Citigroup: Let It Fall

If shares dip to the mid-$30's, from a book value perspective, we think shares become a buy, as they will be at a 50% discount to the tangible book value.

We were last pretty neutral on Citigroup (C.PK) as we were concerned that valuation was stretched and the stock would likely pull back. This was before COVID-19 was on any of our minds really. My how things have changed in three months. Now, our consumer driven economy has been decimated by stay at home orders. Millions out of work. Tens of thousands of businesses closed. Interest rates slashed to nothing with record unemployment. The financial stocks as a whole sold off extremely hard during the broader market selloff. For the most part, our coverage over at BAD BEAT Investing suggests that results so far, as a whole, have been better than expected believe it or not. The sector stands to benefit from the massive stimulus and loan programs, but you should wait for a pullbacks and scale in selectively to the best names.

That takes us to Citigroup, one of the mid-tier names of the biggest banks in terms of quality. We have traded this name many times, most recently through some call options. We do believe that performance had justified the action in share prices over most of 2019 and into the start of 2020. We still believe there are several strengths and weaknesses you need to be aware of in the key metrics that we follow for major financial institutions. Overall, we think Citigroup still has some tailwinds, and it remains a good hold. The most recent quarterly report was rather strong. With this performance, the momentum could continue in the stock and we are recommending a hold here. Shares have been cut in half, as the market price in disaster. In this column, we check in on performance. We believe you need to wait until sub $35 to buy this stock in this climate. That said, Q1 had some strengths and some notable weaknesses to be aware of. Let us discuss.

Headline strength

The headline numbers were mixed overall. The company beat consensus on the top line but missed on the bottom line. To be clear, and fair, analysts really had not gone crazy ratcheting down their expectations. Versus last year, there was once again improvement on the top line. We thought it would be worse, though Q2 and possible Q3 are what have us most worried. Still there was positive news on this front with revenue of $20.73 billion, up 11.6% year-over-year. This revenue pattern is very positive over the last few Q1s.

With the present quarter's $20.73 billion in revenues, the bank surpassed consensus analyst estimates by $1.75 billion. We thought revenues would come in around $20 billion, so this is significant outperformance even against our more liberal expectations. Factoring in revenue growth, past share repurchases, and expenses that were somewhat well managed save a loan loss provision increase, earnings per share disappointed and fell from a year ago.

In last year's Q1, the company saw earnings per share of $1.87 per share or $4.7 billion in net income. Here, in the present quarter, net income fell to $2.5 billion and earnings per share plummeted to $1.05, which missed by $0.31 and missed out expectations by $0.40. This is a strong decline of 44%. Much of this decline was over credit losses, but let us look more at the situation.

Loan and deposit growth continue

Once again, the company registered another quarter of loan and deposit growth. No matter what is happening with interest rates, the best banks continue to grow loans and deposits, as these activities are what grow a bank's income over time.

Traditional banking is the bread and butter of the industry, where the bank takes in money and lends it out at a higher rate. It works! Of course, we also want to make sure loans are quality. Since the Great Recession, Citigroup cleaned up its act and significantly tightened its lending criteria to consumers improving the quality of their loans. We were happy to see that both loans and deposits continue to increase for the company.

Loans were up and came in at $721 billion in the quarter, up from $689 billion last year. Deposits continue to increase at a solid pace as well to help fund these new loans. They rose to $1.2 trillion, a 15% increase from last year. this is solid. We project loans and deposits will surpass $750 billion and $1.45 trillion, respectively, at the end of 2020. As always, given the increased loan activity, we must be on the lookout for increased loan losses, which, given the current climate, the allowance was dramatically increased.

Provisions for credit losses

Changes in provisions for credit losses can be informative. If the provisions grow, it could represent more risky debt is being taken on. It could mean simply that more loans are on the books, and the bank is setting aside additional provisions based on historical/anticipated losses. What we had previously liked here is that we saw Citigroup as taking on less risky loans. This is because despite loans having grown tremendously in the last few years, provisions for credit losses have been mostly level in recent years resulting in a sharp decline as a percentage of loans. However, with what has happened in the world, so many people are risk of needing deferral or forebearance on their many loans, and in a few months, defaults may peak. This is common sense given that so many are out of work. The major banks are going on defense, and Citigroup is no exception.

There was a major increase in the total amount of loan loss provisions year-over-year. We expected a rise since there are more total loans, but over the last few years the loan loss provisions over time have become a lower percentage of loans. That all changed thanks to COVID-19. This year, there was a slight increase a big hike to $20.8 billion or 2.9% of total loans as provisions. This compares to $12.3 billion or 1.84% of all loans to enter the quarter. This weighed on results and sent shockwaves to those who saw the numbers jump off the page. But, all the banks have increased their provisions, while getting defensive. Citigroup has made a solid effort to clean up its loan portfolio over the years. It is a shame to see this provision, but this is a precaution, though we know defaults are coming, and not necessarily because the borrowers were low quality. It is the global economy being shutoff. During this time, higher borrowing standards are expected to help ensure non-accrual loans stay manageable.

Still a highly efficient bank

Citigroup's efficiency ratio is another reason we have been in and out of the name over the years, trading swings. The company is amazing in its ability to generate $1 of income in its spending. We are likely at the best efficiency we will see here. We could be wrong, but it will take a massive boost in the already efficient bank's performance to really boost margins and generate higher than expected returns. Over the last few years, Citigroup has seen its efficiency get to and remain below 60%. Overall, there was an impressive 51.5% operating efficiency ratio for the bank which was a notable improvement from 57.0% last year.

Final thoughts

We want shares to come down lower before considering them. Earnings are getting nailed. We still do not know how bad the defaults on loans will be. We do not know how much economic damage will ensue. We do expect a high level of credit losses, while the company increased its provisions for losses. The stock is down 50%. If shares dip to the mid-$30's, from a book value perspective, we think shares become a buy, as they will be at a 50% discount to the tangible book value. That leaves plenty of room for book value erosion. On top of that, the company pays a solid dividend to wait for a rebound. Let it fall.

