Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/14/20

Includes: EHI, PHD, PPR, PRSP, QMCO, SPWR
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/14/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);
  • Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD), and;
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Tocagen (TOCA);
  • Flat Rock Opportunity Fund (FROPX);
  • Select Energy Services (WTTR);
  • Watts Water Tech (WTS);
  • Twitter (TWTR);
  • Moderna (MRNA);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Lindsay (LNN);
  • Hershey (HSY);
  • Dynatrace (DT), and;
  • Chegg (CHGG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Total S A

DIR,BO

Sunpower

SPWR

B

$1,287,094

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$1,018,035

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

PHD

B

$996,206

4

B Riley Financial

BO

Quantum

QMCO

B

$851,481

5

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$393,308

6

Grunewald Robert

CEO,DIR

Flat Rock Opportunity Fund

FROPX

JB*

$99,990

7

Nolan Philip O

DIR

Perspecta

PRSP

AB

$97,217

8

Oliveira Steven Michael

BO

Tocagen

TOCA

B

$88,418

9

Ventling Michael Earl

DIR

Perspecta

PRSP

AB

$80,560

10

Ladhani Holli C

CEO,DIR

Select Energy Services

WTTR

AB

$49,963

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Laube Lynne Marie

COO,DIR

Cardlytics

CDLX

AS

$2,079,040

2

Pace Stephen J

VP,SO

Dynatrace

DT

AS

$1,429,295

3

Nanda Munish

PR

Watts Water Tech

WTS

AS

$902,222

4

Lem Esther

SO

Chegg

CHGG

AS

$797,922

5

Bancel Stephane

CEO,DIR

Moderna

MRNA

AS

$755,232

6

Christodolou Michael

DIR

Lindsay

LNN

S

$602,720

7

Hoge Stephen

PR

Moderna

MRNA

AS

$323,898

8

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$294,167

9

Segal Ned D

CFO

Twitter

TWTR

AS

$223,200

10

Buck Michele

CB,CEO,DIR

Hershey

HSY

AS

$214,800

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.