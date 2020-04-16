Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: Dividend Cut Inevitable, What To Do Now

I have been a long time bear on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT), having first turned bearish in early 2018 and writing many bearish reports since. Guidance for 2020 same-store NOI growth of -7.5% validated my bearishness and appeared to clearly categorize SKT as a lower quality mall REIT. Then the coronavirus hit. With shares trading around a 20% yield, have shares finally priced in my bearishness? I look at its balance sheet to see how much revenues can be impacted before a breach of the covenants. My conclusions suggest that a dividend cut is inevitable and SKT will likely need to resort to additional financing to reduce leverage. My rating is neutral on shares at current levels.

It Wasn’t A Buy Prior To COVID-19

SKT closed out 2019 with pressured but solid results. Re-leasing spreads declined 1.3% for the year, a slight improvement from the -1.4% spread a year earlier. Debt to EBITDA stood at 5.7 times, and the dividend payout ratio with respect to funds available for distribution was 70%. It is understandable why many authors on this site rated it a buy when it traded around a 9% yield for much of 2019.

I saw things differently. SKT’s average sales psf across its portfolio is low at $395 psf. We can see below that around 50% of the portfolio has average sales psf below $400:

(2019 Q4 Supplemental)

My view on mall real estate is that high-quality malls, with average sales psf over $500-550 will eventually be able to return to solid same-store NOI growth, but lower quality malls will struggle indefinitely.

In previous articles, I pointed out that SKT’s FAD payout ratio is deceiving for dividend investors because it does not account for debt paydown necessary to maintain its leverage ratio. Those buying SKT prior to 2020 with the thinking that the low FAD payout ratio implied a safe dividend were ignoring debt. In 2019, SKT had $60 million in free cash flow after the dividend, and also $128 million in asset sales. You’d think that given its low payout ratio and conservatively leveraged balance sheet, SKT would be able to use those funds primarily to buy back stock right? To the contrary, in 2019, SKT repurchased only $20 million in stock while paying down over $140 million in net debt. Why did SKT do this?

In 2019, net operating income declined 4.8%; thus, in order to maintain the same leverage ratio, SKT would need to pay down at least $83 million in debt, explaining why it paid down debt so aggressively. This suggested that if the financial results continued indefinitely like they were in 2019 - that is, a slow decline in cash flows - then SKT would not have any excess cash flow attributable to shareholders after paying the dividend because excess cash flow must be directed towards paying down debt. Thus, I concluded that SKT’s then -9% yield had no room to grow unless it turned things around, which I was doubtful of due to the low productivity of its properties. On the other hand, if cash flow declines accelerated even a little bit, then leverage would rise.

That fear was validated when SKT reported fourth-quarter earnings, as it guided for 7.5% decline in same-store NOI. This figure was in stark contrast to the 1% same-store NOI growth guidance from A mall peers. In order to maintain a constant leverage ratio in light of a 7.5% decline in same-store NOI, SKT would need to pay down $118 million in debt, but with $168 million in 2020e FAD versus $139 million in dividends, clearly, there wouldn’t be enough excess cash flow for that effort.

I think at that point it became clear that SKT wasn’t a buy at around $15 per share, but shares didn’t collapse immediately on that guidance as it appeared that the investor base either was optimistic of a return to same-store NOI growth or hadn’t yet come to terms with the reality that SKT may very soon be spending more on paying down debt than paying out dividends. Before COVID-19, I viewed SKT as a clear sell for anyone willing to give credit to debt in analysis of its cash flows.

What To Do After COVID-19

Then COVID-19 hit. The forecast for retail real estate seems to now call for widespread vacancies, as well as significant rent concessions. I expect higher-quality, class A mall real estate to emerge with less damage and rebound less slowly than lower-quality real estate (note the relative optimism, not absolute optimism). The critical question to ask now with SKT is no longer that of dividend safety but instead if the balance sheet can survive COVID-19.

