The Bottom Fishing Club: Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy (PE) merged with Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) in January. The organization is a petroleum exploration and production company with assets primarily in Texas. Original Parsley Energy investors own about 77% of the combined enterprise, with Jagged Peak holders getting 23%. Basically, Parsley acquired one of its neighbors with complementary acreage, high net margins, and the potential for tens of millions in synergies. The deal was structured as an all-stock transaction at a slight premium to Jagged’s market pricing.

Image Source: Company website

While we wait for the first official merged accounting report of the two firms in early May, pro forma estimates for the new entity listed $8.1 billion in book value and $4.4 billion in total liabilities as of September 2019. Compare this accounting setup to today’s $2.9 billion equity capitalization at a $7 share quote. Using 2019’s $55 crude oil selling price, about $2.5 billion in combined revenues were achieved.

Below are some graphs and tables from the company presentation at the Credit Suisse Energy Summit in March for the combined business, including oil & gas reserves and debt levels.

Image Source: Company Presentation, March 2020

Outside of $400 million drawn on its revolving credit facility, the new company held $2.7 billion in senior notes at an average interest rate around 5.3%. No large debt repayments are due until 2025.

Taking the 730 MMBoe calculation of proved reserves divided by 410 million shares outstanding means each share controls almost 1.8 barrels of crude oil in the ground. In other words, investors are paying about $3.90 per barrel for proved reserves at $7 a share. If you acquired the whole company at $7 a share and paid off all debt, the acquisition cost rises closer to $9 per barrel.

Comparing apples to apples, EOG Resources (EOG), another large Texas-focused oil & gas producer, is priced around $12 a barrel of proved reserves using “debt-free” enterprise valuations. The biggest difference between the two being total costs to pull petroleum out of the ground in a sustainable fashion are $40 a barrel for EOG, against a number above $45 for Parsley Energy’s assets. I wrote a bullish note on EOG a month ago here.

The collapse in oil and gas demand/pricing during early 2020 from the global coronavirus economic shutdown have put a spotlight on Parsley’s debt position, exploration/drilling expenditures and overall production cost setup. In response, the company has been aggressively cutting production expenses and capital spending. Management has been lobbying the state government to force the entire Texas oil industry to slash production by 20% to offset the sudden and massive slump in energy demand. So far, this effort is opposed by the vast majority of impacted businesses.

Cost Cutting

On March 18th, Parsley Energy provided an operation and spending plan update, targeting free cash flow for 2020, using average crude oil prices above $30 a barrel for the year. Below are highlights from the press release:

Parsley is reiterating its baseline capital budget assumption of $30-35 WTI oil price for the remainder of 2020. In this context, Parsley is reducing its 2020 capital budget to less than $1.0 billion, representing a reduction of more than 40% at the midpoint to the Company's previous $1.6-$1.8 billion budget. Consistent with the Company's commitment to free cash flow generation and in response to recent commodity price trends, Parsley plans to significantly reduce development activity in 2020. During January and February, Parsley operated 15 development rigs and five frac spreads on average. On March 9, 2020, Parsley announced that it had recently dropped to three frac spreads and had approved plans to drop to 12 rigs as soon as practicable. Over the next several weeks, Parsley plans to further reduce its baseline activity pace to four-to-six rigs and two-to-three frac spreads. Considering the challenging environment, all of Parsley's executive officers have elected to reduce their respective annual cash compensation by at least 50% when compared to 2019. In the context of $30-$35 WTI oil prices for the remainder of the year, Parsley is now targeting at least $225 million of free cash flow, which is an increase of nearly $150 million from the Company's preliminary target announced on March 9, 2020. Parsley anticipates this enhanced free cash flow will be accomplished through the aforementioned activity reductions, lower service and equipment costs, and incremental downside protection built into the Company's restructured hedge positions. In a lower oil price environment, Parsley will adjust as needed to preserve its balance sheet. Matt Gallagher, Parsley's President and CEO commented: We have acted swiftly and aggressively to protect our balance sheet and dividend as well as preserve long-term shareholder value in a $30-$35 WTI oil price environment. We are committed to allocating capital based on prevailing market conditions. These activity levels provide for a sustaining and healthy operating model at these prices should they hold long term. Despite having over $1 billion in hedge settlements if oil drops to the low $20s through the end of 2021, we will continue to evaluate unhedged returns when prescribing activity levels. Our work is far from done and our team will continue to be adaptive and responsive in these challenging times.

