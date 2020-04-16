Wolf's Coronavirus Discounts: PPG Industries

Today we look at another industrial that's fallen into the abyss as a result of coronavirus - PPG industries. The company is nearly a dividend king and is currently below fair value.

Keeping up with current events and interesting companies has proven to be a herculean task during these times. I've had to combine a full-time job with what has basically become another full-time job, now working 65-80 hours a week to make certain I not only fulfill my obligations in my career but also to my readers and fellow investors here.

The fact that I view the current happenings as something "fun" makes this a lot easier. Don't misunderstand me - I, of course, don't view the pandemic as fun. I do view the financial effects and effects upon our stock market/s as fun however, as it provides us with what could be the opportunities of a lifetime.

Today's opportunity on a silver platter is PPG Industries (PPG). Let's see what this opportunity consists of.

PPG Industries - What does the company do?

For those who don't know PPG industries, it used to be known as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company until 1968. It's a publicly-traded paint, coatings and specialty materials company. In terms of revenue for its coatings, it's the largest company in the world.

With a 140+ year history, this company has been around for a long time - long enough to have an entire square with a retail complex and office complexes named after it, the PPG Place.

(Source: December 2019 Investor Presentation)

PPG's sales came well over $15B in 2018, and the company considers itself a leader in all markets - construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets, as well as the consumer-oriented aftermarket. The company is ranked in the top 200 amongst the Fortune 500.

PPG's businesses are split logically and in an easy-to-understand manner. We have two reportable segments, which in turn are split into a number of sectors. These are:

Performance Coatings, including Automotive refinishing, Aerospace, Protective & Marine Coatings, and Architectural Coatings split into an America-Asia and an EMEA split.

including Automotive refinishing, Aerospace, Protective & Marine Coatings, and Architectural Coatings split into an America-Asia and an EMEA split. Industrial Coatings, consisting of Automotive OEM coatings, Industrial Coatings, Packaging, and the company's Specialty Coatings & Materials.

The company is no stranger to awards and seemingly innovating as perceptively simple segment as coatings and paints.

(Source: December 2019 Investor Presentation)

While you may see the coatings and paint as something more aesthetic rather than functional, be assured that PPG changes its customers' lives not only by providing appealing colors but functionality as well.

The company develops and sells things like Solar Heat Management Coatings for airplanes, Lightweight windshields, passive fire protection, corrosion protection for pipelines, to name only a few examples. Color may be argued to be the least of what PPG seeks to give us.

The company is highly acquisition-focused. Despite its advances against AkzoNobel being rebuffed, the company actively seeks out and buys interesting companies on a very regular basis.

(Source: December 2019 Investor Presentation)

Those who read my articles know that I don't value sustainability initiatives in companies to any really significant degree. I view them mostly as greenwashing. They bear mentioning in certain cases, and I do believe PPG, which manufactures things highly influenced by such improvements, justify at least showcasing what the company has done to improve its consumption of water as well as other things.

(Source: December 2019 Investor Presentation)

So, what the company does to make money is the following:

PPG Industries researches, develops and manufactures different kinds of colors, coatings, and specialty materials. It provides these products across the world, both for the commercial level and the consumer level market.

With the company's products being used for everything from coating a jetliner or pipelines, to filling a ballpoint pen with Ink, operations can certainly be described as "diverse."

PPG Industries - How has the company been doing?

4Q19 is the latest we have, and as such, it does not include the coronavirus, which is likely to influence company operations not just in the US, but across the entire globe.

However, 4Q19 can still give us an indication of where the company was and is going, and this picture is positive.

Net sales up 1% for the full year, YoY. Part of this was due to price/mix and price increases being passed along to customers.

Volume fell 3% due to weak industrial and manufacturing, automotive pressure and other 2019 headwinds which surely seem a distant dream at this point.

M&A-related sales growth of 2% for the full year.

Margin improvements of 120 bps for aggregated company segments.

$2.1B in operating cash flow - $600M higher than 2018, lending the company continued financial flexibility in a time that certainly will require it.

Company sales suffered the expected effects from tariff and automotive weaknesses during the quarter, while many sectors were above market performance and expectations.

(Source: 4Q19 Presentation)

The company also, obviously, had guidance for 2020. We won't be looking at that more than to say, it's probably not going to go as the company guided. We should expect contraction across the company's entire market, for at least several of the quarters in 2020.

In terms of segments, the company's performance coatings did better than Industrial Coatings. While both declined in net sales, Industrial declined somewhat more and grew somewhat less in terms of incomes. The increase in incomes despite slower sales was due to the aforementioned market improvements, mostly due to higher selling prices and cost management during difficult times in the sector.

In terms of its competition, PPG is amongst the best in the business. By that, I mean that SG&A is consistently lower than its competition (for the most part) with returns on capital and margins higher than its competition.

