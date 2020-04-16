Disney And Discovery: Covid-19 Durable Streaming Plays (Video Transcript)

Discovery misses out on the Olympics in 2020, but is its revenue from subscribers enough to carry it through the year?

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the video we posted April 13th. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the video as well as a combined podcast featuring two other interviews along with this one, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: I'm Daniel Shvartsman, Director of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. And today, I’m speaking with Michael Wiggins De Oliveira, who is the author of Deep Value Returns, a deep value service, where the author has his skin in the game, investing in his top side, five stocks alongside to his members.

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

The interview with Michael runs from 49:40-1:26:00 on the above podcast.

So Michael, good morning. Welcome.

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira: Thank you so much for having me, Daniel. I really appreciate it.

DS: So we’re recording this on Friday, April 10. And today, we’re going to talk about a couple of streaming companies. We recently did a tech roundtable and streaming is a growing sector of that, streaming companies, but also bigger companies.

Let’s start with Disney, which is a company that you’re interested in and you recently wrote as a cheap company. I actually did a podcast recently about Disney separately. And the thing that came up for us was, it really is at the center of corona headwinds. If you think about its different business lines, except of course for Disney+, which had great news after the close Wednesday, 50 million subscribers – paying subscribers already. But what’s your – why do you like Disney right now? Why is this on your radar?

MWDO: Okay, a couple of things. I’m so like, I don’t have a position in Disney. But I’m a huge believer that investors again had a strong bargain year. So the Disney is going through this year is going to be difficult for them. It’s going to be very difficult for them this year. But investors are buying an asset, a business that has long trajectory ahead.

The next thing I would say is that with – if you look back to approximately today, last year, when Disney had the invest – the Analyst Day, there was “Okay, you know what, we’re going to make a direct-to-consumer platform. And by 2024, we’re going to have approximately 60 million to 90 million paying subscribers.” And everyone is like, “Wow, who is ever going to pay for Disney? Who wants to watch like The Lion King?

People are like, so doubtful. No one is going to pay for this for the stale library. And you fast forward five months, and they already like it 50 million, okay? So some people are saying that by June, there’ll be a 70 million. So that means within a year, they basically said what they’re going to do within five years. So there’s clearly a very strong connection between what Disney+ library.

Next thing I would say, if you look at the valuation of Disney, right, a second, you’re basically getting last year’s price as small discount before it said who is going to do all these things? So you already know that what they’re going to do has actually happened. You already know that what they’re going to say, they’re going to be in five years time has already taken place.

So yes, you’ll have to suffer through this year, because the parks are closed and like a large portion of their programming like sports programming is that they still have to face these non-cancellable contract obligations, you still have to pay it out. But then you already know that when next year comes around, you will already have Disney+.

Next thing I would say is that, if you look at its balance sheet, so this is an argument people say, “Oh apology is fail. There are a few companies that are able to raise capital as easily as Disney. Disney is going to be able to raise capital with no problems. Interest rates are so low now that – if I was in the credit side, I would really – I’ll just be willing to give them the money right away.

The next thing I will say is that, if you think about Disney’s operating margins, so from 2012 to about 2018, the operating margins were approximately 25%. From 2018 to presently, they have come down. The reason they came down was, because they were aggressively investing in their Disney+ platform. So they were basically having to reinvest for growth, so at an elevated expenses, but these elevated expenses are front loaded.

So you already know that is paying off. Everything you get in already are a huge return on invested capital from whatever they’re doing to get into subscribers for the door. So you take a little bit of pain right now as an investor. But in 12 months, everything come back to normal and you say, we have a strong and improvement in terms of operations.

The other thing that just reminds me of is, if you look at Buffett’s investment in American Express in 1963, when those oil scandal, this is very much [indiscernible]. But in 1963, there was the oil scandal and there was the question mark of whether American Express should be liable to pay out this huge premium as an insurance for – as part of a scandal.

