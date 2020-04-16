Daily Income Generator: Naked Puts On Public Storage

We like Public Storage here, the leading storage REIT in the country.

However, you must only use this strategy on value stocks.

As any option trader knows, volatility generates higher premiums.

When the market is behaving normally, and we are in a flat or bull market, selling naked puts can be a solid, reliable, and relatively low-risk way to generate regular income.

But what happens when we get blindsided by a market crash and stocks get put to us?

That's exactly why you cannot sell naked puts against stocks with wild premiums.

You must be highly selective. What happens if the stock is put to you?

You'd better be happy owning it. What stocks would you be happy to own?

Those obtained at a value price.

The theory is that a value stock is already cheap and selling below intrinsic value and, provided the story doesn't change, having it put to you is a perfectly acceptable outcome.

You are also aided in your hunt by following as many stocks as you can over a long period of time. You will recognize trading patterns after a while. You will understand why the market perceives certain stocks the way it does and know the reason why a stock sells off, creating even more value.

Thesis

Storage REITs are a great business to own. That's been true for a long time, but especially since the global financial crisis.

People lost their homes and had to move. Some were able to rent apartments, but that meant downsizing. So they either sold items or put them into storage.

Banks foreclosed on over 4 million homes from 2008 - 2012. So it's no surprise that Public Storage (PSA) has seen gigantic leaps in revenue since 2009's $1.6 billion, hitting $2.685 billion last year - and average annual increase of about 6%.

People need storage space, and it makes logical sense that they would because people are consumers. Consumers buy things. Consumers are also hoarders. There is a psychological barrier when it comes to throwing things out, driven by sentimentality and an attachment to objects.

That comes on top for just needing a place to put things when one downsizes.

There will likely be a lot of downsizing as the result of the virus crisis, as people struggle to pay rent and mortgages, even if there are eviction moratoriums in place at the moment.

People will need to get jobs back and some of those jobs may not exist.

Meanwhile, storage construction only continues to explode. Self-Storage Almanac reports some 45,000 U.S. facilities and IBISworld reports 60,000.

Public Storage has the most market share.

It is a commoditized business, so brand name matters, along with service and pricing. Public Storage likely has the most recognizable name in the sector, thanks to its large footprint.

PSA stock was sold off from $230 per share all the way down to $160 at its nadir - more than 30%. It has since recovered to $201 as of Monday.

While not the value it was in late March, we like PSA at this price, particularly when compared to competitors. PSA has very low interest expense, so it is far less vulnerable to cash flow problems.

PSA stock trades at a P/FFO of 20. Total interest expense is only $45.6 million per year on $1.9 billion in debt - barely 2.5%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) also trades at a P/FFO of 20, and pays $56 million in interest on $1.5 billion in debt. We don't like it as much because it places 5th in market share.

Extra Space Storage (EXR) trades at a P/FFO of 21, and pays $191 million in interest on a load of $5 billion in debt. We prefer PSA stock's balance sheet.

CubeSmart (CUBE) trades at a P/FFO of only 16, and pays $75 million in interest on $1.9 billion in debt. We do like CUBE stock, and would not rule out selling naked puts at this level. We just happen to prefer PSA's cash position of $410 million to CUBE stock's $50 million.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock? Does PSA stock qualify?

When it comes to storage REIT stocks, we look at P/FFO for relative comparisons, as noted above.

With respect to longer-term value, we feel a comfortable margin of safety is no more than 30% higher than the current sector average AND 30% below the sector's highest valuation since 2007 (pre-mortgage crisis).

This chart courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence and NAREIT shows the highest valuation of P/FFO of 30. PSA stocks' current P/FFO is 20, so it qualifies.

This chart, courtesy of Simon Bowler's article on REITS and SNL.com shows current sector valuation of P/FFO of 17.2, so again PSA stock is no more than 30% over this amount, which qualifies it.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for PSA stock, specifically.

Demand is a primary risk. We could be wrong about demand continuing to be high for storage. A recession may reduce demand for self-storage. Low interest rates may spur home purchases, especially if housing prices decline as the result of a virus-driven recession.

The amount of storage construction may exceed the demand for it, pushing prices for storage down and harming PSA cash flow.

Because of the relatively low interest expense at most competitors, PSA's leading position could be threatened if competitors obtain large additional infusions of capital and decide to challenge PSA's position.

The market is highly fragmented and competitors might attempt to take over the dominant market share via acquisitions.

California property tax expense could increase significantly if a November ballot proposition passes.

If the supply chain is threatened, construction costs could rise, making construction and maintenance more expensive.

Actionable Conclusion

What puts can we sell with PSA stock at $201 as of Monday's close?

The June $160 puts are going for about $3 each. This is a modest 2% return for holding the position for 10 weeks, which annualizes to 10% per year.

If put to you, you will be buying PSA stock at the equivalent of $157 per share, which is about a 22% discount from even this low price and you get a whopping $8 annual dividend to boot, which would mean a 5.2% dividend.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the economy shakes out, the October $160 puts are also going for about $7.

If put to you, you will be buying PSA stock at the equivalent of $153 per share, a discount of more than 24% from this point, and you'll own PSA stock at a P/FFO of just about 16 - well below the long-term average.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, January's $160 puts also sell of about $11 per share.

You would earn 7% on your money, but in the process you'd be hedging your PSA stock bet all the way down to $149 per share - well below its recent panic low - and owning it at a P/FFO of just 15.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.