Coronavirus Roundtable - Looking For Tech's Direction (Video Transcript)

He also calls out the video game sector as somewhere for investors to watch as a couple tailwinds come together.

Tech may be a 'safe haven', but there could still be a lot of pain for investors if they get caught on the wrong foot, says Elazar Advisors.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the video we posted April 8th.

Daniel Shvartsman: I’m Daniel Shvartsman, Director of Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace. Today, I’m speaking with Chaim Siegel of Elazar Advisors, Founder of the Marketplace Service, Nail Tech Earnings, a service focused on tech companies from a momentum and earnings-driven perspective, driven by Chaim’s research and models.

So Chaim, good morning. How are you doing?

Chaim Siegel, Elazar Advisors: Good morning, everybody. How are you? Thanks for joining us.

DS: No, my pleasure. Excited to have you on. It’s crazy…

CS: I was saying in this time, it’s good to see everybody’s home office.

DS: It’s great. We’re really getting there. The barriers have lowered here. So I like you’re…



DS: That’s – sure. We’re getting – we’re revealing a little bit here. So it’s Monday, April 6, pre-market. Markets look like they’re going to rip today, which we can get into. But I want to specifically talk about tech, giving your service.

CS: Sure.

DS: The NASDAQ – here’s my premise to start with. The NASDAQ has outperformed – it outperformed in the bull market the last 10 years. It’s still beating the S&P 500 year-to-date and from February 19 when the bear market or the 20 when the bear market started. So my question to you, is tech now a safe haven?

CS: Oh, safe haven. I would never call it a safe haven. But what you’re talking about is relative. And I would – I don’t know if I’m answering it the way you intend the question. I’m more of a little bit more trading-oriented. I have three months to nine months view fundamentally. But trading, we care about hopefully being right all the time, and you see it in our performance that we’re just trying to build little – singles and doubles and build performance.

So if we thought the market was going to crack, I mean, we’re not saying, “Oh, let’s be in tech, because it’s a safe haven. We’re going to be short ETFs. Where can we get light? At the first break in late February, we weren’t looking at tech as a safe haven. We were worried and we got out of everything. I think, we’re in a model portfolio, we’re down to 1% position in Florida Net, which was our one strong buy left. We had the rest ETF shorts just in that first when we saw that first break.

So I don’t view things as safe havens. What I do look for, and I know this is something we’ve talked about is that, I care about where earnings are going to be accelerate. You’re going to have earnings momentum, because then you have visibility that in any market the stocks can work.

So I do look at the relative strength of Qs versus SPYs, but that really just short-term helps me hedge the portfolio and something that’s not going to hurt me on the short side. I want to short on the short side something that’s going to go down more. So – but now, I’ll try to answer your question a little more straight.

In uptrends, I do think tech is going to outperform. So if we can say the bottoms in or when we could say the bottoms in, the markets moving up, like you said, it’s ripping today in the morning, I hate that term, because in my career, every time I was excited with a long position, I said it’s ripping. That was the peak.

So I always try not to say, it’s ripping. And I – and when guys are doing well in the service, I try not to say congratulations, because I will say congratulations and then say, you should continue to do well, because I find congratulations and rips and things like that tend to be peaks. So…

DS: Fair point.

CS: …but if tech was to – I mean, if the market was to bottom and people start to look out that this coronavirus is going to end and people are going to get back to normal, I think, hopefully by the fourth quarter, I mean, definitely, tech is a leader. People are excited about the tech cycles. People are excited about AI and 5G, and there’s plenty of investment to come.

But I wouldn’t – if you think the markets, there’s reason for the market to hit new lows and lower, I’ve heard estimates 30% and 50% downside. I don’t know that I agree right now. I take it kind of day-by-day, week-by-week. But I would say, watch out for tech. But if you think tech is moving up, you have to be there. And it sounds like I’m talking better both sides of my mouth.

But my subscribers know that I really move with the market. I respect the market. I respect the direction of the market. I don’t go against fundamentals. I don’t have things in the portfolio that I think are going to miss. I will chase if they miss and the stocks moving up, because I think that it could keep going. It’s a good sign. But that’s how I’m thinking about it.

DS: So let me – let’s go on both sides of that. First, let’s talk about long-term. You talked about excitement in the tech industry. But why else just expand a little bit more on what else do you like about tech once we hit bottom and we’re growing again? What do you – what is it about the sector that you think is attractive?