So they have to take the basically in that year, they’re not able to pay out any dividends and the stock Duncan [ph] Buffett got involved and he bought shares in company, and and things kind of came back out in like 18 months. So it’s a same kind of movement here. So you’re buying Disney and you, like say, you’re kind of enough getting your return as an investor. This year is just basically a missed year. But that doesn’t mean that next year, things don’t come back out.

So despite investing a lot, Disney’s free cash flow for last year was approximately $14 billion in terms of free cash flow. This is not earnings, but this is strong tangible free cash flow. So let’s say that in 2021, their free cash flow comes about, say, something in the ballpark of $16 billion. So you’re kind of getting a company as Disney were a strong brand and approximately 10 to 12 times next year’s free cash flow.

So you just have to kind of buy right now and then you just have to wait a little bit and then you have to consider. When next year comes around, people will say, “Okay, things are looking a bit more stable and they will expand out that free cash flow multiple.” So if you look at elsewhere or if you get comparable and less than 15 times free cash, you’re knocking on a lot of high-quality businesses. Even now, after all this corona thing came around, like you look at stuff like I don’t know, like even Alphabet or Microsoft poking fun things that cheaply.

So yes, there has been a huge knock, but high-quality businesses are not trading at 10 times free cash flow. So I believe that Disney is quite a strong business that you’re able to get quite cheaply. Now if you allow me to compare this with Netflix, so…

DS: Let me jump in for a second before we get to a Netflix comparison, which is to ask about – so first of all, Disney+, the $60 million to $90 million range is where I think they get to break-even. So it’s still probably costing money and we still don’t know churn dynamics, long-term production, which is obviously the same for Netflix, but production is on pause right now, et cetera. Well, they have animation, so animation is less on pause.

But – so Disney+ is obviously the upside right now. But there is some risk here that, for example, box office was declining anyways as a general category. And now we’ve – it’s hard to imagine that once we get out of quarantine and lockdown and shelter in place, we’re going to want to go sit in a movie theater, because we’ve just been looking at our screens for months on end.

And likewise, travel, it’s not clear that it’s going to bounce back to full in 2021. You may be an outlier. And I guess, the original thesis was Disney is going to be able to balance the trade-offs of switching to Disney+, while still having all their cash-generating businesses. You’re right that their balance sheet, they’re not having trouble with liquidity. They’ve already priced a couple of bonds during this period. So there the liquidity is okay, but they do have quite a bit of debt.

And so, there, I don’t have the free cash flow number in front of me. But your number isn’t counting that they have, I think over $60 billion in debt on the balance sheet, too. So that’s a factor here. So I guess, given that they’re taking – there is, I guess, the more important question is, I guess, the balance sheet stuff, we kind of know where we will go.

But do you worry about any long-term effects here, whether it be box office, which is important for Disney’s marketing and hype machine, or whether it be that people are going to be – they’re still going to be some lag before we get to normal in travel or anything else?

MWDO: Okay. So with the box office specific – with the cinema, specifically, two things: Number one, cinema isn’t the biggest driver for Disney really upfront. The second thing is that, you and – like you and I – we’re not the core cinema type of people. If you think you’re a fewer, let’s say, an 18 to 25-year-old and you kind of want to get out of your house or your parent’s house to go on a date, you still want to do that man. You look at everywhere on the news right now, even with coronavirus everywhere, people are just still – that you will still congregating.

So to say that in, let’s say, a year’s time when everything is calm down that the youth will not want to go like to the cinema. I mean that – I don’t believe – I don’t buy that that in 12 months, 15 months time that people will not want to go to cinema as much. And – but I say that in terms of the subscriber number two to direct from the Disney+, it – what Disney+ needs right now in terms of the share price is just investors to believe it has strong staying power, strong tailwinds to its business, because the market is forward looking. The market is always forward looking.

