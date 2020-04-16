Domo: Please Stop Pulling My Leg

In order to improve margins and achieve positive cash flow, the company will have to reduce S&M and sacrifice revenue growth which is so-so as it is.

I have written two previous articles on Domo, Inc. (DOMO) and in both instances, I noted that the company was out of control. The cash burn was way too high, customer churn was way too high, revenue growth was rapidly declining and the free cash flow was extremely negative.

In my most recent article in early February, I suggested that investors should avoid the stock. Sure enough, the stock price is down almost 40% since then.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

I am writing again today on this stock with the message that although there have been some minor improvements in margins, the fundamentals are still terrible. I also find that certain statements by company management in the Q4 2019 earnings call are either misleading, implausible or conflict with information conveyed elsewhere. These statements include the following:

... our contracted annualized recurring revenue is now over $160 million, a size and scale that gives us the ability to get to cash flow positive quickly if we need to

... Our enterprise team capped off a record-breaking second half of the year

... our current topline is driven by a large sticky renewal base

... most of our quota-carrying reps primarily sell over the phone

... We achieved a net revenue retention rate of 120% in our North America enterprise business

I will start off by analyzing each of these statements one at a time.

"... our contracted annualized recurring revenue is now over $160 million, a size and scale that gives us the ability to get to cash flow positive quickly if we need to"

The company management has been promising that they would become cash-flow positive for some time. I beg to differ. While the company has been making minor improvements with the margins, they are a long, long way from being cash-flow positive. With revenue of $173 million over the last 12 months, Domo's earnings from continuing operations were negative (-) $126 million. The free cash flow margin was negative (-) 50%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

To the management's credit, they did manage to increase the free cash flow margin from -100% to -50% in the last year. But that is a far cry from breakeven and a far cry from being acceptable from an investor perspective.

In order to improve its free cash flow margin margins, Domo will need to reduce sales and marketing (S&M) significantly. But there is a strong correlation between sales growth and S&M spend. This is already being observed with the rapid deceleration in sales growth during the last few years as the company froze its S&M expenses.

(Source: Portfolio123)

I have strong doubts as to whether this company management can reduce spending to the point that it is free cash flow positive within the next few years. This is further complicated by the economic downturn that we are currently experiencing.

"Our enterprise team capped off a record-breaking second half of the year"

In the earnings call, the CEO later stated that the top five deals in the Q4 quarter represented no more than 5% of bookings. According to the CEO:

And if you look at our big customers, yes, this last quarter, I think that was more making the point that we were able to hit our numbers without anybody swinging it in a meaningful way and maybe it would have even been larger had we had any monster deals in there.

The 4th quarter is where most of the large enterprise deals typically happen. I guess the question I have to ask is "what was the enterprise team selling?" They were certainly not making record-breaking enterprise deals.

... our current topline is driven by a large sticky renewal base

This statement occurred in reference to the Covid-19 pandemic. I have to question the term "large sticky renewal base".

The management claims that the gross retention rate improved from 82% to 91% for the quarter. Unfortunately, Domo does not provide details on how the gross retention rate is calculated. Therefore, I have to assume that it is calculated from one quarter to the next and is not annualized, making the churn rate very high. Even if gross retention was calculated yearly, 91% of customer retention is not all that sticky. Some of the better SaaS companies, such as ServiceNow (NOW), have customer retention of 98%.

In addition, only 55% of customers are under multiyear contracts, leaving the remaining 45% of customers to renegotiate, downgrade or cancel their contracts this year as a result of the pandemic. Compare this to Salesforce.com (CRM) which has 93% of customers on long-term contracts.

... most of our quota-carrying reps primarily sell over the phone

This statement was made in the context of the pandemic and the new work-from-home environment that we find ourselves in. However, the 2019 annual report makes the following statement:

Historically, a significant portion of field sales and professional services were conducted in person. Currently, as a result of the work and travel restrictions related to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, substantially all of our sales and professional services activities are being conducted remotely. As of the date of this report, we do not yet know the extent of the negative impact on our ability to attract, serve, retain or upsell customers.

I get the impression that even before the pandemic, Domo was having trouble onboarding customers. The evidence is in the high level of customer churn, the shutdown of Asian operations apart from Japan due to high customer acquisition costs, and the focus on upselling its major customers as opposed to acquiring new customers.

The customer onboarding problems are only going to be magnified with the shift to work-from-home.

... We achieved a net revenue retention rate of 120% in our North American enterprise business

This statement may be true but it is very misleading. If this were a significant fact then the company's revenue would be growing at a much higher rate than 21% annually. The truth is that the company's net revenue retention rate across the board is around 105% as shown below.

(Source: Domo)

As you can see from the above paragraphs I take issue to several statements made by the company management in the Q4 2019 earnings call. Now on to my standard company analysis that readers may be familiar with ...

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Domo's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, Domo is sitting well below the best-fit line, implying that the company is extremely undervalued based on forward sales multiple. This undervaluation is primarily driven by the high level of cash burn and decelerating revenue growth.

My opinion regarding the stock's valuation changes when I substitute the forward earnings multiple for the forward sales multiple.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

As you can see, Domo almost falls off the bottom of the chart. Domo is the most overvalued company in my stock universe based on its forward earnings multiple.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The metric sidesteps the valuation dilemma for high-growth companies that generally don't show profits. The Rule of 40 allows for both revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) in combination such that they must add up to at least 40%. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can turn a blind eye to negative free cash flow to some extent. On the other hand, if a company grows by less than 40% then the company should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less than ideal growth.

This rule accommodates both young high-growth companies as well as mature moderate growth companies. Young companies tend to have high revenue growth but are burning cash. Mature companies have lower revenue growth but they make up in terms of free cash flow. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

In Domo's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 22% - 50% = -28%

Domo fails the Rule of 40 by such a significant amount it suggests that this company has major financial health issues that investors should not ignore.

Summary and Conclusions

This is my third article on Domo and I keep coming to the same conclusion. This company is burning too much cash, has rapidly declining revenue growth, a very negative free cash flow margin and fails miserably on the Rule of 40.

Despite the company management's statements about achieving positive cash flow before running out of money, well I don't believe it. I expect that there will be a share offering or increased debt load sometime this year, both of which will be difficult with the current market conditions and the company's poor financial condition. Therefore, I am giving Domo a neutral rating. It would be a sell rating except there is the possibility that Domo could get acquired.

Digital Transformation is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity fueled by the need for businesses to convert to the new digital era or risk being left behind. You can take advantage of this opportunity by subscribing to the Digital Transformation marketplace service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.