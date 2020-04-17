Lots Of Upside In Cannabis Industry (Podcast Transcript)

We also discuss edibles and other non-smokeable products during COVID; the importance of taking market share now and why this will be a V shaped recovery.

We cover all this and more with Garyn Angel, CEO and founder of Magical Brands which produced the first self-contained herbal extraction device for at-home use.

Is COVID good for cannabis companies? Is cannabis good for COVID? And what happens when plans to go public are derailed?

Rena Sherbill: Hello again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. Great to have you listening. It's the middle of April although who could tell these days what day it is, what date it is. Today we're talking to Garyn Angel, who is the CEO and Founder of Magical Brands, which is where he created the first self-contained herbal extraction device for at-home use, which he ended up creating for a friend who is going through a illness where he couldn't smoke cannabis, which he talks about at the beginning of the interview.

Garyn has also guided International Cannabis Law Reform. His contributions have landed him a spot on the CNBC NEXT List of global business visionaries. He's a cannabis activist. And he's also serving as Chief Strategy Officer for Ananda Scientific, which is a team of top scientists that are developing novel nano delivery vehicles for cannabinoids and other plant derived compounds.

Garyn is a great person to talk to during this time, and also in general, lots of inspiring insight and advice for people leading companies, for investors knowing what to look for during this market. I would say the three actionable takeaways from the interview. He talks about us being close to capitulation in the markets, how we've settled down after some really sky high valuations, and how cannabis companies are especially well situated here.

There's lots of upside in the cannabis sector right now. The IPs that are being developed, the real estate. Also obviously cannabis consumption is on the rise. Lots of companies reporting record revenue. We saw a lot of interest in the cannabis sector recently.

Another thing Garyn talks about is the importance of corporate culture, and holding on to that and maintaining a high level of corporate culture during these times that are uncertain. And I think anyone looking around or that's employed, or that employs people, I think a lot of fear going around, a lot of business plans being questioned. And Garyn talks about the importance of holding on to one's strategy and the importance of having a solid strategy to begin with.

So when things like unprecedented catastrophes happen, which obviously this is a very unprecedented pandemic that we're in, but that aside, cannabis companies have had to navigate a whole host of other unprecedented measures, nothing at this level obviously, but they have had to navigate. And Garyn talks about how -- the importance of having a plan A but also always a plan B, and he talks about how he was actually ready to go public and how COVID has affected those plans. But the importance of still maintaining leadership focus, the position in the market. And how now is the perfect time to take on more market share.

Also Garyn talks about being bullish on Mexico. Garyn has been involved with the legislation side of cannabis reform in a number of different countries. He's bullish on Mexico. He's been down there a bunch. He talks about that why he's bullish. Which I think fits in with what we've talked about Mexico. We like Khiron (OTCQX:KHRNF) down there. We also like what's going to happen down there. So nice to see Garyn talking about that.

And then also it's interesting to talk to Garyn about running a cannabis company. As this ecosystem is really growing and evolving right before our eyes. A big shakeout happening, we're seeing it across the board. Lots of debt situations, lots of announcements. Lots of failings. Also lots of record revenue, some great earnings reports. But what happens when either the state -- what happens with cannabis? Does the legislation get postponed for an indefinite amount of time? I think we can say that's for sure happening.

New York, everyone was excited about going legal. It doesn't look like that's happening. With COVID putting off plans for so many counties, for so many states, for some countries, what's going to happen to the ecosystem? What is a continued state by state legal approach do for MSOs, let's say. What happens if cannabis does get federally descheduled? What then happens to the MSOs or other small cannabis companies?

Garyn, a longtime cannabis activist, investor, business owner talks about where he sees the sector going. So interesting to get into it, looking forward to hearing what Garyn has to say today. Hope everyone is safe and well out there.

And before we begin a brief disclaimer. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. And in my model cannabis portfolio, I am long Trulieve, Khiron, GrowGeneration, Curaleaf, Vireo Health and Isracann BioSciences. You can subscribe to us on Libsyn, Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Play and Stitcher. For reference purposes this interview was recorded on March 19, 2020. Garyn, welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. Really happy to have you on the show. Thanks for joining us.