So if you buy right now, everything is doing good for Disney. But in 12 months time, people are already looking out starting to 2023, and they’re thinking, actually, you know what, this is like the business is back up. So I strongly believe that this is a lot of noise right now. People are just trying to tie this in. People trying to be really smart.

And I believe as an investor, the best thing to do is not try to be the smartest guy in the room. You look at how Buffett did with the banks in 2008. You look at that, but he actually was nowhere near the bottom. You don’t have to be as investor, you don’t have to buy the cheapest price. The game is to buy cheap and sell high. And you don’t have to be the smartest guy trying to time it in, you just buy and you wait, and then you wait a year, you wait two years, and things happen and the wall comes back to normal.

And the thing that we saw in 2008 is that, things come back to normal a lot quicker than we actually like really. If you see, for example, the commentary from like – the likes, although, the value versus like Seth Klarman, et cetera, in 2009, and here you say, listen, we buy and we just wait a little bit. And the thing is that things come back so much quicker.

You’ve seen already like I’m not saying that as investors, we already over the worse. I don’t believe that from today onwards, the market will go up. There will be still some negative news coming off from coronavirus and is still going to – companies like Disney, are still going to be affected, still going to be like some sell-offs between now and the next 12 months.

My sole contention is that, in the case of Disney, the valuation right now to what it’s going to be in 12 months’ time because of – it’s just going to – I believe it’s going to be high, because people will be saying, “Okay, now parks are starting to slowly partially reopen and people just need a bit of optimism.” And I believe that they will see actually, things were not so bad, because, for example, with the merchandise that Disney still sells, they – you could still get to my door that she wants the frozen dough like, you can still buy the merchandise, no one is stopping you from that.

So things like people are just very doom and gloom right now. But I believe that when those numbers come in, the quarterly reports come out this in approximately a month’s time. And then the next quarter comes out, people start to say actually, things are not as bad as we will learn to believe. So that’s what I’m trying to say. Okay, can I compare with Netflix?

DS: Well, I think – I mean, I think, we – I’m worried that the Netflix angle, sure. I mean, I guess with Netflix, the question is, let me pose to you the two other things is, Netflix, we kind of know the churn profile. We know that people stick around Netflix for a long time. And Netflix has more content and it’s got – it’s now – its whole business is that and so it’s a predictable business. That would be the sort of bowl for Netflix and the bowl for Disney, I imagine is that you’re essentially going to create a new Netflix inside of Disney. Is that fair, or how are you thinking about it?

MWDO: Absolutely. I even believe the quality of Disney is far superior to the quality of Netflix. Like, you look at what kind of brand power does Netflix have? Netflix has a lot of rubbish. And Netflix didn’t have to compete like, we’ll see when the numbers come out in two weeks, but Disney did it – it was not on the scene strongly. Yes, it was only came in, in November, right?

So you’ve got a kind of – here you have a bit of a time for Netflix to kind of adjust. But the real first quarter now to compare when you got that you got a question about predictability on Netflix when the competition actually comes up, because Apple+, you’ve got Disney. So these two tech giants were not there for Netflix in last quarter.

So I believe that the quality we’re going to see whether in the churn rate is really as stable as we will let to believe for Netflix. I believe that the quality of Disney’s power, I believe is much higher. I believe that the churn is going to be actually lower for Disney+ than it is for Netflix. But we’ll have to wait and see until the last month 9 April.

DS: I should disclose it by the way that I’m a long Disney. I haven’t added anything in this sell-off. But I’m long. And I think generally, that long-term what we find, Disney+, I’m waiting for – I’m in Spain, I just came out a week or two ago. I’m waiting for Mandalorian to finish. And then I’m not sure if I will – it basically has Mandalorian and The Simpsons, and I’m not sure if it has. But I also don’t have children. So that obviously…

MWDO: Okay. But let me just say, the biggest problem, I believe in my humble opinion for investors is that, they look at themselves and they look at small anecdotal evidence and they extrapolate out. You don’t have to like kind of try and figure out things from your perspective, you just have to look at the company, like how the company is reporting on a global scale.

