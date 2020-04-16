How Much Money The Fed Must Print Now - $100 Trillion

To compensate for $2.1 trillion loss to GO in 2008, the Fed expanded the monetary base by $3.226 trillion. This time the fall in GO will be about 7x larger.

It's easy to blast Federal Reserve money printing. I do that pretty much every time I write an article on finance. It's harder to determine just how much money has to be printed in order for the Fed to extricate the entire US economy from the morass that policy makers have forced it into in their efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Extricate, at least in nominal terms. There will be no extrication in real terms I believe.

Admittedly I can't give an exact number here for how much exactly the Fed must print now, but I can, I hope, provide a ballpark figure within the correct order of magnitude that should give investors a basic idea of the amount of dollars that will be added to the monetary base in the coming months.

As a starting point, we need to understand the relationship between the monetary base and the money supply. A good illustration of the difference and how the two interrelate can be found here. Basically, the Fed is directly in charge of the monetary base. The money supply though, builds off the monetary base by banks lending base money out to other banks but keeping what they lend out on their balance sheets as assets that are counted towards the money supply. Deflation happens when these assets disappear because the loans that brought them into existence cannot be paid. The asset represented by this loan goes to zero, money supply contracts, but the monetary base stays the same.

To stop this contraction, or liquidation of bad debt, or recession or call it what you will, enter the Fed which buys the bad loans and distributes the inflation back to the banks that loaned the money out in the first place. Debt, which was once money owed becomes money when the fed injects new money to buy it, hence the term "debt monetization". The inflationary cycle continues. With that background, we can now start calculating how much the Fed must increase the monetary base in order to keep institutions nominally whole, at least by balance sheet standards.

Monetary Base is to Money Supply as GDP is to Gross Output

Remember SAT analogies? Annoying little things. Here's one to know for the monetary system:

Monetary Base : Money Supply :: GDP : Gross Output

More or less at least.

Money supply is the sum total of money in the banking system built off the initial monetary base. So, too, gross output is the sum total of payments involved in the production of final goods and services accounted for in GDP. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis that calculates gross output, it is a measure of sales or receipts, which can include sales to final users in the economy (NYSEMKT:GDP) or sales to other industries (intermediate inputs). So obviously it is going to be bigger than GDP by some relatively constant factor in proportion to the length of the structure of production in a given economy. That in mind, here are the givens I am using to calculate this. Some of them will change with time and the calculation will have to be adjusted on the fly as new data come in, but for now this is the ballpark we can build from.

First, JPMorgan (JPM) now estimates a 40% decline in Q2 2020 GDP. This is up from 25% a few weeks ago, and so this figure may get worse, but we'll use this for now. Second, GDP in Q2 2019 was $21.34 trillion, and gross output was $37.7 trillion. See below.

Going through the data points on the two graphs above, the gross output to GDP ratio average over the last 8 quarters has been: (1.758 + 1.764 + 1.766 + 1.769 + 1.779 + 1.779 + 1.776 + 1.777) / 8 = 1.771.

Here's where it gets a bit more complicated. A 40% contraction in GDP would yield an absolute GDP contraction for Q2 2020 of about $8.44 trillion, using Q2 2019 as a base. $8.44 trillion x 1.771 is a corresponding contraction in gross output of about $15 trillion. Now, the 2008 recession saw absolute gross output fall by $2.1 trillion from peak to trough, which you can see from the graph above. The monetary base increased as a result from September 2008 to its previous peak at the end of QE3 by $3.226 trillion. See below, the two data points specified on the graph, subtract the higher from the lower:

This time the fall in gross output is going to be at least 7x worse at least ($15 trillion fall in gross output versus $2.1 trillion in 2008). Total increase in the monetary base in order to bail out everyone in the production chain with new money then is going to have to be about 7x larger than it was 12 years ago, or $3.226 trillion multiplied by 7. That yields $22.6 trillion increase in just the monetary base, putting the new monetary base at about $27.13 trillion. That's more than the current money supply, which currently stands at $16.8 trillion with a monetary base of about $4.5 trillion.

