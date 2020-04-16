Express Is Not Going Bankrupt, But It Is Also Not A Good Investment

With the recent revolver borrowing, $207M in cash on the balance sheet, and an extra $32M available from their revolving credit facility, Express has $372M in liquidity.

Express has the liquidity to sustain their business for at least a year if conditions remain the same.

The management team at Express (EXPR) is walking on a tight rope right now. They had a plan to turnaround the business consisting mostly of right-sizing their cost structure to match a declining revenue trend that has been consistent throughout the last 5 years. Express, after all, operates most of its stores in malls and outlet stores. Increasing competition from online stores and declining mall traffic is making life difficult for them.

Then out of nowhere comes the coronavirus pandemic. If there is anything that can hurt a business, it is not having cash coming in because stores are closed until further notice. The added uncertainty to a business in the midst of a turnaround story makes this a very speculative stock idea.

Express financial position

First, we need to know how stable Express’ balance sheet strength is. There are two camps here: investors who don’t see operating leases as financial debt and those who do. We belong in the second camp.

The company just released its annual report last month, so we have the most updated numbers. Looking at their lease disclosures there are $1.1B in present value operating leases:

In March the company decided to borrow from its revolving credit facility $165M out of the $197.7M available for borrowing. The credit facility has an interest rate of 2.41% with a maturity date of May 24th, 2024. Interest on the debt is payable quarterly. There is a covenant on the debt that states a minimum of 10% as cash collateral, and if the cash balance falls below 10%, then Express would need to maintain a 1 to 1 fixed charge coverage ratio.

With the recent revolver borrowing, $207M in cash on the balance sheet, and an extra $32M available from their revolving credit facility, Express has $372M in liquidity, not counting the 10% cash collateral describe in their covenants.

Another important clause found in the credit agreement allows Express to request an additional $100M as explained in the following disclosure:

An important detail about the above disclosure is that they can ask for additional credit only if the existing lenders accept their request or they can find an appropriate source willing the extend them credit, so it depends a lot on the state of the credit markets.

At a 2.41% interest, Express interest expense would be $3.9M. The credit agreement defines their fixed charge coverage ratio as EBITDA minus CAPEX divided by interest cash expenses. EBITDA for 2019 came in at $76M and the company had $37M in CAPEX. Their fixed charge coverage ratio, under those circumstances, is 10 times. That said, with an EBITDA margin of 3.7%, the company is just barely breaking even.

With 66M shares outstanding and a recent share price of $2.04, Express market cap is $130M and their enterprise value stands at $1.3B.

Is Express balance sheet strong enough to weather the storm?

We don’t see short term liquidity concerns; however, we wouldn’t say that their balance sheet is strong. The company’s total assets are $1.7B but $1B relates to their ROU lease assets, leaving the company with $700M tangible assets. Inventories account for $220M, or 22%, but the company has been active in reducing that amount via markdowns due to the misalignment of current inventory with their goals:

While we were more strategic with our approach to promotions this was offset by the actions we continued to take to move through clearance inventory as well as products that did not resonate with our customers and didn’t align with our go-forward product strategy. – Q4 call

We wouldn’t assign full value to their inventory account. Let’s say a 20% discount to inventory levels puts it at market value. That would leave inventory at $176M. Total tangible assets would then be somewhere around $656M. Then they have $467M in current liabilities and $1.1B in debt including operating leases and the recent credit revolver. That leaves Express with negative tangible book equity of $1.2B. If the condition worsens, in our opinion, Express would have a hard time finding a creditor willing to provide them with liquidity since they don’t have tangible assets to offer as collateral.

The increase in their cash account for 2019 is also a bit tricky since the increase is mostly attributed to the reduction in inventory which positively affects their operating cash flows:

That is not a sustainable source of operating cash flows. That inventory is also going to be replaced at some point. You can’t have a clothing store without inventory.

Recent Trends

Fourth-quarter and full-year results don’t paint a nice picture. The company is still facing negative comparable same-store sales growth and decreasing revenues. Margins are also depressed due to their inventory liquidations while SG&A is not declining at the same pace, resulting in an operating loss of $13.7M adjusting for restructuring charges and impairment of intangible assets.

The company steps to turnaround the business mostly consists of cost reductions and efficiencies through higher inventory turns. Management wants to close 100 stores by the end of 2022, of which they expect a revenue impact of $90M but a positive EBITDA contribution of $15M. Plus they think they can effectively reduce costs by $80M in the same time period. All of this should put the company back on track to earn positive operating margins of 5% by 2022:

On their sales front, they expect to stabilize their recent trends and are guiding to flat or a slight increase:

To summarize their turnaround strategy, it consists of two things: stabilize their revenues while cutting costs and improve their efficiencies to improve margins.

We believe the hardest part is going to be stabilizing their revenues. The company is not only facing problems with their brand, but they face increasing competitive online pressures and declining mall traffic. A quick Google Trends search shows its weakening brand:

It’s going to take heavy investment in marketing to bring the brand back to life, but with the position, Express is in right now, we don’t see that happening any time soon.

Is Express worth the risk?

Investors might make a good profit trading the stock, especially since it is so volatile. For investors looking to buy shares and holding them for the long-term waiting for the turnaround to be successful, we think there is too much risk.

In five years, do we see Express as a bigger company? The answer would be no. Express is shrinking its business and as of today, they don’t have a big online presence. The company is just starting a buy online pick up at store option, which shows how behind they are in terms of eCommerce.

Although we don’t see bankruptcy risks, we are not bullish about their business model. The coronavirus just added another layer of uncertainty to their business.

We don’t see a compelling investment case in Express shares.