So just to touch, I mean, like, the [finger with] [ph] Netflix, like asides from like a measurable earning power, that company, let’s just say okay, so Netflix – and just, sorry, just roughly Netflix makes about, let’s say, $16 million – $16 billion of revenue. Let’s say that it might make at some point in the future 10% of free cash flow. Let’s say, it might, in 2025, make $1.5 billion of free cash flow, it might, okay?

Yes, you could have the argument that it is very sticky and predictable. But we don’t know if it actually makes any free cash flow on business, the right strong free cash flow. But people are paying approximately $180 billion. So people are paying like more than 100 times hypothetical free cash flow for a business that is not going to be growing at 30% anymore, that business is not going to be growing very fast.

And you have to remember that the market where that Netflix make a lot of ad revenue is from the U.S., but that’s already saturated. That’s – you see the numbers already, it’s approximately 60 million U.S. subscribers and the household. So you can have a bit of wiggle room with data, because you can put a password that you can now – you can knock out people. So you know, people have to – in the U.S. has to buy the Netflix, the package, but it’s largely frustrating really the U.S. number.

The International number, there are some demographics, let’s say, in the UK that you can – that package is worth a lot. But internationally, Netflix is not worth. The subscriber international is not how large the RPU, average revenue per user. So I – we don’t know whether Netflix internationally make a stronger free cash flow as we’ll have to believe, and it’s priced very similar to Disney.

So if you look at, let’s say, Disney, you get in Disney+, which we have question marks whether it is as strong or not as Netflix, but you also gain the parks and everything else a bit, the cruises, everything that merchandise, merchandise on Netflix…

DS: Right, right, you’re losing a ton of money in all of those other businesses for the foreseeable future?

MWDO: Yes, for 12 months. Yes, you got there.

DS: Potentially and then, look, I think I hear where you’re coming from, I guess, there are two things – well, three things. You also brought up your daughter’s interest in frozen merchandise. So I think we both…

MWDO: Yes, I don’t actually buy adopting [Multiple Speakers].

DS: And to say, we’re both extrapolating or we’re both bringing our anecdotes here. But the more important point is, I think, the fact that Netflix’s valuation is crazy, which I would agree with. I’ve never touched Netflix. I don’t think that means you can say Disney’s valuation should be quick. It’s – I feel like investors often will compare this stock is crazy and this stock isn’t. So this stock should be crazy. And I’m not sure…

MWDO: I agree, just because something is silly priced. Doesn’t mean something else can be twice as silly.

DS: Right?

MWDO: I fully agree with that. But…

DS: And then…

MWDO: …we know – yes, sir.

DS: Well, I just – I do think that investors shouldn’t – there’s all – every time you make an investment, there’s uncertainty and obviously anybody who got in at Disney when it was down in the high 70s is feeling good right now. But the way I would put, again, I initially invest in Disney around 100, probably two years ago, almost.

And I would say that I would reframe what you said. 12 months ago, they announced Disney+ and the stock popped. And at that time, they had a very well humming parks business. They had a box office that was at peak box office, given all the marvel movies and Star Wars, et cetera. They had a ESPN business that was they sort of stabilized this decline is still a cash cow. They had merchandise in stores and et cetera. And so while you can still order online, you can’t go to the store. And then they have this speculative Disney+ and Hulu, which we haven’t brought up. But Hulu is also an attractive part of their business.

But out 12 months later, Disney+ is accelerating, but the parks, they're costing money and there’s a lot of doubt as to when that will come back to business normal. I think it will, but it’s – I would argue, you’re looking at maybe 18 to 24 months. That does – that probably doesn’t change the valuation. Box office, I think that there’s a good chance we see a major. That was a business that was in decline already.

I think this may accelerate that. And media networks, ESPN, if people are cutting the cord over and we don’t have the numbers yet, but if people are getting rid of cable, because they just don’t – you don’t need ESPN when it’s showing spitting contest or whatever it’s showing.