CS: Well, actually, right now nothing is good about this coronavirus. It’s heavy on everybody. Personally, we’re all feeling the effects of it. Everybody should stay inside, stay healthy and we should end this thing quickly. But this coronavirus is also forcing people to rethink how they’re doing business, how they’re communicating, how – and companies are going to have to reinvest in bandwidth. They’re going to have to reinvest in cloud infrastructure, because people are going to be working from home.

There’s going to be more of everybody everywhere set up for technology, we call it distributed. And so that’s going to require a lot of new investment. Also, companies are having a very hard time. When they need to upgrade, they’re going to have to move to cloud. They’re not going to want to upgrade on their own and have their own tech equipment housed in their own offices, because it’s too expensive to reinvest in. But you just buy Azure or AWS and you’re set.

So I think a lot of people are going to reinvest in tech. Small and mid-sized businesses are going to have to reinvest in tech to stay afloat or to continue, they’re not going to be able to make the big investments. I mean, we know the old story about AI and also 5G. These are big growth drivers right now. We don’t know how AI is going to change the face of living. But there’s a lot of investment dollars going there in data centers and everything, I would say, though.

And this is important actually, Seeking Alpha had a great note showing that Instinet had a CIO survey. And it show that 50 CIO, Chief Investment Officers that are responsible for investing in tech for their companies said, “They’re not going to invest so much in servers.” And it sounds like data center and things like that. So this work from home is a little bit more niche right now. So it’s not a big theme.

So the big – so right now, if you’re talking in the next three to six months, you’re not going to have good fundamentals in semis. You’re not going to have good fundamentals in servers. You’re not going to see it.

So you have to close your eyes and say, if I want to own these things, I have to own them a little bit longer-term. Or if you own them, you have to be aware that for the earnings report, your stock could be down if the market is up. By the time your earnings report and your earnings report is bad, then you’re going to – your stock is going to be down 8%, 10%, 15%. You have to be ready for that. I don’t want to be there for that.

So I don’t mind owning an SMH in a run up like this, because I don’t have to think I own some individual stock that I again have to fall in love with or get sold on. But when earnings come, you have to be careful, because I don’t think the reports are going to be good for the next three to six months.

DS: So that’s where – so first of all, SMH is the semiconductors ETF?

CS: Right, right.

DS: So what I want to ask you is, you mentioned with the market in general, tech is not a safe haven if you’re bearish. The market is looking like it’s going to go up today. But we still don’t really have a clear direction. It’s not clear if we bottomed yet or not…

CS: Right.

DS: …and it seems like everybody is conceding whatever even if the curve flattens quickly, even if we’re back out by July, earnings is not going to be good for, Q1 will be meh, Q2 will be bad, Q3 is probably bad. How do you – given that, you’re talking about you want earnings to beat, you want upside based on fundamentals. How do you deal with that just from a broader market level?

CS: Okay, that’s a great question. I love it and it’s – actually, I wrote to subscribers just yesterday how I’m looking at this earnings period. And I think there’s a lot to do in this earnings period. I have something that I call action that I learned along the way. I’ve been doing this until from the gray in my beard. I’ve been doing this for 20 years plus. And one thing, there’s going to be a lot of opportunity to buy. I don’t short individual stocks. I only short ETFs in our model portfolio.

But when stock – I – something called action. Action means what do you – what should happen to the stock versus what does happen to the stock? And what – let’s say you got a terrible – I got a terrible jobs number on Friday. Okay, the market was down a little bit, but it wasn’t – it didn’t get killed like you would have thought, that’s a semi bullish sign, right, jobless claims on Thursday. Terrible number, market went up, that’s a bullish sign.

So I have a simple formula. My subscribers are teaching me what I taught them now. They’re saying, hi, and isn’t this a bad news, good action, it’s bullish, and they’re telling me and they’re right. It’s amazing. I love to hear – I love to be taught by the subscribers, something that I’ve been professing again and again.

So what – in earnings season, let’s say you have a bad earnings report. I always think Skyworks (SWKS), the last couple of bad news periods. They’ve had earnings bad and the stocks up. That’s not only a sign for Skyworks that Scott – that the stock can continue to go higher, but it’s a good sign for the market that we’re bottoming. So it’s kind of like the tail wagging the dog. They works both ways.