Garyn Angel: Rena, I couldn't be more excited to be on your podcast. Let's have a compelling hour and give people great info.

RS: Let's do it. So talk to us about your journey to the industry. How you got here and what led you here?

GA: I'm a finance geek first and foremost, and that's why I'm excited to be on Seeking Alpha. But I started managing money at a young age. I graduated college at 20 and got licensed, opened a small firm and was great in that space.

I had a friend with Crohn's disease who was looking for solutions that were cannabinoid based. He'd had some success with inhalation and asthma had altered his ability to inhale cannabis. He was looking to ingest it. Came up with the MagicalButter concept. And as they can say the rest is history.

RS: In this time that we're living in, it seems like non-smokeable products are the thing that people are looking for. Are you finding that it's increased since the virus has hit?

GA: Yeah. So coronavirus, you don't want to irritate your throat. And it seems that that's where the virus really cedes its control. So if you're able to keep a nice healthy throat, keep it flush with water and not allow those virus and bacteria to get into your stomach acid. What I've seen is that that prevents infection.

So the natural -- next thesis is, well, let me just ingest my cannabis and help my microbiome. And I'm a big proponent of the fact that cannabis is a dietary essential anyway. So maybe this virus in a good way, is just a transformation to a better ingestion or better enjoyment of this plan.

RS: You're saying in general, it can act as helpful to digestion?

GA: Cannabis is a dietary essential, I can't say it any more crystal clear than that. If you look at every disease known to mankind, they all interact with the endocannabinoid system. And there are several scientists, researchers, doctors, who state unequivocally that gut health is important and endocannabinoid deficiencies are sometimes the problem for people suffering from diseases.

RS: And within that ecosystem, I'm interested to hear your thoughts about the CBD market. A lot of consumers have a tough time knowing which products to choose. Other people think there's nothing to it, other people swear by it. But what are your thoughts on the CBD market and its efficacy?

GA: I think it would benefit a lot from federal government oversight. I'm a little disappointed that it's taken this long for the government to really provide consumers with the transparency needed for a good experience.

We understand in this country that healthcare is a major burden on our accelerating GDP. And I feel cannabinoids and other plant derived compounds are the delta that allows for a massive amount of savings in healthcare costs and a paradigm shift in mental health and public health.

RS: And where do you see or how do you see it playing out? You have some background in talking to legislators. Is that right?

GA: Yeah, I've done a lot of work as an activist. First and foremost, I think you have to be authentic in this industry. If you don't understand the patient and the consumer, it's difficult for you to be an operator and execute with authenticity.

So I've stood by all of these patients. I've went -- and I've advocated with the top legislators and politicians in this space. I helped in Jamaica craft the emancipation plan for Jamaica, we gave it to Minister Shaw, got presented to Parliament, got a standing ovation.

It started the transformation from cannabis being illegal in Jamaica to it being commercialized. Here in the States worked closely with Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul on The Farm Bill back in the day and making sure that farmers had a chance to repurpose their tobacco farms over towards hemp crops and have the ability to essentially save their livelihoods.

It's been really interesting to watch all the shifts. And there's definitely been some highs and some lows in the industry from anybody who owns cannabis stocks. You've seen that the last year has been very difficult. And more specifically, the last two weeks, you've really gotten your teeth kicked in.

RS: So how do you see it shaking out? Where do you see it or how do you see it playing out?

GA: Few things; I do think we're close to capitulation in the markets. And that's an important thing to recognize. When I look at the Dow, for example, I can see 16.5 us hitting that as a low point. But it has held true to that Dow 20,000 which is encouraging.

But just living the markets, understanding where the ceilings were before. And that's likely a bit of support in the marketplace. And 20,000 was a ceiling. And I really think like 16.5 is true capitulation.

So, anywhere in here, I feel pretty comfortable buying equities. And it's more specifically to the cannabis industry. When you look at Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) at $3.48, it's up 40% today, but still the market cap compared as high it is pretty ridiculous. It's worth $372 million today. And there was a point in time wasn't Tilray worth more than $4 about a year ago?

