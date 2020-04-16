China's Message For The Coronavirus Recession - Short And Sharp

Or we can work with evidence from China, as it's a couple of months ahead of us in the entire cycle - fortunately, this says much the same thing.

We can work with theory, which is that recessions caused by exogenous factors tend to be shorty, which is nice.

We're all rather casting around trying to find some guidance as to how bad things are going to get and how long they'll be bad for.

How long do recessions last?

As is entirely obvious we're in a deep and very nasty indeed recession here. Business conditions are falling at a faster rate than they have done anywhere, ever. At least, as far as any recorded evidence tells us. The reason is pretty obvious, this is self-inflicted, we've deliberately shut down large portions of the economy in order to save lives.

The question then becomes well, how long is this going to last? One part of the answer to that depends upon epidemiology which isn't our strong suit. But once the imposed restrictions are gone how long will the economic pain remain?

We can look to theory to inform this and there the news is good. Where we know what has caused a recession the recession itself tends to be short.

We can also look at the evidence from the one place a couple of months further along the curve than us, China. There the evidence is also good. No one is pretending that China has fully recovered as yet but it's clear and obvious that recovery is happening. We still don't know what the net effect for the year is going to be but it isn't going to remain at the bottom of the recession sort of number, there will be a substantial recovery from that.

As investors this is the one grand question we want the answer to - how long will this last. As far as we can tell at least the answer is not long. China's that couple of months ahead of us, they've lifted many of their restrictions. The economy is reacting and growing again albeit from that low base. It's a reasonable assumption that this will happen to us too.

The theory of recessions

Leaving aside the more heterodox descriptions of recessions ("the inherent instabilities of capitalism" or perhaps "Milankovic cycles") we've a couple of different ways of classifying recessions. One is to say those caused by the Fed (or government more generally) and those not. Post WWII near all recessions have been caused by the Fed raising interest rates in order to squeeze inflation out of the system. The major exception is the 2008/09 one when it was in fact collapsing house prices which brought it on - no, the Wall Street falling over part was a result of that, not a cause.

So, this recession comes under the "government caused" in this sense in that it's the action of government in locking things down causing it.

The advantage of this sort of recession is that when government stops doing whatever it is then the recession stops. The 08/09 one, as we all recall, was much more difficult to climb out of.

The second is a slightly different way of thinking about recessions. Which is that there are those we know what caused it, we can point to a specific thing. And those where, well, we're not sure. When we know it's not all that difficult to see the way out. Stop doing that thing, or that things stops happening, and we'll be out of the recession. On the other hand, if we're not really sure what's happening, or why, then getting out is going to be more difficult.

These two classifications can blend into each other, obviously. The current recession is largely being caused by the government imposing lockdown. Stop doing that and we'll get at least some recovery. It's also true that we know what is causing this - the lockdown and the coronavirus. This is easier than, say, the Great Depression. The real cause of that was the mechanization of agriculture and the electrification of industry - huge, shuddering changes that took many years to work through. Note the Depression is what I mean there, not the Wall Street Crash, they're not really the same thing.

So, in this recession we know what the cause is, the pandemic and the closedowns. And it's largely government too - so, government stops what it's doing and we'll get back to some sort of growth. There's no great mystery here that is, we're not trying to work out some difficult economic problem.

It's how long and how deep that worries here, not what the heck's going on?

China's experience

We can also go and look at the place that's a couple of months further along the road than we are - China. They started to see the disease before we did, had their lockdown before we did, have largely lifted them already and so what's happening to their economy now is a reasonable guide to what is going to happen to ours soon enough.

And it will be soon enough:

U.S. stocks climbed Tuesday after President Trump said his administration is working on a plan to resume business activity in the U.S., where measures to control the coronavirus pandemic have brought parts of the economy to a standstill.

Now, whether that's going to happen in a couple of weeks of several we don't know. But it's clear enough that they're not going to allow this to drag on for months. As it can't for the damage done by economic closedown for many months would be worse than whatever the disease would do.

So, what happens, as in China, when the lockdowns stop? Fortunately, we have the example of China before us.

China's recovery

We have several little bits of data. Starbucks is open around the country again for example, even if still under certain limits on capacity etc. This is more than just about coffee chops. It's the service sector - more specifically, the leisure and entertainment part of it - which has been whacked with a baseball bat by the lockdowns. That this all starts up again pretty quickly is intuitively obvious and is indeed what is happening. And don't forget services are 80% of a modern economy even if less than that in China at about 60% currently.

We've also seen the manufacturing PMIs bounce back. Sure, its growth from the lower level reached during the closedown, not a claim that we're back to where we were before. But growth is still growth, recovery is still recovery.

China's producer price inflation

This is a slightly counter intuitive claim but we've got producer price deflation in China. This is a good thing:

COVID-19 continues to hurt China's production capacity as producer prices ticked down again, by 1.5% y/y in March, following a 0.4% fall in February.

Sure, this means demand for what is being produced is weak. Or, the other way of looking at it, that they're able to produce more than is being demanded. That meaning that the factories are able to produce again - we've not had some culling of capacity, just a time when it wasn't being used.

China foreign trade

We've also got the first results about China's foreign trade position:

China's exports fell 6.6% y/y in March because of the COVID-19 crisis. However, it is a vast improvement on January-February's 17.2% contraction, which coincided with mass shutdowns of industries and interruptions to transportation, logistics and supply chains. Even though China's workforce is almost back to pre-COVID-19 levels, heightened uncertainty surrounds how much the pandemic will affect foreign demand.

Or:

(China trade balance from Moody's Analytics)

As we all know - or should know - the balance of trade doesn't matter, as Adam Smith said it didn't. However, we can gain information from it.

In this case, yes, we've still got that worry about whether foreign demand will continue as other countries lock down.

But what's actually our biggest worry here? No, not to do with China, but overall? It's that we won't be able to restart production. That the lockdowns will have killed off entirely productive capacity. And yet that's not the lesson we're getting here from China, is it?

We've got mild worries about lack of demand - but we know how to deal with that, Keynes sorted that for us. Not being able to produce would be a new problem and it appears to be one that's not happening.

My view

As more information comes in I keep being confirmed in my view that this recession, however deep and horrible it is, is going to be a short one. Further, that as we come out the other side we're going to see rapid economic recovery.

We might not be back to where we were by the end of the year but we're not going to be stuck down in the dumps as we are right now.

The investor view

We've both theory and the Chinese experience telling us that the macroeconomic situation is bad but not hopeless. The recession is going to be deep but short.

So, we should be making sure that whatever we put our money into is going to survive of course. But after that it's a matter of using current low prices as cheap ways to get into stocks. I've mentioned BP, Exxon and Facebook as examples, but they are just that, examples. For in the tail end of a recession or other market fall risk gets repriced. That means that big and boring is our friend. Big solid stocks at low prices, that's what the opportunity is today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.