Coronavirus Roundtable - Tech's Antifragility (Video Transcript)

We also talk about how he raised cash in January, and how he's positioning in the market for the months ahead.

He also shares two of his ideas, Docusign and Twilio, which he thinks will hold up well in a downturn.

He makes the case for why tech will continue its outperformance through this cycle and into the next bull market.

Daniel Shvartsman: I’m Daniel Shvartsman, Director of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. I’m joined this morning on April 9 – Thursday April 9, by Andres Cardenal, CFA, author of The Data-Driven Investor, a service that aims to provide time-proven quantitative stock picking and market timing indicators.

So Andres, good morning. How are you?

AC: Hello, Daniel, good morning. Thank you very much for having me.

DS: I know, it’s a pleasure. So we – you recently participated in a Tech Roundtable. You write a lot about tech companies. My question to just start is one of the arguments you made was that tech trades in a premium valuation and it’s going to prove – these stocks are going to prove that they deserve this valuation. I wanted to get into a little bit more why do you think that’s the case?

AC: Well, these – I’ll tell you what has been going on in the market, because if you think about it, you have expensive valuations in technology and key valuations in sectors such as financials or energy and then you get a bear market. And what happens is that the strong – they get stronger, because theology stuff is going much better than financials or consumer discretionary or energy.

I think that the key factor here is the quality of the business, because in technology, you have a lot of big companies with a lot of cash flow generation, very vulnerable brands, if you consider, I mean, I’ve been in Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) does – they’re not necessarily in the tech index, but they’re mostly tech businesses.

So you have very strong brands, very strong business models, a very healthy cash flow generation with also pristine balance sheet. Once they’re combined, they have cash in the balance sheet, they have no debt. So valuation is not about just looking at the price to earnings ratio. It’s about considering the overall quality of the business, how much revenue growing, whether profitability the company could produce here with little cash flow, the business generate. And when you bring all that into the equation, I think that to the ups and downs in the business cycle, there is going to command a valuation premium versus the rest of the market.

DS: So a quick follow-up on that is, so far, it’s been impressive that the NASDAQ (QQQ) has dropped to less than the rest of the market. Do you think that means that we’ll get into later about what sort of where we are with the market as a whole? But do you think that means that when we rebound, we’ve already started to rebound quite a bit? But when we finish rebounding, maybe tech gets less upside, because it’s been safer. Like is it now a safer area and thus a less exciting area? Or do you think you’ll still bounce back quite a bit?

AC: Well, I think it depends on the timeframe, because when you look at previous bear markets, technology has always been a leader in the first stages of recovery. In this particular bear markets, technology is holding on better. And I think that your things start to improve now. You’re going to see the stronger returns in sectors such as consumer discretionary, for example, or energy if all prices remain strong, because mostly, they are really, really beaten down.

So in the first, one, two, three months of a recovery, you can get stronger returns in the sectors that are more beaten down. But if you look at one year or three years, for example, over the middle-term, I think, that there is a big chance that tech is going to continue among the best performing sectors in the market, because you first get a big surge in stocks, which are undervalued.

But over time, I think, the market is looking for growth in a world in which you cannot find many growth opportunities. Most of the best growth opportunities are in tech. So I think it is very likely that the cheapest sectors are going to deliver bigger returns in the first few months of the recovery. But over the middle-term, I will stick with technology.

DS: Okay. So then a question on sort of, I guess, you call this middle-term is, you said a lot of these tech companies are really different Apple (AAPL), you could say as a consumer discretionary, Google is an – or Alphabet is an advertising company. They’re tech, but that’s sort of just the category how they deliver their services. Advertising is likely to be hit heavily. It always is in a down cycle and digital advertising is not new.

So it’s not that they can gain shares easily. The same would seem to go for consumer discretionary, we’re less likely to spend for that really expensive phone, because we may not have as much cash as a consumer. So I’m just curious, how are you thinking about that as far as the cycle and the fact that we do – whatever is happening with the market, we do have a real economic hit happening right now. So how are you thinking about that for these tech companies?