RS: Yeah. I mean, I think across the board, you could say that the sector's been suffering from an initial overvaluation.

GA: I think that's fair. There's a blue sky opportunity. It's impossible to price those assets. We saw that in the dotcom boom. And I think the next closest one in terms of time is basically the cannabis movement. I also think that there's been a lot of real dollars invested into real estate and equipment and intellectual property. At these prices, I feel there's a lot of upside.

RS: And how do you see -- the regulatory picture, the legislative picture, how do you see it going? And do you think this pandemic that we find ourselves in affects that at all?

GA: Yes, and yes. Look, if you look at the coronavirus, it's inflammatory. And there's not a medical claim being made in this statement. It appears that CBD is a tremendous antiinflammatory. So if you were able to keep inflammation down in the body to slow the spread of disease or even better perhaps eliminate part of that?

I don't know. I'm not here to make that that statement. But I definitely think that the top scientists and our ministers of health are keen to limit the body's inflammation. And that's why I think this is a very unique time for CBD and cannabinoids.

RS: Do you think that this pushes over to cannabis being descheduled at a federal level? Do you think it gets to that point?

GA: I think there's much bigger problems in the economy today. I honestly think that would be a distraction from the real needs. There's a lot of waitresses and bartenders, flight attendants, pilots that are right now without a job. And I hope that this isn't the time for that type of political grandstanding.

There's been plenty of opportunity in the past to do that with the signature of a pen. And I personally hope that we're focused on the most pressing problems, which is people's economic well-being right now. I think that where we stand with cannabis in general is ridiculous. It makes no sense that this is held up like it is, but let's not try to make cannabis the headline right now.

RS: Right, right. I mean with everything on pause, where do you find yourself in terms of growing a business within this state of affairs, within this state of the economy and business as you mentioned?

GA: I'm so glad you asked that question, that's my favorite one you've asked so far. And I have goosebumps I've never been so inspired. I'm 100% tuned into the opportunity. We've never been more efficient as a company. We've made cuts that were unnecessary. There's so much fine tuning that occurs in a time of need, which is necessary for business to thrive. I've looked at this as the greatest opportunity that our enterprise has ever been blessed with. And I'm so so so encouraged by how good we're positioned as a company due to tremendous strategy and thought process through the years.

And then really testing those disaster response measures in real time. We're having a tremendous month. And we are a counter cyclical company, MagicalButter, Magical Brands, Magical CBD. We are a counter cyclical company. And I'm saying that now. And you can say that all you want but when you start to live it, it's exciting.

RS: Do you think that's an essential part of owning a business in general or do you think that's specifically unique to the cannabis sector in terms of needing to prepare for the unknowns? Like, a lot of people are caught off guard by the unknown. But I think in the cannabis world, maybe you could tell me if you agree with this, that you're always having to prepare for the unknown because it's hurdle after hurdle.

GA: Here's what I think entrepreneurs need to invest in, corporate culture. Don't worry about anything else. Go all in on your corporate culture. I've been through these challenges many times. And the one thing that I've always won with is corporate culture, regardless of circumstance.

These are the times where you turn in. And you look at your company. And you decide, how do you make your employees happier? How do you make your customers happy? How do you make your distributors happier?

And that's, that's really corporate culture. The opportunity right now is to go all in on corporate culture. And for anybody who's not doing that, I strongly, strongly, strongly, strongly, strongly encourage you to go all in on corporate culture. Be the nicest person you've ever been. Solve problems for others and deliver value that's never been received.

You will survive this and you will come out the other side taking market share. And that's... I'm not pulled back at all, I'm inspired and aggressive right now. Now is the time to be a leader and to take market share.

RS: It sounds like you're invested in the market or at least aware and interested in the markets. As you look at what stocks are out there, is that something that you pay attention to? Is that at the top of your list management and the corporate culture of how a company is run?

GA: Yes, I'm always following asset prices. And more important than that I'm looking at the bench strength of opportunities. And we've added tremendous talent. I guess, to answer that question and then put the plus on it the carrot for anybody who's an entrepreneur or an investor listening to this podcast, the opportunity right now as I see it from an experienced operator who's been through several of these downturns, recessions, and V shape recoveries, I do want to say this will be a V shaped recovery of unprecedented magnitude.

