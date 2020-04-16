Citigroup: Backpedaling On My Bullishness
by: D.M. Martins Research
Summary
Last year had been smooth sailing for Citigroup and the banking sector. Now, nothing could be farther from the truth.
Due to the interest-heavy revenue mix, Citi was, and will likely continue to be, particularly hurt by a soft consumer segment and rock-bottom rates.
I continue to favor JPM, and choose to downgrade C back to the neutral bucket whence it came.
It seems almost surreal that only three months ago, the title of my most recent Citigroup (C) article read "smooth sailing, solid quarter." Nothing could be farther from the truth this time