AC: Well, I think that the companies that are related to advertising, they will take a hit through revenue. They’re going to see a big acceleration in growth. In some cases, maybe a decline in revenue that remains to be seen. But on the other hand, I think that online advertising, because if you’re going to hold on much better than the growth advertising business, for example, that we have heard about – from the CEO of The Trade Desk (TTD), which makes for amazing advertising, he said that the companies are increasingly focusing on advertising that they can measure. They want to know what return they are getting for the advertising spending. I know life is much better than traditional media in that area.

So yes, advertising is going to get hit, no question about it, this is going to recover. And the impact that the advertising companies are going to have on revenue is going to be mostly transitory. I mean, Google – and I have heard Google and Facebook (FB), they want to take a slowdown in revenue growth, but they make massive amount of cash. On the stuff, they’re attractively valued.

Right now, if you look at, I will show you some examples, it’s trading at a forward price to earning ratio of 25 and Facebook is below 20, I believe. So you’re paying pretty reasonable prices, even assuming that there’s going to be a slowdown in revenue growth. The Trade Desk has been quite volatile recently, but they – we have the CEO of the company saying that company, the clients are increasingly focused on third-party advertising.

So at the end of the day, so the ups and downs in the business sector, I think, that these companies are going to emerge stronger than they were before, even if they – if they got transitory into revenue, right?

DS: Okay. So let’s talk about a couple of stocks that you have mentioned recently, both in the Roundtable and in other articles that you like not actually related to the advertising market. But you talked – you recently published an article about DocuSign (DOCU) and also Twilio (TWLO). And those are not so well-known names, I think, investors may be aware of them. But what’s your – why are those two names that are on your radar right now?

AC: Well, DocuSign, they make – they started with digital signatures and expanding to full contract management. So it’s the kind of companies that you would call when third-party is not only going to survive the crisis well, it’s going to emerge stronger from this crisis, because lot of companies are going to start to bring the paperwork online and they’ll be signed. They allow you to have particular security features. They use blockchain technology to guarantee who signed what contract on what date, what modification were made, it’s actually got a value.

So it’s actually as to whether it’s a better way to manage your paperwork than doing it on paper. So I think that you’re in the crisis and lot of companies are going to move their paperwork online. And once their work is over, they are not going to go back to paper. So DocuSign, yes, the stock is not cheap at all. It’s probably trading like 10% below, it’s trading at highs. But it’s going to get stronger during this recession. It’s going to come out of the recession in a better than lever shape.

And then you have Twilio, it’s probably different. Twilio will probably be biggest hit in revenue. The company makes the building blocks for online communications. So for example, when you send a voice message on when you get a notification from your Uber driver or from a restaurant about the reservation that’s forward by Twilio, and then growing revenue like 50% in the previous quarter, I think, all companies around the world are increasingly conscious about how important it is to have the right communication and engagement tools with your customers, especially through digital channels nowadays.

So it will probably take a hit to revenue, because it has lot of clients from different sizes and convert spending with probably lockdown during the recession. But that’s just another company that – and Twilio is not cheaper than it used to be more than 40%, 50% below, it’s very high and shuts a lot of cash on the balance sheet and probably have cash to cover like one-year or two of expenses with – through revenue. Everybody is not going to zero, because a large part of revenue is recurrent.

So – and Twilio is another company, which I think is a good candidate. If you consider it in the short-term volatility market, the customer is going to gain popularity and going to prove to its customer that this push our building block and the relationship with customers.

DS: Okay. So let me – for DocuSign specifically, they – one thing I liked about your article, as you pointed out, it’s already a profitable company. So it’s already – it’s not burning cash. So that gives it more room, even if things go badly. And what I wanted to ask is, how do they look competitive-wise? Is there any risk of any entrance or anything you’re seeing? Because it’s – it stands to reason that this is a trend that could stick after the current period, which is I think what investors are probably looking for. But what is to say that a bigger company doesn’t get involved and all of a sudden attack them?

