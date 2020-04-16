Citigroup: Backpedaling On My Bullishness

I continue to favor JPM, and choose to downgrade C back to the neutral bucket whence it came.

Due to the interest-heavy revenue mix, Citi was, and will likely continue to be, particularly hurt by a soft consumer segment and rock-bottom rates.

Last year had been smooth sailing for Citigroup and the banking sector. Now, nothing could be farther from the truth.

It seems almost surreal that only three months ago, the title of my most recent Citigroup (C) article read "smooth sailing, solid quarter." Nothing could be farther from the truth this time around.

On April 15, known as "tax day" before the novel coronavirus flipped the whole world on its head, Citigroup delivered 1Q20 results that were as painful as I believe most investors had been expecting. GAAP earnings per share of $1.07, impacted by a spike in credit reserves, looked like a typo compared to last year's $1.87.

Consumer down, institutional up

But using past performance as a benchmark to analyze first-quarter results does not make much sense, given the COVID-19 impact. Instead, it may help to contrast Citi's metrics with those of peer JPMorgan (JPM), the major player that kicked off earnings season in the banking sector on April 14. In that regard, Citigroup did about as well as one might have hoped it to, given the circumstances.

Traditionally, Citi has had the most consumer-centric business model of all major US-based banks, as the split between interest and non-interest revenues below suggests. For this reason, the bank suffered most from a sharp, double-digit drop in credit card activity that will likely be even more pronounced in 2Q20.

As a result, global consumer revenues declined 2% sequentially, despite some strength in retail banking and services driven by higher loan balances and deposits - likely the result of a flock to cash in March. It did not help much that a rapid drop in interest rates pressured net interest margins, which pulled back by a sizable 15 bps sequentially to 2.48% in 1Q20.

Not unlike JPMorgan, Citi made up for top-line softness in consumer with impressive numbers on the institutional side of the business. Although total banking suffered from an unfavorable interest rate environment and uncertainty that modestly hurt the capital markets, fixed income and equity revenues climbed through the roof - one of the benefits of a much more volatile market environment.

Scaling back on bullishness

Back in January 2020, which feels like a decade ago, I turned from neutral to more optimistic about Citi's short-term prospects and moderately bullish on the company's shares. Supporting my decision to upgrade the stock were favorable consumer spending trends and an improving interest rate environment, coupled with valuations that seemed modest compared to those of the company's peers.

Now, the reality looks very different. Citigroup, a consumer-heavy global bank, is facing an unfavorable macroeconomic landscape, to say the least. Consumer activity is likely to look worse in the second quarter than it did this time, and the prospect of a deep (but hopefully briefer-than-average) recession ahead does not bode well for the bank.

Left to support the bullish case on C is the stock's valuation. Shares trade at a trailing P/E of only 5.3x, that is nearly half JPM's multiple. However, given the risks and rocky road ahead, I would prefer to invest in the financial services sector, if at all, from the highest-quality end of the spectrum. Among the top four names in the mega-cap banking space, I continue to favor JPM and choose to downgrade C back to the neutral bucket whence it came.