And all of a sudden, really, I think Disney will be fine. I’m not interested in selling shares. I’m just saying that I think I do want to just kind of rephrase those as if you invert it. You could say that Disney was in a stronger position a year ago than they were now. And so it’s not a no, your case is fair. I’ve just – I do think there’s another side to that.

MWDO: Okay. So let’s say, okay, 18 months, let’s not say two months, later 18 months, parks about two months. So you’re getting the parks, even if you just take so long with inflation, which he has not yet shown over time, it doesn’t take it – it is above inflation. But even if it just does inflation as stable preparing at approximately, let’s say, 5% year-over-year, year-over-year, year-over-year, that’s just making.

So the studios actually not that bigger driver for Netflix as in terms of the revenue that it makes. The studios are not so big as the parks, the parks is what really brings in the the tangible cash. Now this is the thing that the business model is pivoting, is pivoting to an online platform. So they are – they were very slow. I had made a very slow and to recognize our potential, but they are fitting towards that.

So you get the terms of capital coming into the business, and it’s doing really well in terms of it [Technical Difficulty] and it’s getting – just as a matter [ph] of fact, it’s getting the capital in, in terms of the parks, so it doesn’t have to go to the credit markets all the time. It doesn’t have to really go like in the case of Netflix doesn’t have to raise at debt in capital markets at approximately 7% all the time.

So – and – but – so it has that kind of advantage over Netflix, but it doesn’t need the debt. It doesn’t need to – first of all, the business model actually works. And it works, because the cash comes in from those sources.

DS: We have a big Disney fan with us now. So let me ask you – let’s switch to a stock you do own, which is Discovery, DISCA.

MWDO: Yes.

DS: What – you’ve been a longtime bull. How do you feel its position for this period of uncertainty?

MWDO: I actually been booed for such a long time and this is not so – this has been – I’ve been bullish that company for more than two years. I’m doing a lot worse than you used to Discovery in that one. I have – and I don’t, to be honest, I wish that I’d actually been a stronger bullet at the beginning, because it was approximately $24 a share, approximately 18 billion markup. And then it kind of went up a little bit and now it’s come down a lot. Now, here’s the thing.

So as of right now, because it doesn’t matter what I paid two years ago. You only have modest what’s happening in the market right now. So in the case of Discovery, it’s priced at approximately 11 billion, 12 billion markup, okay? In 2019, it made 3 billion of free cash flow. So you’re paying trailing – this trailing, you’re paying approximately four times trailing free cash flow.

Is – Discovery is a TV, so there is the element of cord-cutting, so you’ve got to offset that. So you’ve got to think, okay, this is a cord-cutting business pass the headwind there and you’re going to see that the number of subscribers keeps going down. They don’t really disclose how many households they own. But they do say, they do acknowledge that as everyone knows that cord-cutting is taken out.

So you’ve got to – but they are being able to raise their prices. Now you look this year like many businesses like Alphabet, like Twitter, like Pinterest that advertising is full and advertising is part of their business model. So portion of their business model is advertising. So they, this year, are struggling. But what they have been trying to do, they’ve been trying to grow the direct-to-consumer business, too.

So you did say that by the end of 2020, before this whole corona thing came up and the Olympics got canceled or postponed and they were trying to grow the direct-to-consumer business at 40%. That’s a very strong nothing. They are going to be able to be $1 billion of revenue by the end of this year and we don’t know it might still happen. There is nothing stopping people from taking up the Discovery platform.

So they’d said the 10% of its revenue by the end of this year, $1 billion would be from their direct-to-consumer business. So two years ago, there was nothing. They had nothing. And now in two years, 10% of the business is going to be from the direct-to-consumer platform.

Now they – I believe that at the end of this year, one day, approximately 10% of its revenue from direct-to-consumer sources, they might segment it out. So once this segment out, the growth of this direct-to-consumer platform, you will be saying, actually this business is not at levels we previously leaving, and their Pay-TV is very differentiated – totally differentiated.