AC: Yes. Competition is a relevant factors we watch here, because DocuSign, they are market leaders. They set with digital signatures and they’re expanding to broader services, and they have smaller competitions, which are also starting with signatures. And Adobe (ADBE) is a big player there, because the company is really well-known in document management. And they’re like – they’re both combined, they’re starting to step into each other’s businesses.

So I think competition for Adobe is particularly relevant in the case of DocuSign, but their business model is – has strong switching costs. Once the company is managing all their paperwork with DocuSign, it is very unlikely that you’re going to go to an AI supplier, because that is risky, that is expensive. So I’m not too much worried about the impact of competition on the company’s current visit.

But when it comes to long-term growth opportunities, you have to expect that competitive pressures are going to increase, and that we send a need to stay on top of their game if they’re going to win that leverage absolutely.

DS: It’s interesting as situation like this really put stress on which services are really vital. And you – the point you made about DocuSign becoming increasingly accepted as a legally valid way to manage contracts, it becomes all the more important in that may be what keeps the switching costs high and gives them a competitive advantage down the line?

AC: Yes. So yes, it’s that and it’s also security, because companies when you have to change a supplier and securities involved, we’re taking a major risk in case something goes wrong. So I think that we need to spend those money on research and development to make sure that they remained at the forefront of that the industry. But once you have that either, you have some advantages there.

DS: And with Twilio, what I want to ask about is, your sense on one of the hard things here is the second level, third level effects in terms of, let’s say, small businesses are closed. They’re not able to advertise on Facebook or the travel industry is not advertising on Google. And so that’s where like you have those second, third effects.

In Twilio’s case, how much do you have to think about who their customers are and whether they’re going to be sending less messages or whether that’s going to be? I mean, I understand the point of long-term, their balance sheet is fine. But just how much do you worry about that or think about that in the months and even years ahead?

AC: Well, they have significant concentration in large customers, for example, WhatsApp is a largest customer and they’re not going to see a significant decline in revenue there. But they also have small businesses, such as restaurants, for example, and return to the mission, the business is completely frozen.

So – and I think that when you start to look at it, they are also getting new customers in Asia such as healthcare, for example, of companies that are building telemedicine applications and litigation for patients when you need to visit your doctor and such, but for the most part, it’s going to be a negative.

And probably when you have to look at the trajectory of growth and they delivered revenue growth about 60% last quarter. And the customerization rates, they are about 130%, meaning that they not only that we send the revenue to our customers, but they make 30% more where we are for the same customers.

So when you bring all that into the league, I think, probably when you can say the same or decline a little bit. But the probabilities are that they’re not going to see a significant decline in revenue. And that’s going to depend, of course, on the mixture. They have some fixed contracts with some clients and viable contracts with other clients.

So it’s not easy to exactly measure it. I think that it’s likely to assume that if we value decline, which remains to be seen, it’s negative. It’s going to be less than 15% or 20%. And the company, they actually – the CEO said in the last earnings conference call, we’re going to have turn the profit this quarter, but we decided not to do it, because we have enormous room for growth.

So we’re aggressively investing further growth. And this is very different from a company that needs to put a lot of capital to work quarter-after-quarter to produce a product, because at the end of the day, if you’re in a recession or you need to conserve your cash, you can put your gas [ph] off them, your foot off the gas pedal and you slowdown the growth, but you don’t need to issue more stock or issue any debt to get the cash flows. So it’s – I’m expecting. As well as the annual growth, maybe a small decline in revenue, but they should not need any outside capital.

DS: It’s interesting, because, obviously, SaaS companies existed in 2008 and 2009, but not to the degree that they are now on the public markets. And so this is really our first test of that model on a wide level. And that’s where all the things you mentioned, variable contracts versus fixed contracts and net dollar retention rates and all these other things really become important. And so it’ll be interesting to see. That’s where the fundamental analysis really gets valuable again, and understanding what you own in all those things?

