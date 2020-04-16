General Mills: The Pantry Stuffing Is Already Priced In

The stock has skyrocketed over the past few weeks, and there is very little upside left at these levels. At this point, investors are chasing a flawed stock.

Despite the expected bump to sales, the company has long struggled to grow sales of its legacy products. The balance sheet remains leveraged, restricting the company's financial flexibility.

With consumers refined to their homes throughout most of the US and unable to eat out much, consumer foods companies are seeing a surge in business. Nielsen tracked channel sales for food companies are reflecting a large spike in sales for the majority of March. One of the top beneficiaries has been human and pet foods conglomerate General Mills, Inc. (GIS). This data helps validate the "pantry stuffing" craze that has gripped consumers, and the hysteria has been reflected in the stock price of companies such as General Mills. While General Mills is going to see a spike in sales over the coming quarter or longer, investors need to remember the company's pre-pandemic struggles before chasing shares up the price chart. Its balance sheet remains highly leveraged, and core brands have long struggled to drive sales. We revisit General Mills and outline why shares have little to no upside at these levels.

Can Core Brands Generate Momentum?

While the US economy remains mostly under shelter-at-home type mandates, consumers will be pouring virtually all of their food budget into groceries. General Mills will likely see a strong bump to volumes over the next quarter or two as a result of this. However, investors need to consider the company's performance before the pandemic forced consumers to stay home.

General Mills reported its 2020 Q3 earnings in mid-March, which ended just when the coronavirus was starting to become an issue in the US. For the nine months of the company's fiscal year to that date, sales have been completely stagnant.

This isn't an aberration either. The company's 2019 fiscal year saw flat organic sales too, once stripping out the addition of Blue Buffalo. The long-term story is that General Mills has been barely treading water on organic sales growth. It's why the company jumped so aggressively after the Blue Buffalo addition in the first place.

When we look at Blue Buffalo, it really underscores the weaknesses in the rest of the business that still remain. If we look at the most recent quarter, the pet food segment (Blue Buffalo) was up 11% Y/Y, but the company's other segments containing the rest of the brand portfolio (North America Retail, Convenience & Food Service, Europe & Australia, Asia & Latin America) were all flat or negative.

Perhaps the fear of the pandemic will drive consumers towards products offered by food companies for an extended period of time, but investors have to consider the fact that General Mills has displayed a long period of mediocrity outside of Blue Buffalo. Once consumers eventually revert towards normal eating habits, it's no guarantee that General Mills will hold onto that sales momentum.

Balance Sheet Remains Highly Leveraged

Another important aspect to consider is that General Mills financially "bet the house" on the Blue Buffalo acquisition. The deal brought enough leverage onto the company's balance sheet to freeze the dividend payment at $0.49 quarterly and drive gross leverage to more than 4.5X EBITDA.

To General Mills' credit, some progress has been made over the past nine months with roughly $862 million paid off year to date. The company is projecting leverage on a net basis (currently 4X EBITDA) to end the year at around 3.5X. Its cash flows are strong (always have been), and the balance sheet is heading in the right direction. What the balance sheet currently takes away from General Mills is flexibility. The dividend remains frozen, and the company really can't invest into further M&A without tremendous financial setbacks. This has ultimately put an onus on its core brands to gain traction, and that just hasn't happened yet.

Value Shares For Their Long-Term Performance

When you consider the growth struggles of General Mills, valuation plays an increasingly important role in evaluating the company. Shares have surged since the market crashed in late March. Off of lows at $46 per share, the stock now trades at $59, right under 52-week highs.

Analysts are currently projecting General Mills to earn approximately $3.47 per share for the 2020 fiscal year. The resulting earnings multiple of 17.00X is in line with the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 17.32X.

With the stock trading at historical norms, it's difficult to see further upside for investors because there isn't anything really worth tying a premium to. The analyst community is looking at a dip after the pandemic passes; 2021 earnings estimates are just a few pennies off of 2020 figures (currently $3.44). Meanwhile, the company hasn't proved that it can spark its legacy brand sales. The dividend is frozen, and the balance sheet is deleveraging at a steady but slow pace. General Mills is a solid company, thanks to a brand portfolio filled with household names, but it isn't strong enough to justify paying a premium for. While General Mills may grab headlines in the news as shoppers stock up on groceries, the actual investment upside is all but gone at these levels.