DS: Why is that? What – so it’s Skyworks reports, because we would expect – I haven’t followed it recently. I used to own the stock. But we would expect Skyworks and makes, it’s a big supplier for mobile phones…

CS: Yes.

DS: …they’re big business to Apple (AAPL), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). They – potentially Internet of Things. But they are – they – let’s – we assume that their Q2 coming up will be a bad report. Like we’re saying…

CS: That’s staying to buy it ahead of the report.

DS: Well, but – so that’s – I guess, that’s my the other side of the question. The first question…

CS: I’m answering you by this. So it goes like this. When you see a company report and it’s terrible, but you see the stocks up 3%, 5%, 7%...

DS: What does that mean?

CS: That that is bullish, plain and simple. Why? Because the bad news has been in the stock? Yes. And it means that people are buying it now to look out further. So now you know, you have 90 days, right, where you don’t have to worry about another negative report coming out on it.

And as long as you see a couple of the other earnings reports from other companies in like sector or just generally that are going up on bad news, you can pretty much buy the stocks you want as – but I don’t want to be there before the earnings period, right? I don’t want to take that risk, because it could be that that’s the day the market decides to trade bad news down, right?

So there’s even in a bad market, even with bad news, if you’re bullish and you’re looking out, I’d say, this is a great way to decide if I’m going to enter now is if you see stocks you like, and bad news – it’s going to be bad news. Advertising is going to be bad news. semis is going to be bad news, bad guys across the Board. But if stocks go up, it’s a good sign. I think you can buy is a good sign for the market in general.

DS: So when we go into the Q1 earnings season, which is starting in the next couple of weeks, what you’re primarily looking for is, obviously, we’ve got COVID-19 in the case and everything else. But you’re kind of looking for, is the market ready to write-off the bad guys and move on? Or are they still digesting it, in which case, we should be more cautious? Is that a fair?

CS: Right, right. So we could look at Tesla on Thursday, they had a good report. But it was a little worse than originally expected, but better than new – lower expectations and the stock traded up like 20%, but it was only closed up 5%. I wouldn’t say that that’s an amazing reaction. It was better than expected. You wanted up 20% to be excited about it, but it was up 20% and closed up 5%. They’re saying, there’s more sellers here or people are selling that good news? Yes. But we’re – if we’re in earnings season? Yes. I’m saying that people will look through.

I’m a big believer right now and watching the number of new cases like you’re saying the flattening yield curve, I think, you’re spot on, because I think the market – I mean, I don’t care if the market is reacting to that. I think that’s the most important thing, obviously. We care about it personally. It’s going to affect everybody. And we don’t know how people are going to react after the virus, like if people are just going to get back to normal or keep their distance? We don’t know. If they’re going to get back to shopping? We don’t know.

But what we do care about is get that curve to zero, no more new cases and that – and that’s going to be bullish. After that, we – people are going to look out right now, because we don’t have any better information. They’re going to look out the Q4 with all this Fed easing and everything. They’re going to say, you know what, we could probably start moving up in Q4.

If you looked at PMI in China, if you know it’s sequential, it was an improvement. Sequential should be an improvement, right, but it was an improvement. And I think we’re going to start to see that in Q3 sequential – sequentially calculated economic numbers. We won’t see it in the earnings numbers, because it’s year-over-year, it’s an absolute report, but it’s going to look worse, right? But that’ll start giving us some hints that things can improve.

But if we need – so we have really a clear vision that we don’t have any more negative news. As long as the number of cases doesn’t keep accelerating and it slows, we don’t have anything to hold us back except the knowledge of Q4, which there’s no way to know. Markets discount 9 and 12 months out, there’s no way to no Q4.

So as long as we get the bad cases out of the way, then you kind of have a clear ceiling. But that doesn’t mean, you just buy as long as the good action, bad news and stocks up, you have good reason to buy.

DS: Okay. So I want to go to one last part of the tech sector that you’ve talked a little bit. We just published a Roundtable on Seeking Alpha yesterday, where you said one area that you like is video games, which, it’s intuitive. But I want to hear a little bit more about what you – what you’re thinking and what you’re watching for there?

CS: Yes. I’m very excited about video games. Like I said to you before earlier when we spoke just now, I’m not looking for relative outperformers. I’m looking for earnings momentum stories in any market. I don’t want to just beat the market. I want to win on every idea. Every idea I have needs to have at least 45%, 12-month ups – month upside based on the earnings, looking at a midpoint PE, very simple stuff. I can’t have my earnings miss.