So we got stuff like Eurosport, which obviously is not working now. But people like Eurosport in Europe, they got stuck like an animal planet, that kind of home, TV, cooking shows, a home renovation. So this has a very strong demographic, predominantly females 35 to 55 years old, which really resonate them. So they’re like they hold the number one on two channels for females in the U.S. at primetime Sunday night 6 to 9 P.M.

So there is the argument that females will still be able to be compelled enough to log on and take on a package from Discovery, as they migrate online more and more. So you’ll get in a company of approximately four times free cash flow when things normalize again. So this – they made $3.1 billion of free cash flow last year. This is despite investing $600 million of cash into the direct-to-consumer business.

So if things continue to stabilize and coronavirus comes off and the Olympics are about gone, people want to work and they hold the rights to, is the home Olympics is really a Discovery for Eurosport? So if, let’s say, 2021, the Olympics come back up, people want to view the Olympics and they would go and view it through some channels, such as Discovery.

So the business gets a strong tailwind data. Their online business gets a strong push. So I believe that Discovery could really pick up a lot of momentum. I know I’ve been wrong so far. But I believe that four times free cash flow, you’re going to do okay here.

DS: So I want to – one of the – I’ve looked at Discovery, I’ve been interested in it, and one of the things that scared me away and I just pulled it up, say, I think the market cap has actually popped back up to about $14 billion, which is also about the amount of debt on the balance sheet, it’s $14 million to $15 billion in debt. So we have an enterprise value of double.

And I guess, to me, the way I’ve approached this market and probably too conservatively, given the rebound we’ve had is, well, the company doesn’t have a clean balance sheet, will it be fine if almost nothing good happens to it in the next 12 months? So how do you feel about Discovery the fact that they have – it looks like mostly long-term debt, but still how do you feel about the fact that they are – they have meaningful interest? And I believe Discovery is part of the John Malone ecosystem, and he’s a big debt guy. So how are you thinking about that as we – we’re still uncertain time?

MWDO: Thank you so much for bringing that up. I should have said that straightaway. So as an investor, as an equity shareholder, you’re buying shares in the company. You’re not buying. You’re not acquiring the company. You’re buying shares in the company and the company is responsible for paying off the debt. That’s the number one thing.

So I know that people look at enterprise value, but I – it’s not a way that makes sense to Joel Greenblatt when he was doing his 50% returns from 1986 to 1999. So Joel Greenblatt is not because of you buying shares in the company and the company based on the debt number one. Number two…

DS: To jump in on Joel Greenblatt, he did switch to the magic formula, where EBIT is the…

MWDO: So just in the same way, under Joel Greenblatt, so after he made a lot of money through the Gotham Capital, he said that I don’t want to work as hard. I just want to make an index fund and to get institutional investors that will come in and you can grow a very large asset management firm. Your returns are not as good for the Greenblatt, but you can see it itself. You can look at the tracker for Gotham Capital and you can see this marginally and – like just very closely track the S&P and it’s not really outperformed. It hasn’t outperformed the S&P since its inception about six years ago.

So you can say that that formula doesn’t actually worth as much as the 13 years that he was doing 50% a year. That’s number one thing. So he was doing that the 50, you have to look at what the investor was doing in his prime time, let’s say, Buffett in the partnerships or Greenblatt at his prime and then you have to try and reconfigure that, not reconfigure what they’re doing today when they are under performing.

So that treasury works and I know it works. And so you’re buying the shares of Discovery, it has net debt-to-EBITDA of approximately 3.1 times. So it looks like it’s very leveraged on the balance sheet. But it does, because they’re making a large amount of EBITDA. So it’s a very – it is quite a predictable business in terms of how much churn rate you get in the case of Discovery from how much cord-cutting you get, you can easily predict that.

