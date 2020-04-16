Dividend Duchess: April 2020 Stock Picks And Volatility Tutorial

We use some basic screens, easy for an 11-year old to implement - starting with Dividend Champions and Contenders that she recognizes and understands.

We fund this account with my Seeking Alpha Contributor earnings and Lucy chips in 20% of her allowance.

Each month, I have an investing lesson with my 5th grade daughter. This culminates in a stock purchase for her "Dividend Duchess" Portfolio.

Tuning Out The Noise

Welcome to the 6th update of Lucy's Dividend Duchess Portfolio! As we track my daughter's investing journey from scratch, I'm stoked to see her financial acumen increasing quickly each month. Examining how COVID-19 is affecting the economic climate is a fantastic learning opportunity for Lucy. She's enduring paper losses, and understands they aren't "real" unless she sells. And why would she want to sell? She owns an ever-growing basket of great companies. We are tuning out the panic, focusing on what we can control, and sticking to the plan.

Choosing the highest quality businesses to invest in is more important than ever. Every day, there is potential for businesses to cut or halt dividend payments. It's paramount to invest in companies that have proven themselves time and again, by continuing to pay and grow their dividends. Lucy is developing a thick skin, and keeping emotion out of her stock picks by focusing solely on the numbers. At the ripe age of 11, she's already dealing with her first bear market and it'll make the next one easier to bear, pun intended. Let's take a look at the April portfolio update and her stock pick for the month!

Dividend Duchess Goals

Lucy coined her account the Dividend Duchess Portfolio. Pretty snazzy. Previous articles provide some context and are available here. Our goals will morph over time, but for now, we're keeping it super simple:

Purchase one new business every month for the first year, and eventually build a portfolio of 20-30 stocks. Note: Many have asked why not an index fund or ETF, set it and forget it, etc. Yes, those would be great, but it's simply more fun for Lucy to buy individual equities. Investing should be fun.

Focus on high-quality, resilient businesses that are fair to undervalued and have a solid track record of dividend growth and a better-than-market-average dividend yield.

Fund the portfolio with my earnings as a Seeking Alpha contributor and reinvest all dividends received. Note: Lucy also saves 20% of her allowance for this portfolio and we invest it once it accumulates to a reasonable amount.

Motivate readers - that means you - to create and implement your own financial education plans with your kids.

March 2020: Dividends Received

Last month, Lucy received $5.97 in dividend payments from two companies. Combined with the $.80 received previously, she's now earned $6.77 of passive income since we started the portfolio.

Ticker Dividends Received 3M (MMM) $2.94 United Parcel Service (UPS) $3.03 Total: $5.97

Seeking Alpha Income Update

As mentioned, we fund this account primarily with my earnings generated from writing articles for Seeking Alpha. This way, Lucy gets a small amount of money to invest each month, and I can simultaneously report my slowly growing author earnings. I wrote my first article for SA on 10/16/19. Here are my total earnings as of April 14th, 2020:

# of Articles Written Income Received to Date Avg. Income per Article 24 $1,228.67 $51.19

Money At The Ready For April

Including my SA income received in March, cash rolled over, and March dividend income, we had $115.76 at the ready. Lucy then added $11 from her allowance (from the 20% she pays herself first) which gives her a total of $126.76 to invest this month. Not quite as much as the $208.93 she had last month, but I haven't been writing as much lately. Other areas of life are consuming my spare time. This is a good thing.

Pay Yourself First

Lucy has been saving up money for a while, and last week she decided to buy a scooter. Mom and I encouraged it. Why? Because she already puts aside 20% of every penny she receives - whether from allowance, birthday money, holiday money, the tooth fairy, or the $2 bills Papa randomly gives her. She knows Rule #1 to building wealth and attaining financial freedom: Pay yourself first. She socks away that money before taking ownership or giving it a chance to burn a hole in her pocket. Lucy has caught on that with disciplined saving, she can "have her cake and eat it too." The concept of planning and saving for the future can be balanced with splurging on things like a scooter or other "wants" in the present. If only more people paid themselves first, they would actually be prepared to weather the coronavirus storm on their own without needing government assistance. I digress.

Stock Selection Criteria

To keep it simple and build repetition, we're sticking with the criteria developed over the last few months. The markets will go up. The markets will go down. That is out of our hands. We must focus on what we can control. Lucy knows that we control which businesses to invest our money in, and that consistency is critical. So even in this "COVID-Era" downturn, our basic stock screener stays the same:

Company must be either a Dividend Champion or Contender (raising dividends consistently for at least 10 years) - this generates a list of around 400 companies.