AC: Yes, absolutely. I think the insurance is going to be crucial for the software sector, because for the most part, investors have always been worried about what is going to happen. So this how growth talks we are in recession.

On this one, I think that really goes well. They’re going to prove to the market that they are becoming a necessity for the customers. Like you cannot reduce your – cut your spending means your relationship with your customers, your relations with your data analysis. In many cases, these software companies they help you reduce costs.

So DocuSign, for example, it’s not only more efficient and faster and more secure, it reduces your cost. So I think most of the clients when they face a recession and they need to keep their business as clean as possible, they’re not going to cut their spending on the DocuSign. They will probably reduce – they’re going to try to cut the fact under the master. So probably, they’re going to be benefited by the trend towards increased productivity and reduced costs.

DS: Okay, very interesting. A last question for you Andres is, you’ve been writing about how and I checked on your service, you were – you started raising cash in January and talked about the market being overbought. You also wrote an article about corona being in the air in late January before it really conveyed itself to the U.S. and U.S. investors’ mindsets.

My question for you, we’re talking on April 9, and the market has recovered a lot of what it’s dropped off. It’s really only down about 17% using the S&P 500, not to make a $0.01 to a market prediction, but well, how are you thinking about the market right now? What are you watching for as we – as this unprecedented situation continues to play out?

AC: Well, I think actually, I risked cash in January, because there was just too much optimism in the market. And when you have a lot of optimism, people tend to overlook the risk. I really didn’t know that coronavirus was going to be such a massive hit to the market.

But when too much optimism, but things tend to happen, everybody was expecting sustained growth and low interest rates. And the mega – the mega 100 devices with UN [ph] very well. And when coronavirus was a factor in China, nobody was really worried about it in the United States.

So when you have too much optimism that sets the stage for much things to happen. I was expecting operation, not such on a sharp decline in the market, that’s what we got. Fortunately, I had a lot of cash. After they put in that cash to work, I went from 50% to 70% in stocks. And then when the market started rising, I wrecked my cash levels. I think I’m currently 55% in stock and 45% in cash.

So this is the way I look at this thing. You have to see the, like you’re playing a poker game. So every time, there’s a new cognitive delivery, it changes the odds to the upside or to the downside so much. It was becoming clear then that you – we were going to have a big shock to the economy, because a lot of small businesses are going to be closed and that’s going to open the door to all kinds of potential problems. Then you have unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus. We have never seen the Fed do so much and so in such a brief period.

So that changes sales for the better. And then you have the coronavirus set up in Italy and Spain and importantly, in New York, it’s starting to improve. I think that it’s quite clear that social distances, so social distancing measures they work, they produce the results with in terms of slowing down the spread of the virus and the market is reacting to that.

I think, it’s very, very important for the stock market to have a framework in which to think for how long the economy is going to be shutdown, because when this recording started, you knew that we were going to have a recession. You will know for how long and it’s very difficult primarily to tell what’s the true value of a stock if you don’t know for how long the economy is going to be shutdown.

So once you start to have a framework, like saying, okay, we – it’s a matter of weeks and months, and it’s not a matter of third quarter, that’s going to keep the commission down. Even if you get – even the agents or the state of the country, the fact that Europe is trying to – is showing – it’s getting the result. When you look at even the agents, you look at the ICU beds, you look at the broad data, it’s clear that the missions they’re working, so that’s changing the Europe again.

This card is saying to me that, okay, we can control this. You always know that you can control this. But it depends on, can you handle the timeframe? And is this likely negative [indiscernible] monitoring? So most of the time when the market makes a sharp drop, it tends to make a relief rally. And then on long frustration face with other volatility – sideways volatility until things start to settle down when you see volatility decline and that sets the stage for the sustained recovery.

I think we already had the shock to the system. They must have began with a panic in the market, then we have a struggle at Friday maybe being hard until yesterday. And it really surprised me to see a face of little sideways movements, frustrating took action, so much reduction for both the bulls and the bears until slowly was easy to start. And again, maybe not, but maybe we see our reduction below.