M2 money supply is now about 3.7x the current monetary base. If this ratio holds, more or less, by the end of this, assuming everyone in the production chain contributing to gross output is bailed out, we're talking about an increase in the money supply to the unfathomable sum of $27.13 trillion times 3.7 equals a cool $100 trillion, a sextupling of the current money supply. That sounds crazy, but consider, the money supply has indeed sextupled - since November 1987 that is, when it stood at $2.8 trillion.

Is this number exact? No, maybe it'll be $80 trillion, maybe $120 trillion, but this is the order of magnitude we are talking about if the Fed is indeed going to bail out all stages of production and keep nominal interest rates stable.

As Crazy As That Sounds, It's Very Reasonable

These numbers may sound totally nuts, but if you think about this logically it's not that far-fetched. Consider how money moves when supply chains are running normally. Everyone gets paid with the same money down the chain plus profit between production stages that are slowly added to the money supply over time. When a supply chain is shut down entirely though, the Fed has to bail out every stage of the production chain with different, new money for each participant in the chain. If, let's say, there are 4 stages in production until final product, instead of the same money traveling down the chain plus profits between stages, the Fed must create 4x the amount of money usually used to satisfy payment down the chain. This has never happened before.

The barrage of new money is already revving the money supply and monetary base faster than ever before over and above the massive deflationary forces encountered, and pretty soon the effect is going to start showing up in the consumer price index probably as soon as the lockdowns are over. Maybe you'll get a discount on flights and cruises and restaurants, but basic necessities you can get at any retailer whose stock has performed well in this crisis, is going to go way up.

So in the end we are looking at a stunning sextupling of the current dollar supply to about $100 trillion in order to bail out firms contributing to gross output. All of this together with a fall in the supply of real goods and services in the economy is, in my opinion, going to lead to global hyperinflation. Exchange rates between currencies won't matter. Exchange rates between currencies and real assets, will matter.

Conclusion: Hyperinflation

My conclusion is that we are on the brink of a severe, historic currency crisis that should begin when the lockdowns are over. The new money will pour primarily into real assets I believe. Financial asset values like equities will probably climb too, in nominal terms at least because some of the money is bound to flow into equities as well. But not bonds, not once consumer price inflation becomes obvious.

As this process plays out, we are probably going to see the Dow:gold ratio fall to all time lows. In 1980 it hit 1:1. We will probably see that again as investors in traditional equities alone will lose wealth in real terms.

Data by YCharts

How is this likely to play out and what should you do about it? I don't know exactly how it will happen, but here's my guess. As banks are bailed out from all the loans going bad, they will have a choice. They can either reinvest this money back into making new loans, or they can start collecting real assets. I believe there will be a sort of "recognition day" or week, or month, but it won't take very long once it starts. Some big bank will realize that pouring its bailout money into new loans is, well, stupid. It will start pouring all its bailout money into commodities in one way or another, and we'll start to see commodities suddenly rise, strongly, for no apparent reason that anyone on mainstream media will be able to explain.

Once one bank does it, others will follow, and we'll start to see a flood, a deluge, unstoppable, of money into the commodities sector which will push consumer prices much, much higher in a very short period of time.

Investors' best get in front of this deluge before it starts. I believe it will start when the world economy opens back up for business, maybe not immediately but shortly afterward, in a time frame of months at maximum, not years.

The commodities sector will be led by the monetary metals in my view, gold and silver, but all will rise even if real demand for them falls in the real economy. They will not be bought because of demand, but for the sake of preserving purchasing power. It won't be commodities rising really, but rather currencies collapsing.

So stock up on commodity ETFs, especially gold and silver. The flood is coming. By the time everyone realizes what's happening, it will be too late for individual investors to protect themselves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, GDX, GDXJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.