So while you may have lost on the current downturn, get some powder, get cast up, get ready to make investments for the V shape recovery. And make up those losses. And when we get back to equilibrium, you'll actually be ahead.

But above and beyond that, I really think that asset prices are difficult to value right now. They're all going to get marked down. And it's a time to be acquisitive. So as long as you're building your balance sheet, leverage up and take advantage of these opportunities. I can't say it more point blank than that.

I do think that it's very realistic that TARP 1.0 failed Main Street. And TARP 2.0 is directly geared at small businesses and the end voter (because it's an election year) or person, however you want to look at that.

RS: And where do you see the parts of the market or are you bullish on all parts of the market as long as the company is well run and you think doing good things?

GA: As much as I hate to say you can't be bullish on large fixed infrastructure companies at this point. I'm not bullish on the airlines, the cruise ships or even ride sharing I think is in jeopardy... I think that those are industries that don't interest me a whole lot at the moment.

RS: And in the cannabis industry specifically are you interested in certain parts of the sector over others?

GA: I'm not a big fan of the large grow facilities. I realize the fact that the economics of the situation are growing cannabis long term in Canada, where the climate is challenging versus in a place like Colombia where it's 10 cents a gram.

I don't think long term that large scale grow operations are the ticket. I do think there's some unique opportunities in certain markets like Nevada, Florida, where there's essentially a moratorium on licensing and there tremendous markets. But the MSOs and growing, I don't think the largest cannabis brands in the world that yet exist.

And it's difficult to pay up for some of those assets in this climate. Just take Canopy (NYSE:CGC) and I'm a Canopy fan. I love all the LPs in Canada. We've done work with most of them. This is not singling them out. But there is tremendous capital invested into that company, significantly more than the current market cap. I think those are still tough bets, the amount of goodwill on those balance sheets. I don't know if it's enough yet.

RS: So where do you see the big player coming from? Do you think it's going to be a consolidation effort in terms of grouping together or do you think it's going to come outside the industry or how do you think it's going to happen?

GA: I think there's great brands being built right now. Cookies is doing a great job; Go Burner, great job. I would have to pat Magical Butter and Magical CBD on the back for what they've done and our team's successes. Part of the challenges, the regulatory disparity makes it challenging to scale. And I really like companies that don't have to play every single state individually.

So that was really the thesis behind Magical Butter is and what's evolved into Magical Brands. At this point, we own the word Magical all around the world. I think it's one of the most fascinating words there is. And we don't always need to have a description for why something is tremendous and a massive opportunity in that word.

I think Cookies has also done a similar job. It's a great name. The branding is solid. It's got the right people behind it. I like these opportunities. I think you have to be blue sky be able to be an international brand without all of the regulatory challenges. It's too expensive to figure out the laws in each marketplace.

And when you're able to scale effortlessly, you can probably create those brands. And those are two that I love. One of them naturally is self-fulfilling in my own. But we're good operators. Our bench strength is pretty incredible when you look at our team.

RS: I was going to say, is your desire to scale to such a level that you become one of the leaders in the market? What's your goal going forward?

GA: I mean, selfishly, I think we already are one of the leaders in the market. We have over 300,000 customers. I think now it's about 350,000 customers. Our products are sold around the world. And that's been a newer initiative.

So just watching marketplaces like the UK and the EU and the daily revenue that we're able to drive out of these new markets. It's pretty interesting. I think that you have to be non-transactional in this business and get depth to relationships with your customers.

Typically, that means you need to sell them at least three different SKUs. And I don't think that's the same at a dispensary as it is for an ancillary product company like ourselves.

RS: And talking a little bit about how the virus affects things, like in terms of packaging coming from China or maybe other places or you're talking about having products in Europe. How are those things affecting you or the sector at large?

GA: Fortunately, we have a pretty incredible team at Magical that's been able to stack the deck. We have plenty of inventory at Amazon. We are ahead of the Chinese New Year. We have tremendous inventory on a global scale. And we have tremendous experience. We've been doing this for seven years.

