Gold Could Be Setting Up For A 2020 High

The price of Gold (XAUUSD) is trading at highs not seen since 2013. This article discusses the potential for a yearly high and warns against buying at these levels.

Gold is approaching strong resistance

Gold prices are rallying strongly again after big volatility in 2020. The price of the precious metal pushed to a high at $1,700 on the 9th of March, before a swift retreat to $1,460 by the 19th. The recent moves by central banks to flood the economy with liquidity and cut interest rates have re-ignited the bull market in bullion and the spot price has since powered through the $1,700 level to trade today near $1,730.

Despite the bullish activity, there are many signs that this move is setting up for a yearly high and investors should be wary about buying in at these levels.

ETF flows suggest the smart money has bailed out

Many analysts are pointing to big gold inflows as a reason to be bullish on gold, but it is usually the time that the smart money is handing the baton to retail investors.

As an example, February saw $29 billion pouring into equity ETFs, with only $2 billion of flows into gold, just before the coronavirus hit. Ironically, investors also pulled billions out of high-yield bond ETFs, which have just been given a shot in the arm with the latest Federal Reserve assault on free market price discovery.

As gold now powers to new highs, much of this buying is being done by the gold-backed ETFs. Bloomberg reported that around 92 million troy ounces were currently being held by gold-backed funds, which was 10 million more than the high in 2012.

The World Gold Council also noted that the dollar value of gold bought by ETFs during the first quarter of 2020 was $23 billion - a quarterly record.

The SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) has been the key beneficiary of this gold rush and could see larger outflows if another swift pullback emerged in gold spot prices.

(Source: ETF.com)

As investors pile into gold at these highs, global central banks have committed unprecedented levels of stimulus, whilst the stock markets are looking to make a base after the virus panic, with many of the worst hit countries, such as China, Spain, and Italy stating that they have seen cases begin to drop.

This is warning that the market panic is starting to subside and safe haven demand will wane. As gold prices move higher, volumes in the spot market are not. This is an indicator that the ETF flows are one of the key drivers of this rally.

Gold/Silver ratio has two options to revert

Another example of a gold price extreme is the gold/silver ratio.

(Source: TradingView/Author)

The Gold/Silver ratio is now at record levels and it is likely no coincidence that this development is happening after the emergence of the ETF market. Retail investors are still turned off from owning precious metals as many were burned by the post-2012 hysteria and emergence of gold "experts" touting hyperinflation, whilst silver has under-performed gold this year.

I expected one of two things to happen in order to see return to the mean in the ratio. This would be a gold price pullback, or a silver rally to catch up. With the current market dynamics, I think the actions by the Federal Reserve have pushed off any herd investment rush into silver, and institutions have shown no desire to own silver since the 2018 rally began, so I see gold making a pullback.

Silver (XAGUSD) prices are down 12.2%, whilst gold spot prices are up 14%. The difference between the two is 26% and this is represented in the gold/silver ratio, which is up 25.2% on the year.

Economic deflation and FED activity mean that safe havens are priced-in

Gold bugs have always touted precious metals as the safe haven from financial market collapse and inflation, but neither have emerged. We are now back in yet another cycle of this development, where 16 million have fallen into unemployment and gains in many assets have fizzled out. Alongside this, despite being flooded with more liquidity, bank loans will still underperform due to the risks inherent in businesses that have been shuttered for 1-2 months with no income, and in some cases destroyed inventories. Financial markets are maybe being complacent about the situation and the central bank stimulus will not filter through to the real economy quickly enough to put a floor under unemployment figures and GDP. If there is any further stress this year, central banks will just turn on the pumps once again.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President, Neel Kashkari, said that the U.S. should prepare for 18 months of rolling shutdowns, whilst former Fed chair Ben Bernanke echoed his belief that a v-shaped recovery was not expected.

With this scenario in mind, safe havens based on market collapse and inflation have been well priced-in and retail investors are now chasing the market higher to avoid missing out. That strategy never plays out well.

Conclusion

Investors have piled into gold as central banks have stepped into the market with unprecedented levels of stimulus. Although this is a concern, the banks have done this since 2009 and gold actually fell into 2016, before languishing in a range until late-October. The actions to stimulate the economy are not a precursor for a straight-up move higher in gold prices and the level of action taken, alongside a willingness to commit further, could mean that the implications of financial market stress have been pushed further down the road once again.

The price of gold will probably get above the 2011 record highs over the next couple of years, but I don't believe that will happen in 2020 and a pullback in price is expected. Look for a top to emerge as we approach key 2011-12 resistance at $1,790.

My prediction for a pullback would be the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from August. This would bring gold spot back the $1,460 support level seen in November and March. If that level didn't hold, then $1,350 is possible. In the SPDR Gold Trust ETF this price action would translate to $136 and $130.

I am now providing a larger selection of ideas exclusively to Seeking Alpha readers through my own Marketplace service. Global Markets Playbook is suitable for both active and long-term investors. Get involved now with a 14-day free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.