SKT’s $1.57 billion in consolidated debt was primarily made up of $1.49 billion of unsecured debt. The problem with unsecured debt is that unlike mortgage-secured debt, it often comes with debt covenants which limit leverage. A breach of the covenants could accelerate maturity dates. We can see that SKT was in compliance with the debt covenants at the end of 2019:

(2019 Q4 Supplemental)

It’s the first covenant that I’m most concerned with. Unfortunately, I was unable to find the exact definition for “Adjusted Total Assets” in SKT’s SEC filings. Usually, Total Assets is defined using a predefined cap rate, but I wasn’t able to find that specified cap rate beyond the 6.5% rate used for the credit facility, which based on the numbers, does not appear to be the most strict definition.

The 48% debt to total assets shown above suggests a valuation cap rate around 8.5%, but it isn’t clear. Luckily, we don’t need to know the exact cap rate to be able to estimate how much damage SKT can sustain before violating the covenants. SKT could see debt to total assets expand by 1,200 basis points before breaching the 60% threshold. This implies that asset value and therefore net operating income could decline 25% in that case. A 25% decline in net operating income totals roughly $78.5 million, or only 16% of total revenues. Recall that SKT was already guiding for 2020 to see same-store NOI decline around 7.5%, implying that COVID-19 would only need to cause around 1,750 additional basis points of same-store NOI deterioration or 1,100 of additional revenue decline before violating the covenants. If you’re modeling occupancy rates to dip from 96% in 2019 to 80% after COVID-19, then that already implies a potential violation of the covenants even before accounting for rent concessions to maintain that 80% occupancy figure.

What does this mean? Is SKT guaranteed to violate the covenants? Not necessarily. If SKT can quickly fill vacancies and stabilize cash flow, then perhaps it should be able to buy some time. The problem is that ~80% occupancy is my expectation for class A malls, which means that I expect results to be even worse for SKT. It appears very likely that SKT may need to renegotiate its covenants, or worse, issue high-yield debt in order to reduce leverage. SKT previously was able to issue unsecured debt with low interest rates below 4%, but in times of distress even high credit issuers like Carnival (CCL) had to offer double-digit coupons to attain financing.

Buy Or Sell?

It seems clear that the dividend will be cut, as my above estimates suggest a breach of covenants even without accounting for increased debt to fund operating expenses, let alone the dividend. Does this make the stock a sell?

I now run a back-of-the-envelope estimation to assess how much shareholders may be diluted if SKT needs to raise financing quickly to reduce leverage. I assume that SKT will see revenues decline by 25% in 2020, which would lead to NOI to decline 38% and debt to total asset value to stand at 77%. SKT would need to reduce debt by at least $370 million in order to bring debt to total asset value to 60%. If I assume that SKT needs to issue $300 million in 11% yielding preferred stock and $70 million in common stock at a share price of $7 (10 million shares), then 2021 FAD might be $50 million across 107 million shares. Shares would be trading at around 14 times FAD of $0.46 per share (2019 FAD per share was $2.03).

While I remain bearish on SKT’s long-term view, especially relative to class A malls, I think that my estimate for 2021 FAD would give SKT enough potential for upside surprise. As a result, my rating on shares is neutral as a lot of the bad news may be priced in. Readers should not mistake this to be a positive rating - I stress that any surprise to estimates is more likely to be to the downside and even if there are upside surprises, shares are likely to trade at very distressed multiples regardless due to lack of visible upside catalysts. I remain pessimistic on future results, but the stock price doesn’t make this an attractive short any longer.

Lack Of Insider Buying

There’s one more concerning factor here: where is the insider buying? Shares have been trading in the 20% yield range for several weeks, so insiders have had plenty of time to capitalize if they felt that the stock was cheap. There’s even been some 6 figure sales of the stock recently:

(OpenInsider)

Simon Property Group (SPG) and Macerich (MAC), my only picks in the mall REIT sector, have both seen substantial insider buying. If one thinks that the valuation of SKT is “ridiculously cheap,” then you should expect management to be buying. The lack of insider buying can be considered a red flag.

Conclusion

SKT was facing highly pressured financials even prior to COVID-19. I expect financials to deteriorate even faster as a result of the coronavirus, which is likely to cause a breach of the covenants. That said, a breach of the covenants does not guarantee bankruptcy and even assuming a high cost of capital on capital raises to reduce debt, SKT does not appear to be trading too expensively on my depressed 2021 FFO estimate. I change my negative rating on SKT to neutral.