After seven years, you know where you failed previously. And if you keep falling into the same hole, shame on you, that's your own fault. We were prepared for outages. It's naturally lasted a little longer than we wanted it to. But it also hasn't affected our ability to expand new channels and revenue lines. We're excited. It's a disruption for all. But I'm telling you like from an operator's perspective this is the best thing that could have happened to companies.

If you have strong leadership, your company is becoming much more efficient. And that's all you should be focused on. The COVID-19, it doesn't matter, it makes no difference. It's not affecting your ability to drive revenue to get depth to relationship with customers and to extend your brand. For us, like I said earlier, we are counter cyclical.

The people are staying home. And they want to make edibles at home. They want to save money over making edibles. I think we're going to win big time. And I don't want to ever win at the expense of public health or someone else. I want to win because we have good strategy. And we deliver more value to customers than we cost. And that's what's happening right now. That's the narrative. We're just crushing it.

RS: So in the years that we're looking forward, in the few years looking ahead, where do you want to be?

GA: We were in the process of a go public transaction ahead of this market meltdown. Look, whether we're private or public that's not our concern. We want to build a massive company that helps people. Our underlying mission is to serve the unserved or underserved. We have a great track record, a great reputation, tremendous bench strength. And we deliver products that help people.

So I don't ever want to steer away from our mission. And our mission is to serve the unserved and underserved. So where I see us is there's more and more people in this world that need companies like us, standing up beside them and delivering value and not overcharging for the goods. But delivering the goods if you know what I mean.

RS: And in terms of capital it sounds like it's not something that's worrying you. It sounds like you guys are pretty well stocked. But that's something that's concerning a lot of companies, certainly in the cannabis sector. You guys have just planned well for that?

GA: We're strategists at heart, we're always planning. For me, I drive my team a little crazy because we have a solid plan A and I'm always bringing up plan B. And they're like, that's a distraction. And I said, no, that's our parachute.

So for every single one of these opportunities that we explore, we have a parachute and a financial model to make sure that it can have a positive ROI. And I would strongly encourage any of my fellow entrepreneurs and contemporaries out there to do the same thing in their strategy and their planning especially in these times of need.

If you're not looking at this from all vantage points your chance of success is greatly diminished. We're in unchartered territory for a lot of reasons right now. We don't know what the long term legal effect of CBD and THC is. Potential banking regulations coming to the market, coronavirus, a rapidly expanding consumer demographic. And then we can go to things like psychedelics which are cannabis 2.0.

RS: You think that's cannabis 2.0?

GA: I do, very much so, very much so. We suffered from a lot of public health issues and mental health issues in this country. And the traditional means are not getting it done. The numbers are growing. There's more people addicted to opiates and dying from opiates. So we need some pain management alternatives.

And you're starting to see the federal government embrace these ideas. And then when you go further down that line and you start to look at psychedelic therapy. And I'm a big fan of psychedelics, in combination with psychotherapy. And MAPS has done an incredible job. It looks like MDMA will be approved as a pharmaceutical drug next year.

And the results of those studies are profound. I own the word Magical around the world. I think that psychedelics are next. And it's important that they're not abused. But they're used in a clinical context to improve people's mental health.

I don't think you should be doing MDMA daily. I think you should be doing it in a clinical setting. Dig down in your brain. Figure out where there's challenges like the baggage that you're carrying with you, bringing it to the surface unpack it and live with a little less anxiety and stress in your life. And I think that the world's ready for that. We're talking about inhabiting Mars. It's difficult to not discuss improving mental health on this planet.

RS: Yeah, I mean, it certainly seems like all systems are pointing to that happening. I was curious about you calling it cannabis 2.0 in terms of -- first of all, it seems more like cannabis 4.0 maybe, but also, do you see those sectors as overlapping because I've always seen it as they're similar sectors, but it seems like the psychedelic sector is going to be more one that's emphasizing mental health and that route and more of the health and wellness whereas cannabis can be that but also other things as well. How do you see that?

