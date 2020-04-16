European Champion Vonovia: Update On Dividends And COVID-19

The company supports my original investment thesis. I remain bullish for this European champion. This also has to do with the market in which the company operates.

Management is confident that the 2020 targets will be achieved. The dividend is also not to be reduced.

I have already described Vonovia SE (OTCPK:VONOY; VNNF) as European Champion in previous analyses. The company has always been quite expensive, but has nevertheless delivered solid figures and has grown steadily. Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that the company has also shown impressive price stability so far. It has significantly outperformed the broader market:

In this respect, my assessment has not changed. Vonovia is a conservative investment for long-term thinking and cash flow oriented investors. As a real estate group, you can't be much better positioned to weather a prolonged economic crisis.

COVID-19 Impacts?

COVID-19 has the potential to have a strong impact on Vonovia. This concerns both rents and construction measures (modernization and new construction). This is particularly conceivable if, after COVID-19, a severe economic crisis spills over the world. Fortunately, the company is hardly affected here. At least the effects have been relatively minor so far. According to a press release, less than 1 percent of its tenants have contacted the company so far because of Corona-related hardship. Furthermore, the German political system (social benefits, few terminations, etc.) helps the company to keep rental income stable. This could already be seen in April:

the rent collection for April (which, as a standard procedure, is largely carried out by direct debit transfers) went smoothly with very low fallout ratios and hence in line with previous months, showing no meaningful signs of Corona-related rent deferrals.

In Germany, there is mainly short-time work for employees who can no longer be fully employed by their employers. In the case of dismissals, the state pays unemployment benefits for one year. And even after that, there is financial aid if people cannot otherwise earn a living. This is accompanied by the fact that tenants will continue to be able to pay their rents to a large extent in the future. This also applies to Vonovia's other business segments. In particular, the company assumes that it will also be able to carry out the planned new construction of apartments:

While we expect temporary delays in the completion of some of our construction projects, the new construction activities are largely continuing. [...] However, some of the projects we had planned to deliver in 2020 will now likely be completed in 2021. We observe an unchanged demand environment and are confident that the appetite for our newly constructed apartments will remain strong and largely unaffected by the Corona pandemic.

Dividend

Since the IPO, Vonovia has paid back a great deal of money to shareholders through dividends. Since 2013, it has increased dividends every year and as recently as March, the company expected to increase the dividend both this year and next year.

That would, of course, be a great thing because that would have allowed Vonovia to prove its defensive character in the first major crisis. I attach great importance to the fact that companies should at least not reduce their dividends even in times of crisis, even though I am aware that it may simply be necessary and sensible in extreme situations. And we are in such a situation at the moment. All the better it is that CEO Rolf Buch said the following (translated by me) in an interview with a German newspaper:

To withdraw a dividend proposal without necessity would damage investor trust. We are liquid enough at the moment to pay the proposed dividend. There is no reason to change the proposal, which is based on the 2019 results anyway.

This is exactly the kind of communication I want as an investor in Vonovia. Here lies a difference to Hugo Boss (OTCQX:BOSSY) and its completely messed up communication (4 weeks after the increase the complete suspension). So if the company manages not only to keep the dividend stable in both 2019 and 2020 but also to meet it, then that is a big reason for me to buy more shares. Even if the FFO should fall, I could imagine that Vonovia could stretch the payout ratio a little so as not to have to reduce the dividend. However, the dividend is currently at a good 70 percent, so there is a relatively large margin of safety.

Outlook

The positive expectation of higher dividends in the future is also strengthened by the outlook. This is fed by several factors. For one thing, there is a strong demand in Europe for new apartments in cities. Although there are fears of a real estate bubble in some cities, which could now burst in the wake of an economic crisis. However, the discussion is currently a different one. For example, there is much discussion about prohibiting rent increases or introducing rent caps. However, none of this has changed the fact that Vonovia is still experiencing strong demand. The company has just confirmed that

the strong demand for vacant apartments is unbroken. The average number of inquiries in March was ca. 5,000 a day, in line with previous months. Unless there is a reversal in our fluctuation rate we may be nearing a point where we have no more vacant apartments to offer to the market.

Another aspect is that the German market is highly regulated via rent indices. This has advantages and disadvantages, as I have already explained before in more detail:

This may limit the growth, but in the end, the rent growth is not dependent on economic growth or GDP. Therefore, rent growth is quite less volatile than in the USA. Accordingly, in Germany, rents are expected to continue to rise steadily.

That said, organic rent growth in 2019 was 3.9 percent (vs. 4.4 percent in 2018). Accordingly, rents are also expected to remain at least stable in the event of a more severe economic crisis. This was also the case in the major recession of 2008/2009. Although GDP has fallen sharply, rents have remained stable (unlike in the USA):

(Source: High degree of stability)

Additionally, for a real estate company, Vonovia also has a very stable balance sheet. EBITDA covers interests almost five times. With a Standard & Poor's rating of BBB+ and a stable outlook, Vonovia is in a good position for the case that it needs to have access to more capital. In this respect, Vonovia can also benefit from the further decline in interest rates. I do not expect interest rates to change in the near future. This is especially true if the economy continues to slump.

Conclusion

Vonovia operates extremely price-stable during the COVID-19 crisis. Furthermore, it plans to make no cuts to the dividend for 2019. The company's communication with shareholders is exemplary in this respect. The company is also well-positioned for the future. It benefits in particular from regulated markets and the relative security of its rental income. At present, my broadly diversified bond portfolio consists of about 1 percent of Vonovia shares. I could imagine buying some more shares here shortly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNNVF, VONOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.