So with the cash flow, you can see the cash flow is organically still growing, because their price increasing their package price. So you can very clearly see that they’re still organically growing ticking along. So their leverage is only three times. It’s not a lot. The – historically, they will leverage five times. So three times it’s is not a lot, but that is long-dated.

So you get in a business that has huge stick, like it’s very sticky. It’s very – it’s a very competitive market, because the still that Discovery makes is not very expensive scripted content. They have by far the best margins compared to anything in this space, because they’re basically coming up and they’re filming someone making a cooking show. So it’s not like, it’s – there’s no scripted content-based talent. You don’t have to pay script writers, you don’t have to pay a studio time. You just go in someone’s house who are making a pay out there. It’s not like it’s inexpensive and then you charge people for it.

And you can say, what about YouTube? YouTube does something very similar to that. And YouTube can be a future and discover been together for more than like 15 years. YouTube is not a new website. So I don’t buy the competition from YouTube, it’s going to kill off Discovery, that’s not happening.

So I believe that Discovery’s business is much better competitively positioned and many people believe. I believe that its balance sheet is much stronger than it initially meets the eye just three times a celebrity. It’s not a lot. And as you said yourself, it’s a John Malone company. He owns about 29% of the company and he recently made his biggest share price pushes snooper marketing, put down $75 million as $30 a share. The share price yesterday was approximately $20 a share.

So you can buy Discovery 30% cheaper that John Malone that already owned 29% of the company, put down $75 million. So John Malone is like, if you look at his track record, he is very much actually even then slightly better than the Buffett Rule he is doing conglomerate. He is still compounding his millions at approximately 30%.

So even if you say, okay, like, he’s not like the number one investees, he’s still a pretty terrific investor and he is a very astute businessman, and he is putting out $75 million of his own money to basically buy shares in Discovery for $20 a share.

If – I believe you pay 30% less than John Malone, I think things can work out. Whilst you got to remember that, you already know that the direct-to-consumer Discovery direct-to-consumer platform is growing at approximately 30% to 40%. And you know, because they updated just recently that their ratings – for their ratings on their Pay-TV has sorted. The ad revenue has come down as they come down for, Alphabet has come down for, Twitter has come down for, Pinterest.

So you know that at the normal theme at business, they ad sect has really come down. But people are coming back on to discovering watching the ratings are going through the roof. So you can send it is going to be some stickiness as people come back onto the Discovery. So I think that this could work out positively.

DS: Okay. Okay, very good stuff, Michael. It’s yes.

MWDO: It’s a long, long, Discovery. So this doesn’t mean, I’m right. On this, we’re just discussing and I don’t think that you need – someone needs to go out and buy shares in Discovery. And you’re saying what I think and I’ve been wrong before and I can be wrong again. And I’ve been wrong so far for two years. So…

DS: So we all are at one time or another. So any other disclosures beyond Discovery? Any other stocks that we discussed today that you have position in it?

MWDO: No, no, just – what we discussed today just Discovery.

DS: Okay. I have a position in Disney, also Alphabet and a very small position in Pinterest. And I have looked at Discovery a little bit and I may have to look at it again. It is an interesting story. And it’s – I think, with a lot of these companies, it’s the two big sources of uncertainty are how long and how deep does this go right now?

And then what does the world look like after we get back to normal? How much is it the same? How much is it different? And so that’s where the money is to be made right now for investors figuring that out. So, okay, Michael, thank you so much for your time. Have a great rest of your day, a great holiday weekend and best of luck to in your investing going forward.

MWDO: Thank you so much. Thank you.

DS: You can check out Michael’s work again on Seeking Alpha Marketplace, look for Deep Value Returns or Michael Wiggins De Oliveira in any of our search bars and you can check it out and get a two-week free trial I believe so. Okay, thanks.

MWDO: Thank you so much. Thank you.

DS: Thank you, Michael.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long DIS, GOOG, and PINS.

Michael Wiggins de Oliveira is long DISCA.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investment advice.