So it wouldn’t be – so pricing based on history. Most of the time when you get the shock, you have a rebound rally, and then sideways volatility with a retesting of the lows. We had the declines. We have the rainy Friday. I’m going to decide with volatility. What do you get? There’s a lot of fellows. Nobody knows for sure. But this is a possibility that you need to consider.

So this is what I’m giving lot of cash in my portfolio, because you’ve got a lot of strategy that you have to make a plan for different environments. So if we see a decline to the lows and you see that selling pressure is slowing down is the result of the lows, that’s a big buying opportunity.

Alternatively, if you see prices fluctuating sideways and the breadth – the underlying breadth in the market is getting better, I can probably tell you that perhaps we’re going to see a recovery and not necessarily a result of the lows. So it’s all about what is the forecast? What’s in the evidence, the price action for the market, and you place your bets by probabilistically thinking about different scenarios.

DS: Obviously, your service is focused on, as we said, a quantitative approach and looking at time-proven models. And it’s interesting to me and maybe I know I said last question, but maybe a follow-up.

AC: Yes, sure

DS: The – all of that sounds good on paper, but we all know the feeling. I’m, for example, pretty defensively positioned, but I probably close, maybe even more cash, because my stocks have dropped in value. And you sub watch the market this week and it’s very hard to not feel like, “Oh my gosh, I’ve missed out on my chance.” And likewise in March, you think, “Oh my gosh, I was such an idiot, why did I have this position or that position? I should have gotten rid of it months ago?”

How do you manage those emotions within the context of what has been for all that it’s only a 70% drop? It’s been a pretty fast-moving market. How do you kind of make sure that you don’t get too hard one direction or the other?

AC: I think the first thing you have to do, you have to fully acknowledge that nobody buys at the bottom and sell at the top. But simply realistically – a realistic and if you try to do that, you’re going to cut your performance much more than if you tend to be realistic. I stick with the evidence. I think that the best thing to do is to have plans.

For example, when the market started declining, I was saying, “Okay, I have 50% in cash. For every 10% cap in the market, I’m going to put 10% of my capital to work. So it’s a very simple rule. It’s basic and it’s not going to hurt you. You’re not going to assume a lot of leverage. You’re not going to make these mistakes by doing that. And then you said, “Okay, if we get a rebound, I’m going to start trimming the positions in case we get a result of the lows.

So you followed this plan for every 10%, you sell something. And then you say, “Okay, but at some stage, the trend has changed.” For example, if you have 20% of the stocks in the S&P 500, trading above the 200-day moving average, which is a long-term trend measure, then you’re in an uptrend. You’re not only in a bear market, you can increase your exposure to, let’s say, 70%, a number that you’re comfortable with.

I think that at the end of the day, you have to have a very basic system to manage portfolio. You have to be proven by long-term data and very basic. So that you don’t think about it twice. And you come to acknowledge, when you first begin, the system is not going to be perfect or infallible, but it’s going to be much, much better than making decisions based on emotions, fear and panic and stimulation. That doesn’t work. We know that it doesn’t work.

So you have to build those rules, simple rules that have proven to work in the long-term. And fully acknowledge in that none of those rules are going to be perfect, you will never be expected at the bottom until [extended as a debt] [ph]. The good news is that you don’t need to do that.

If you avoid the big mistakes and you have a reasonable risk management framework, you’re going to get very strong returns over the years. So you don’t need to worry about the perfect timing. You have to have a solid system for bull and bear market. That’s the most important thing.

DS: Okay, that’s viable. Words of wisdom for sure., And it’s, I think, useful – it’s useful for me to hear and I’m sure it’s useful for any investor to hear. So listen, viewers can find your service on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, Andres Cardenal, the Data-Driven Investor. Andres, thank you so much for joining me this morning. And best of luck and stay safe out there.

AC: Oh, thank you for having me with pleasure. Thank you.

