peak as are most risk-assets, there is very little upside to be gained from assuming a rosy economic outcome.

Importantly, like LQD most of SLQD's holdings are at the bottom of the "investment grade" totem pole. See its credit quality exposure below:

(iShares)

This gives these bonds relatively high risk of credit downgrades given a continued economic slowdown.

In total, SLQD has 1783 holdings, nearly 40% of which are concentrated in the banking sector. Importantly, many of these banks like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) (the largest debtor in SLQD) is expecting an extreme increase in loan defaults. Obviously, these banks are a long way from default themselves, but they are not far from a downgrade out of IG territory.

Quite frankly, if it were not for the Fed's backstop, all of these bonds would be much lower and more downgrades would likely occur. Since SLQD is dependent on it, let's look deeper at what that backstop includes.

The Federal Reserve Is Facing a Wall

The most popular long narrative I see is not that the economy will quickly recover, but that the Federal Reserve will print so much money that everything will be like normal.

On Tuesday, the Fed launched another Commercial Paper Funding Facility which is a special purpose vehicle that allows the Fed to buy short-term commercial debt. The vehicle will purchase a higher rate three-month commercial paper for between 1.2-2.1% depending on grade with a 10 bps fee. Importantly, the vehicle is only funded with $10B and has the ability to lever up to $100B. The backstop will certainly help, but it may not be enough.

The Federal Reserve is looking to support recently downgraded "fallen angels" so long as they can remain above BB-. This is through the Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility and the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility. The combined size of these programs could be as large as $750B. Importantly, the secondary market facility will include ETF purchases of funds like (and likely including) SLQD. The backstop is also set to end by September 30th, 2020.

Importantly, the total size of the U.S. corporate bond market is now over $10T, about half of which is due in the next five years. Importantly, if you looked at the market five years ago, the "maturity wall" was much more skewed into the future and a larger portion was "speculative grade." Given this, SLQD is exposed to the largest IG debt wall in U.S. history when refinancing rates are on the rise and credit ratings on the decline.

The Bottom Line

It is likely that SLQD will be supported by the Federal Reserve for some time, but the reality is they have limited capital to do so without stoking inflationary risks. Despite a significant decline in retail sales in March, core inflation remained at 2% which means that SLQD's real-return is negative after taxes. If the Federal Reserve continues to pump money into the system it could easily cause inflation to rise significantly. Considering total Q.E. programs are in the trillions, this is quite possible and would make SLQD's inflation-adjusted return even more negative.

Remember, the Federal Reserve is buying commercial debt to keep companies liquid, not to keep investors liquid. They're buying at market prices, not pegging market prices. In fact, allowing commercial rates to rise is likely one of the only ways the Fed can make $750B in commercial debt purchases without stoking inflation. Thus, it is still possible SLQD returns to March levels.

Given the incredibly low return of SLQD after inflation and its relatively large credit risk, I believe the fund is best avoided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SLQD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.