McKesson: Heads I Win 55%, Tails I Lose 38%

Investment Thesis

This is going to be a brief article explaining why investors should consider an investment in McKesson (MCK) as a speculative buy.

For the past 5 years, the company has been caught in a storm of bad news and that is has been reflected in their share price performance, reaching a high of $240 in 2015 to a low of $110 at the beginning of 2019, while trading sideways throughout last year.

There are lots of unknowns and uncertainties right now going around McKesson. Most notable headwinds are the pending Opioid litigation, the amount of disruption Amazon can cause by entering the pharmaceutical distribution business and deflationary generic drug prices.

In November of last year, Citron Research published a short report on McKesson. The bear thesis sets the downside at $80, or 38% lower at recent prices. The report suggests that recent court decision ordering Johnson and Johnson to pay initially $570M (with an Oklahoma judge lowering the fine by 107M) for the harm caused to the state of Oklahoma related to the opioid crisis and tried under the legal theory of public nuisance, which the author argues could be also be used against McKesson. If that is the case, the short report estimates possible fines of $100B.

Still, there is a general consensus about the importance of McKesson in the supply chain, and the company has the resources to sustain a highly probable huge fine. Once dust settles and business as usual resumes at McKesson, we think there is a good risk/reward opportunity for long-term investors.

Quick Overview

McKesson is one of the three biggest pharmaceutical distributors in the U.S, sharing the market with competitors AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health. The three companies controlling 90% of the distribution market in the U.S.

They are also within the top 10 biggest corporations with last year's revenues of $214B. They play an essential role in distributing drugs to retail pharmacies like CVS and Rite Aid, and to mass merchants like Walmart along many thousands of independent pharmacies and hospitals within the U.S, Canada, and Europe. The company distributes branded and generic drugs and has recently begun expanding its medical-surgical supplies offerings to healthcare providers in the U.S.

Recent Trends

Putting aside the uncertainties about pending litigations, McKesson is performing well. The company reported Q3 numbers in February, showing revenue of $59.2B with a growth of 5.3% for the quarter, beating revenue estimates by $70M. Revenue growth was attributed to increasing prices in branded drugs while they are offsetting the softness in generic drug prices by better sourcing scale coming from their Walmart joint venture formed in 2016:

For the third quarter, we saw branded price increases tracking in line with our expectations and we continue to assume mid-single digit branded price increases year-over-year for fiscal 2020. For generics, we remain disciplined in our approach to the market. We're sourcing effectively through our scaled sourcing venture and the sell side remains competitive, but stable. – Q3 call

The company has recently updated its guidance for 2020 as a result of completing their Change Healthcare split-off. Management has now guided for adjusted EPS to a range of $14.67 to $14.87 from $14.60 to $14.80 a share. Last year's adjusted EPS came in at $13.57 per share. If management hits their target that would imply an 8% growth in EPS at the midpoint.

Other notable news related to their operations was an alliance with Walgreens Boots Alliance to create a German Wholesale venture, in which McKesson will have a 30% ownership interest. The JV is set up so both companies could enjoy more efficiencies and economies of scale in their German markets. The company also extended its relationship with CVS for another three years, which is a big milestone, considering that CVS is its largest customer accounting for 18.4% of total sales.

Quick Financial Overview

From a capital structure point of view, McKesson has a debt to market equity ratio of 28%, with total debt (which includes financial debt, operating leases, and pension obligations) of $9.9B. As of this writing, McKesson’s market cap stood at $23.5B and its enterprise value at $30.5B.

McKesson’s debt to EBITDA ratio stands at 2.3 times, which is a comfortable level. With an interest coverage ratio of 11 times, McKesson has a strong financial position.

The company pays a dividend of $1.58 per share and its current dividend yield is 1.23%, below peers AmerisourceBergen (1.8%) and Cardinal Health (3.8%). However, McKesson has been aggressively buying back its own shares. From 2015 to their most recent quarter, the company has reduced its share count from 225M shares to 176M shares, or 22% in a five year period, and still has $1.5B left under their repurchase program. Management is still committed to returning capital to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. Shareholders can expect an average total return of 7%, not counting any growth in dividend payments, which has been growing at a 9.5% rate over the last 5 years.

For the past 10-years, McKesson has generated a total of $27.1B in FCF, of which $12.8B has been distributed to shareholders for a payout ratio out of FCF of 45%.

The company has plenty of liquidity with $2.1B in cash on their balance sheet, $4B in a revolving credit facility and $1.9B in commercial paper which they use for working capital purposes.

Can Amazon disrupt the industry?

When Amazon bought PillPack for approximately $753M in 2018, they signal their entry into the pharmaceutical distribution market. Accordingly shares of companies within the industry dropped with the news.

We believe Amazon is going to struggle in their attempts to disrupt the industry. The three companies dominating the industry can only get above-average returns on capital because of economies of scale. The industry is characterized by having diminutive operating margins, which means returns are achieved by having high turnovers. McKesson’s inventory turnover has averaged 12 times for the past 10-years. A new entrant would need to achieve scale through similar inventory turns, but high inventory turns is a result of sales, and to achieve sales, you need to have strong purchase power with drug manufacturers (high volume, better prices). The clearest example of how difficult it is breaking into the industry is the decision of Walmart to join forces with McKesson instead of building their own supply network.

So, the question then becomes how much will it cost Amazon to reproduce the scale needed?

Keeping in mind they would need to build new warehouses specializing only in storing pharmaceutical products and adapting to a highly regulated environment, while not becoming profitable until reaching enough scale. This also assumes that the big three companies are going to stay passive while they wait for Amazon to take market share. We see the probabilities of Amazon becoming a significant player in the industry as slim at best.

Valuation

We think McKesson should trade at a more normalized P/E ratio of 14 times, which is their 10-year average P/E multiple. If we use management guided EPS number of $14.70 at their midpoint guidance, we get a value per share of $205. With a recent price of $133, that implies a 55% upside scenario.

We recommend investors to read the short report by Citron Research. They put a target price of $80 per share assuming what we believe is the worst-case scenario.

That would leave us with a scenario in which the possible upside is a 55% gain compared to a 38% loss. Not amazing odds but it makes a compelling case for starting a speculative buy position in McKesson.

We are in the camp of business as usual at McKesson once the dust settles. The strong competitive position of the company and the reliance on the health care industry for distributors such as McKesson puts the odds in favor of a good outcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MCK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.