(Source: December 2019 Investor Presentation)

As I mentioned, PPG also does its fair share of M&As. A lot of sales growth is tack-on, from M&As, but the company has an excellent track record of managing M&As to consistently add profitable growth to the company through them. On average, M&As have added 3% average sales growth over the past 10 years.

It's a new thing to view share repurchases as something unfortunate. However, given that the company did so in 2018 prior to the crash, it is indeed unfortunate that the company spent $1.7B worth of cash for repurchases in 2018 alone, and "only" increased the dividend by 7% during the same time. It's probably not something I would have complained about 2-3 months ago, but I'm now monitoring share repurchases much more closely, and my view upon them has become more conservative. The company's saving grace here is that PPG increased operating cash flows impressively for both 2018 and 2019 after that.

As a whole, I would gauge that PPG is attractively positioned on a global, competitive market and has performed quite well.

Let's look at some risks.

PPG Industries - What are the risks?

There are a few risks here, and some which may be considered significant.

PPG has significant exposure to cyclical industries, such as automotive. Perhaps most importantly, however, PPG has exposure to the highly coronavirus-exposed aerospace/aviation industry , which will likely cause lower orders, and pressure earnings in the current market.

such as automotive. Perhaps most importantly, however, PPG has exposure to the highly coronavirus-exposed , which will likely cause lower orders, and pressure earnings in the current market. While most of the company's customers are in fact found in America, PPG has significant global exposure to a variety of FX and macroeconomic conditions, adding to the uncertainty found in the stock.

to a variety of FX and macroeconomic conditions, adding to the uncertainty found in the stock. Company earnings and sales growth has stagnated quite a bit over the past few years, and earnings increases have come for the most part through passing on costs to customers and increasing efficiency. This latest coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to make things easier for PPG, and an earnings turnaround is unlikely to come at this particular time in 2020 or 2021.

These are some of the risks I see with the company at this time.

PPG Industries - What's the valuation?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

As you can see, PPG hasn't been undervalued in terms of a fair value P/E of 15 for quite a few years. The company typically trades at a premium, but with the coronavirus, analysts are naturally expecting an earnings drop going into 2020 and a recovery in 2021.

What seems clear is that even at the earnings drop of 2020, company valuations are below what they usually are, and fundamental metrics are starting to look pretty appealing.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

There certainly are bigger potential upsides in other investments today. However, few companies offer such defensive characteristics in the "Basic Materials" sector. Colors and coatings are timeless - and PPG is a sector leader, both in raw revenue as well as efficiencies and margins.

The company's relatively modest yield is made up for by a large number of company-wide safeties, in the form of an extremely low 32.8% EPS Payout ratio for 2019, or an excellent 9% average dividend growth (5-year) as well as having held its dividend for 48 years. With a company like PPG Industries, we can even start talking about moats - and indeed, Morningstar considers PPG to have a narrow moat, as opposed to some competitors in the same sector without any moat at all.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Further, the company's dividend yield is well above its 5-year average, and it currently sports an earnings yield of well above 6%-7.7%. The PEG ratio for PPG based on a 3-year earnings forecast is currently 0.65, though I would limit the amount of credence I put into this ratio, given that it's based off of fairly, at this point, uncertain earnings forecasts.

What I do consider appealing, however, is a company on sale which has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, and has the likely potential to beat the market over time - and PPG does that, without even considering the market-assigned premium valuation to be a valid calculation point.

In valuing PPG, I consider a good target price to be the midpoint between 2020E and 2021E 15 P/E ratio - which comes to about $94/share. Even when considering the company from this point, PPG is currently undervalued by about 7% from this point.

That is enough to interest me, and it could do the same for you.

Thesis

PPG is the largest manufacturer in terms of revenue of coatings in the world. That manufacturer, with its entire customer base, is currently very clearly on sale, with the market currently considering it's worth 14.5X earnings.

I view this to be undervalued, even if there are certain company-specific risks related to aerospace, automotive and other cyclical customers. Because this is undervalued, and because it's tough finding basic materials companies I consider worth investing in, this is most assuredly a company I want to own. I've only had my eyes on PPG for a few months, but I never thought we'd reach the levels we've reached today.

This is enough to make me buy shares. The company's yield is nothing to write home about at 2.5%. In fact, dividend growth isn't all that spectacular, even if it reaches about 9% on a 5-year basis. What appeals is the defensive nature of this sort of company, with a timeless product that's universally desirable and a company which evidently knows capital allocation quite well, and doesn't put its shareholders in danger.

That, to me, marks a "BUY."

Stance

Due to coronavirus-induced undervaluation, PPG Industries has now turned into a "BUY" and is nearly 7% undervalued from what I see as "fair" value for the company at this time.

