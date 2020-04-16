David Herro Market Commentary - Q1 2020

In the wake of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Oakmark International Fund and Oakmark International Small Cap Fund have had extremely weak performance numbers in the first calendar quarter of 2020.

We believe in the importance of intensive, fundamental research. Our research process is based on a disciplined quantitative and qualitative screening process.

We are value investors. In constructing portfolios for our clients, we seek out companies that we believe are trading in the market at significant discounts to their underlying value. These businesses must offer significant profit potential and be run by managers who think and act as owners.

Fellow Shareholders,

In the wake of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, I am disappointed to write that the Oakmark International Fund (MUTF:OAKIX) and Oakmark International Small Cap Fund (MUTF:OAKEX) have had extremely weak performance numbers in the first calendar quarter of 2020. Please see individual Fund letters for performance data. Despite this extreme downdraft in share prices, our team remains convinced that our Funds continue to offer value for long-term investors.

The Shock vs. Fundamentals

The resulting shock to share prices from the uncertainty surrounding the above-mentioned pandemic has meant that many of the businesses in which we are invested have had share price declines in the 30-50% range. The role of our team is to determine what, in fact, given the best and most current information available, has happened to our measurement of intrinsic value.

It is our belief, based on simple economics and financial theory, that what makes a company valuable are the cash flow streams it is able to generate in the present and future. Whereas "Mr. Market" often merely considers the short term in pricing businesses, we believe this does not at all reflect the true intrinsic value of a business. And given how fluid this current crisis is, I would speculate that "Mr. Market" has become even more short term.

Even when we account for an extremely severe short-term global economic contraction followed by a muted recovery, our measurement of intrinsic value for most of our shareholdings drops by an amount that ranges from mid-single-digit to low-double-digit levels. Please also see Win Murray's post regarding this topic. Given this wide spread between how the market has priced these businesses and what we believe to be their intrinsic value as determined by cash flow streams, we believe today's situation can be a great opportunity for value investors.

Our Actions

Since the beginning of this volatile market situation, we have been busy focusing on three things: remaining up to date on business values, keeping the portfolio "forward" positioned and seeking new investment opportunities.

Taking the first point, as we generally base position size in portfolios on the spread between market price and our measurement of value, it is critical that we stay current as to what we believe our businesses are valued. To this end, we have spent considerable time speaking to managements and other industry sources in keeping our estimates current. The fact that we have been working from home since mid-March has not been a deterrent. And it's important to note that in almost all cases, our companies' managements have proactively made themselves available to communicate with their shareholders.

Regarding the second point, with the extreme volatility in the market prices of businesses, our more moderate changes in our measurement of value have catalyzed increased portfolio trading and positioning. This is generally the case in volatile markets, but given the extreme price movements, even intraday, we have been quite busy keeping the portfolio position sizes consistent with potential upsides.

Lastly, given aggressive price movement everywhere, new idea research activities have picked up measurably, which provide new investment opportunities.

Value Investing - Revisited

This downturn has not only severely impacted our portfolios, but has also caused the gap between "value stocks" and "non-value stocks" to expand significantly. We remain confident and steadfast that this divergence can create better future performance (please see our piece "The Value of Value"). Today, our portfolios trade at near all-time discounts to their historical averages, trading at around 40 cents on the dollar. For example, blue chip holdings, like BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS), trade for at or around 40% of tangible book value, which is below the valuation level during the last financial crisis, despite materially stronger balance sheets, in our opinion. Another example is BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), the global leader in premium autos, which has an enterprise value under €20 billion, despite having excess cash on its balance sheet and what we estimate normalized sales, less its finance business of close to €100 billion, with operating profits of more than €7 billion by 2022.

This unique and unprecedented environment certainly isn't pleasant, but we believe it has the potential to provide us with an opportunity for long-term value creation. Your patience and support are greatly appreciated during this extraordinary time.