GA: I think there's different strokes for different folks. And cannabis has expressed itself in multiple disease states as something that helps abate symptoms. Psychedelics, I think are much more of a mental health solution. So I don't think it's 100% fair to say they're both apples.

I think they have different utility. I'm a firm believer in the placebo effect and understanding that if you think you're better you are. And if we're able to help people have a better mindset we'll probably have a healthier public.

And a lot of people don't understand how to be happy. I'm not here to -- this is not to knock anyone, I'm a master of happiness. And I do a lot of work with people and try to help them bring out more happiness in their daily life. I want to inspire people to smile more.

And cannabis isn't always the solution. For a lot of people, if you're suffering from Crohn's disease and MS and some of these linked indications, there's epilepsy, there's definitely the fact that cannabinoids have some anti-convulsion properties and antiinflammatory properties. And there's tremendous reports about anxiety.

I really think that when you start to get to things like anxiety, though, it's a deeper package. And if you're able to get down and unpack the person's uncertainty, the one thing I've learned about being a leader is I will come into an office and I'll say blah, blah, blah, this is where we're going, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. And not everybody has that same conviction that same passion of, okay, like we've got this. And that's experience.

And people get gun shy because they got hurt trying new things previously. I think you're only winning when you fail forward. So encouraging people to fail forward and recognize that that shouldn't give you anxiety is where we're going. And that's the beauty of psychedelics.

RS: Yeah, I would like to extend that metaphor to investing as well. I think a lot of people are scared to lose money. But they're not empowered enough to be making the money in the first place a lot of the time.

GA: That's fair. Look, it's unfortunate. You have to make certain decisions in your life to have a six pack. You have to make certain decisions in your life to accumulate wealth. And it's a self-discipline. And we've seen enough people who went from rags to riches in this country to know anything's possible with enough hustle.

That being said, I'll also say that your network is your net worth. And the better people you're around, the easier it is for you to be successful. So I'm not naive to the process. But I understand that if you're a winner and you're born a winner, you're probably going to win.

RS: Can winners be developed?

GA: Absolutely. I develop winners every day, every day, every day, every day. But the difference between winning and losing is simply experience. There's nothing else that separates winning and losing. Well experience and mindset. You have to be strong enough mentally to handle losses and not let it give you anxiety.

I lost - big deal. I got punched in the face. I'm going to get back up. Tomorrow I'm going to get punched in the face two times. I'm going to lose twice as bad. And then the next day, I'm going to lose four times as bad. And now I learned all the lessons and I'm going to breakeven that fifth day. And then the sixth day I start to make it, seventh day.

And then you can start to turn a loser into a winner just through exponential growth. Without question everybody in this world is a winner if they can find what they're passionate about and figure out how to not be transactional, but get depth to relationships. Once you get out of a gypsy mindset and you're able to build a book of customers, you can be successful in anything.

RS: It's a good way of putting it. I like that. So as part of your desire to get into the psychedelic space as well, are you wanting to extend the brand there as well?

GA: Yeah. I mean, we're a tip of the spear kind of company. We drove the legislation and legalization of cannabis on a global scale from China to Israel to Jamaica to US to Canada. We were involved in some form or fashion and all of those. Now we're playing a role in Mexico. It's important that you're at the legislative forefront.

So like I said, before you're authentic to your brand and what you're trying to build. And I think psychedelics are an area that you have to be tuned into. It's going to help people. Not all drugs are good when they're abused. If you abuse psychedelics, they're not good. If you abuse opioids, they're not good.

But I'm very confident that people are mature enough and can make self-fulfilling decisions to make them stronger, not weaker. I believe in people.

RS: You mentioned Mexico. I'm curious, what's your sense of how that's going there? Because you hear different things coming out of that country in terms of what's going to happen in terms of cannabis there.

GA: Cannabis is going to be legal there. It's going to be one of the most important markets in the world. And I am incredibly bullish on the Mexican market. I think as a brand, as a company, you have to look to get involved there. And like many foreign countries, it's a country where you're probably not -- you're naive if you think as XYZ company, you're going to go down to Mexico or go up to Canada for that matter. It's not any different.