Lucy must recognize the company name and have a general understanding of the business - this narrows the list down to 48 companies.

Company must have a current yield higher than its five-year average yield. With the markets still considerably down in March, the field of businesses is 32, giving us a fairly large starting pool. See below:

Then we refine the list down a bit more, based on the following criteria:

Since we're actively diversifying her portfolio, we remove businesses already owned. This removed 5 companies from the list.

Current dividend yield must be 2.5% or higher, which narrowed the list to 19 companies. We let Colgate-Palmolive (CL) slide at 2.48%.

Five-year dividend growth rate of 7% or higher - now we're down to 14 companies. We let Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slide with a five-year DGR of 6.32% because all its other stats are stellar.

Payout ratio below 65%. We let Texas Instruments (TXN) slide at 68% because the rest of the metrics are solid. After this we were down to 9 businesses, as seen below:

What a difference a severe correction makes! We were considering opening the search up to Challengers (dividend raiser from 5-9 years) to get some fresh blood in the mix. But with the recent downturn, that's not necessary yet.

Narrowing 9 Businesses Down To 6

This led to a great discussion about how COVID-19 is altering the economy. I introduced Lucy to Mr. Market and Benjamin Graham this month, and explained how Mr. Market hates volatility and uncertainty. I could tell Lucy grasped the concepts when she said, "It's kind of like a big roller coaster with lots of ups and downs and you don't know when they're coming." Boom. So exciting to see lessons click!

I reiterated last month's lesson about needs vs. wants and defensive vs. discretionary businesses. With these thoughts in mind, Lucy began to pour over the nine remaining choices using our household spending as a guide. What have we cut out of our budget during this downturn? What do we still need to buy monthly?

She pulled Best Buy (BBY), Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and Cracker Barrel (CBRL) off the list right away - noting that we aren't eating out right now, and we're not spending unnecessary money on gadgets and kitchen items. Especially since malls and stores are closed throughout the country.

That leaves us with six potential stocks:

Johnson & Johnson

McDonald's (MCD)

PepsiCo (PEP)

Home Depot (HD)

Texas Instruments

Union Pacific (UNP)

From here, it is 100% Lucy's decision without any more input from pops:

The suspense is killing you, I'm sure. Drumroll, please. Lucy's April stock pick:

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Texas Instruments: In Lucy's Words

Why Texas Instruments? Instead of trying to delve into the thought process of an adolescent brain, why not let Lucy pen her own "mini-analysis"?

1. Texas Instruments makes computer chips. Who can live without computers these days? That makes it a safe company because the world is always going to need them. 2. It is a Dividend Contender and it has been raising its dividend for 16 years. 3. Lastly, when I bought it, Texas Instruments had a yield of 3.34%. That's much higher than its 5-year average of 2.4%" - Lucy J. aka The Dividend Duchess

The Magic Green Button

Now for the fun! Log in to Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) with $126 at the ready. With a pencil and paper, Lucy figured she could buy one share and have a little leftover for next month. Time to navigate through the trade screens and click the magic green button. Boom!

Portfolio Update

Here's the current standing of Lucy's Dividend Duchess Portfolio after the recent Texas Instruments (TXN) purchase:

Texas Instruments now comprises 9.65% of the portfolio and added $3.60 of forward annual dividend income. Lucy will now make approximately $39.32 of dividend income annually, up from $35.72 in March. That's equivalent to almost four weeks' worth of allowance without lifting a finger (her maximum weekly allowance is $11). As Lucy pointed out, it's like free money - she doesn't even have to empty the dishwasher or feed the dog to earn it. I'm glad the principles of passive income are sinking in!

Conclusion

Consistency and discipline are two things we can control as investors and as parents. During crazy times, such as the environment we're currently facing with this pandemic, the markets are offering up great lessons that we need to pass on to our children to foster financial literacy. It's up to us to teach our kids about money and hand them the tools for growing lifelong wealth.

Lucy takes pride in her Dividend Duchess Portfolio and her investing "chops" are becoming more refined each month. She's taking the paper losses in stride, and the seed for success is planted and starting to bloom.

Have any tips for teaching kids about saving/investing? What else would you like me to include in these updates? Do tell!

As always, best of luck on your personal quest for financial emancipation.

P.S. - Lucy reads and enjoys all your comments and encouragement!

