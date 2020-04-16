Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/14/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/14/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD), and;

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Sunpower (SPWR);

Quantum (QMCO), and;

Perspecta (PRSP).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Tocagen (TOCA);

Flat Rock Opportunity Fund (FROPX);

Select Energy Services (WTTR);

Watts Water Tech (WTS);

Twitter (TWTR);

Moderna (MRNA);

Morningstar (MORN);

Lindsay (LNN);

Hershey (HSY);

Dynatrace (DT), and;

Chegg (CHGG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Cardlytics (CDLX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Total S A DIR,BO Sunpower SPWR B $1,287,094 2 Saba Capital Mgt BO Western Asset Global High Income Fund EHI B $1,018,035 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Pioneer Floating Rate Trust PHD B $996,206 4 B Riley Financial BO Quantum QMCO B $851,481 5 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $393,308 6 Grunewald Robert CEO,DIR Flat Rock Opportunity Fund FROPX JB* $99,990 7 Nolan Philip O DIR Perspecta PRSP AB $97,217 8 Oliveira Steven Michael BO Tocagen TOCA B $88,418 9 Ventling Michael Earl DIR Perspecta PRSP AB $80,560 10 Ladhani Holli C CEO,DIR Select Energy Services WTTR AB $49,963

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Laube Lynne Marie COO,DIR Cardlytics CDLX AS $2,079,040 2 Pace Stephen J VP,SO Dynatrace DT AS $1,429,295 3 Nanda Munish PR Watts Water Tech WTS AS $902,222 4 Lem Esther SO Chegg CHGG AS $797,922 5 Bancel Stephane CEO,DIR Moderna MRNA AS $755,232 6 Christodolou Michael DIR Lindsay LNN S $602,720 7 Hoge Stephen PR Moderna MRNA AS $323,898 8 Mansueto Joseph D CB,DIR,BO Morningstar MORN AS $294,167 9 Segal Ned D CFO Twitter TWTR AS $223,200 10 Buck Michele CB,CEO,DIR Hershey HSY AS $214,800

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.