And be successful in that marketplace, without local ownership without local guidance, without boots on the ground that have a voice and are significant. So if you're a cannabis company or a cannabis investor, I would look at the companies that are making partnerships down there that gives them the ability to execute and tap into that marketplace. If they think they can do it all on their own there they probably aren't scalable.

RS: So you think it's inevitable that Mexico makes it legal down there?

GA: Next month, by a mandate. So now, will this coronavirus thing shake up that timeline? Who knows. But I still think -- look Mexico is a recovering country. They're doing everything they can to become a more legitimate economy without so much influence from cartels and black markets.

When you go down to Mexico City, and I've been down there I don't know four times in the last three months, you really start to see how quickly Mexico is developing as more than an economy. It's a force to be reckoned with.

RS: And you don't like the notion of scaling there - you don't see that working down there?

GA: I think it's a very scalable country. Perhaps one of the biggest scalable countries, because of the per capita usage of cannabis. In a lot of America, these consumers haven't consumed cannabis since their college years or ever. So there's a tremendous amount of education to bring that consumer up to speed.

In a country like Mexico you've got a large population base and the per capita usage of cannabis is considerably larger than nearly every other country in the world. The education isn't there. And as investors and entrepreneurs, we understand that education is incredibly expensive. But getting a customer and turning them into a repeat one isn't.

RS: Any other countries that you're focused on besides Mexico?

GA: I'm focused on the world. Mexico's interesting because it's our neighbor to the south. And it's the easiest logistically to manage operations in similar to Canada. But when you go through South America, look at Colombia and where they're at, I think there's really compelling opportunities in Colombia.

Panama City has not come on board yet. I think that there's as a small market, that's an easy country to build a brand in because you don't have to make an impression on that many people to be a runaway brand in that country.

Then you go to larger places like Brazil, and they're starting to understand what they need to provide their patients with decent access. And that's a remarkable opportunity in Brazil. The EU, the UK. I think China is going to come on board here before too long. And CBD in China is going to be a massive market.

When you look at traditional Chinese medicine and the adoption of TCM and how important it is in their public health maintenance CBD is a natural fit and so are some of these other cannabinoids, CBG, THC for that matter even. I think long term China will adopt THC and it'll be a massive market there.

The amount of alcohol that's consumed in China is extraordinary if you go out to a bar. And I think that the government is going to look for ways to slow the younger demographics' abuse of alcohol and one way that the statistics have leaned in the US at least is cannabis legalization leads to a decline in daily drinking.

RS: And what are your thoughts about the Canadian companies that are getting into a lot of those countries that you mentioned? Are you encouraged by that?

GA: I mean, look honestly, the first guy through the door usually gets shot. So I'm encouraged by it because somebody's going to get shot. But am I encouraged by it in the fact that I think that they've got a blue sky opportunity on their first pass of these agreements? No, I don't.

I've done a lot of work in Asia over the years. It's a relationship place and it takes years to establish yourself. And if you're not willing to invest in being non-transactional you're probably going to lose in the relationship. And right now, I don't think a lot of these large LPs and MSOs have the ability to invest in some of these Asian markets and play long ball, their balance sheet just doesn't support that initiative.

RS: Right. Like they're not able to sustain what they're building towards. And I think we're seeing that playing out in a lot of instances.

GA: Yeah, you're seeing licenses that were acquired for 50 million being resold for 10 million in the States. If there's not an immediate path to revenue, I think it's difficult for a company to commit capital, and there's no immediate path to revenue in a lot of those markets today.

But we're committed to those markets. We're helping students. We're helping the government in those markets. We're helping engineers and entrepreneurs. And positioning ourselves in a complementary way where as those territories open, we have a massive land grab from day one.

RS: And speaking as somebody that's coming from the finance world and given your sort of journey throughout the industry, what has surprised you maybe about getting into the industry? And also, are you encouraged by the trajectory that you're finding it to be on? And are you -- I mean, it sounds like you're very much encouraged by the growth of the future. But you also see some part of this coming year, let's say, as there being a shakeout of things that what we're talking about the growth before responsible growth or expansion before responsible growth. Where do you see it and what's your vision for it I guess?