So for me to have a strong buy, I needs to pass muster on every – all of my criteria in any market. Right now, I think anyway, video games is on fire right now. I think I would guess that all the video game companies are probably beating. I mean, I’m not interested in buying stocks under $10, but GameStop (GME), the stock was down on the news, so I’d be careful. But they said their stock – their comps are beating expectations, because so many people were buying from them.

But Activision (ATVI), they have a Call of Duty, and it just launch May 10. I mean, the timing couldn’t have been better. And I just read that they have 30 million users, and it’s the biggest – from the launch, it’s the biggest number of new users in the shortest period of time since Apex Legends, which is from Electronic Arts (EA). And Electronic Arts slowed down after that, but they broke the record that Fortnite set.

So you can tell Activision’s Call of Duty, their latest release is stronger from the start than Fortnite was. And we know how big Fortnite has been for video gaming, Battle Royale. So – and Call of Duty is their largest asset, is Activision’s largest asset. So it’s something very exciting for the company. But let’s not just talk about people stay at home and everything like that.

At the end of the year, once every seven and eight years, you have a gaming console cycle. We haven’t had new Xboxes and Sony PlayStations and new upgraded version in seven, eight years, and that’s coming in holiday.

So, you also have an influx of new players. You have gamers staying at home that are – they’re spending more on in-game stuff. And then at the end of the year, you have another driver for next year that’s going to drive next year. So you have a lot of visibility of upside to earnings and you have visibility coming in a lot of these stocks.

DS: So you like specifically, I should disclose that I’ve been looking at buying Electronic Arts, because it’s cheaper on a free cash flow basis. But you’re walking into why is it that you – maybe you’re laughing at me for being a stodgy value investor. But what do you – what specifically is…



For further disclosure, that's a guitar right there



DS: But the – so what is – is it because of Call of Duty, or what is this specifically?

CS: So I’m excited about Electronic Arts also. I’m excited about Activision. I’m excited about Take Two. I mean, these are companies I specifically did the work on. I like large caps. I like good companies. I – and my models work. I have big upside for the earnings for the quarter and for the year. So, if you can find a good reason to buy something that you like in this space, I think this, obviously, the winds at your back.

DS: What – so last question here is, what is the market you respect the market? What is not in the markets numbers yet? Or why do you have – what are you seeing that the market is not seeing yet?

CS: You mean for Activision?

DS: Any – Activision, let’s take, any…

CS: No, I mean, obviously, the Street has not started taking up numbers yet, because we’re – we don’t know. I mean, there has been no company reports about it. We just heard media reports that Twitch is strong or Amazon (AMZN) strong or different things or we like we just heard this Activision report. I mean, on the buy side, investors are getting excited, their numbers are going up.

But for the – whatever the sell-side is a little bit always cement shoes and they’re going to wait for the companies to report and that’s an inefficiency in the market that we can take advantage of, because the markets trade if stocks beat Street estimates and the Street estimates wait till the companies report. So you have a window of opportunity.

DS: I should note that Activision and EA have both held up better than the average company.

CS: Oh, yes.

DS: EA is down a bit, but it looks like it might have been local to them. Activision is – may hit. It’s not far from 52-week highs. So they’ve held up a bit, but okay, it should be interesting if you have that both numbers?

CS: Both of these charts look amazing. I mean, they’re in an uptrend and a down market. I think they can get back to new highs, which is a long way to go. So that’s good.

DS: Okay. All right. Well, any disclosures in any position you mentioned?

CS: No, no, we run a model portfolio for the subscribers. We don’t take positions, because we avoid the front running. We have a lot of institutional customers that – and readers of our work and we just run a model portfolio for the subscribers.

DS: Very good. Okay. And I should say, I have orders out for EA, but no positions in any of the stocks you mentioned. So…

CS: Okay.

DS: All right. Chaim, thank you so much. Stay safe out there.

CS: Okay, pleasure.

DS: Best of luck going forward.

CS: Great to see you.

DS: Yes, great to see you as well.

CS: Okay, stay healthy. Everybody stay inside and stay healthy. Let’s pass this.

DS: Play video games while you have the time.

CS: A lot of video games. Yes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Elazar Advisors, LLC has no positions in any stocks mentioned.

Daniel Shvartsman may open a long position in EA in the coming days.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investment advice.