GA: I think there's going to be massive bankruptcies, let's not kid ourselves. There is going to be no access to capital and companies have large burn rates. They're not being run as if it were built on their own capital. And it's sad to see but there's been billions of dollars wasted because of a lack of financial controls and good corporate governance.

And I think that there's a day of reckoning right now. And you're seeing it illustrated in the daily stock price declines of the cannabis companies in the marketplace. It's sad to watch but learn the lesson. Just be a good steward of capital and make sure you have an ROI if you're going to spend a dollar.

RS: And do you think the shakeout that's coming is going to change the industry for the better or do you think it's going to be a part of the market cycle?

GA: I think it's two things. So I think the first thing is unfortunately, it's reset asset prices down to probably below intrinsic value for some of these companies, which makes it hard for them to access the amount of capital that they need. But rewind the clock 18 months ago, companies were accessing capital at valuations that probably didn't make sense and saving their shareholders from dilution that was probably deserved.

It just sucks to any of the shareholders that wrote it up didn't exit the position. And now they're going to suffer massive dilution on the bottom. Perhaps more so than if they had just been realistic with managing the balance sheet in the first place.

RS: So what would your words of advice to investors that are maybe scared to get in or investors that are sitting in some of these stocks be right now? What would your words be to them?

GA: Look at the balance sheet, look at the burn rate, look at the top line revenue. And really start to look at companies that are profitable, like we are or that have a line of sight to profitability. I don't think this is the marketplace to look at companies that are losing money, it seems to be more challenging in this environment.

And it would be realistic to think that consumer dollars are going to dry up at some point in time during this recession. And so if revenues take another hit, you might be able to acquire any of those large positions that you want now at a discount in the near future.

RS: And what's your vision for like the global growth of the industry. Do you think the numbers that are being touted now are under-estimating things?

GA: I do for the simple reason that I feel a lot of these stocks have probably capitulated. And there's going to be financing that comes into these companies that extends their ability to operate. And, yeah, I think that we're probably overextended on the downside long term.

I would feel pretty comfortable buying anything that I didn't feel had a chance of going bankrupt. I really don't want to put out there the list of companies that I think are on the verge of bankruptcy, but I've definitely compiled one.

RS: Did you say you would be uncomfortable buying a company that's on the verge of going bankrupt?

GA: I would. I think there's enough good assets out there that you don't need to buy bad ones. Asset prices have dropped tremendously. There's compelling value here. I've always been a trader and I would definitely look at if I'm sitting out there as an investor right now, I would put on level one level two trades with dry powder into quite a few of these companies that have seen massive, massive retractions on their market cap.

Understanding that the amount of actual hard assets on the balance sheet is considerably more than the market cap at the moment. And as long as they have made adjustments to their burn rate, and they're on a path to profitability, I think you can start to dip your toe in the water here. Like I said, I think the bottom of the markets probably 16.5, you are at 19.

I wouldn't be concerned about missing the last 15% on the downside. I would be much more concerned about the 33%, 35% upside from here.

RS: Sounds like good advice to me. Garyn, anything you'd like to leave our listeners with? You've shared a wealth of information and insight so far.

GA: Can we do a giveaway for the listeners?

RS: I would love to do a giveaway. Yeah, go for it.

GA: Okay, so let's do a giveaway for the listeners. Whatever it is, if it's a comment in the thread, wherever you're going to post it out, happy to support the giveaway. Please just go ahead put it out there, and you've got six machines to give away to your audience. Together, we win. I know in these hard times when you're quarantined, there's nothing like having a company that's counter cyclical and giving you things.

So together we win. Thank you to your audience for tuning in. And thank you so much for your time. I tremendously appreciated the podcast and I look forward to doing it again for your audience soon.

RS: Garyn, it is our pleasure and that's super exciting. I know our listeners are going to be excited to take you up on that and that's very sweet and generous. I feel like we're on The Oprah Show, you get a machine, and you get a machine.

GA: Together we win. Go visit Magical.com and Magicalbutter.com. Our employees need new shoes.