As a consequence of its quality asset base and aggressive cost cutting, Parsley is putting itself in a position to ride out sub-$30 oil over the short term. Given a rise in crude oil back above $30 this summer, I do not foresee serious solvency issues. Most all of its debt is not due to mature for five years or longer, and interest expense represents just $160 million on hedged revenues, estimated at greater than $2 billion in 2020. If the latest 9.7 million barrel a day output cut by OPEC+ remains throughout the summer, and the global economy reopens for business slowly, crude oil prices could even recapture $40 by the autumn. Don’t say it cannot happen. The energy futures market is already pricing crude at $33 in September, with $35 for January 2021 and $38 for December 2021.

Strong-Margin Oil Business

Parsley’s margins and returns, before the merger, were running at or above industry norms in 2019. The new company may be able to do even better after synergies are achieved into 2021. Below are charts of Parsley pre-merger results versus peers and competitors Concho Resources (CXO), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Cimarex Energy (XEC), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and WPX Energy (WPX). Gross profit margin, cash flow-to-assets and cash flow-to-debt were quite desirable for investors going into the coronavirus shutdown.

Technical Trading

Parsley’s stock trading action is looking more promising the last several weeks. New company-specific records were set in many of the momentum indicators I like to follow during March and April, as the oil/gas bust created an extreme oversold condition. Parsley only started public trading of its shares in 2014. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) made it to 10, a level rarely seen on Wall Street, circled in blue. The intermediate-term Average Directional Index (NYSE:ADX) shot up to 56 on the sell-off, marked with a green circle. Lastly, a bullish indication appeared as Parsley moved out of its record oversold position, circled in red. The Negative Volume Index (NVI) has raced higher, a signal of substantial buying after the March price drop. A string of up days in price on falling volume can indicate aggressive liquidation has disappeared, and overhead supply no longer exists. In essence, selling has been exhausted, setting the stage for a major bottom and reversal higher.

Summary

Some of Wall Street’s smartest risk-takers, like billionaire investor Leon Cooperman, have been purchasing shares in Parsley Energy. Insiders were heavy buyers in March around $10 a share, after a mix of buying and selling earlier in the year near $20. Hedge funds were getting excited about the Parsley/Jagged combination, with a total of 52 owning the company by December, up from 34 funds investing during the middle of 2019.

Parsley holds the potential to rebound sharply in price on any “unexpected” jump in oil/gas quotes going into 2021. One can argue the underlying operating business has lower costs, better diversification and stronger profit margin potential long term than the 2018 company trading at its high-water mark of $33 per share. If you can stomach some volatility in 2020 and the barrage of bearish news being reported on the oil collapse daily, $7 may prove an incredible bargain several years down the road.

Traditional economic theory explains the best cure for overproduction is low prices. In time, high-cost oil producers will go bankrupt, restructure the order of new production and/or shut down expensive wells. OPEC+ cuts have arrived, and Texas is even considering a mandatory drop in output. Conventional wisdom thinks oil/gas prices can never rise again. However, level-headed analysis and a contrarian review of the facts suggest investors take a serious look at Parsley Energy.

At $60+ crude oil in 2021, Parsley could easily generate $2.50-3.00 a share in earnings and cash flow well above $1.5 billion annually. That's the same level Wall Street consensus was forecasting in January, before the coronavirus showed up. If you hold oil exposure in your portfolio, can you afford not to do more research into this America-centered business for your investment dollars? How many other investment opportunities can potentially double or triple in price with the resumption of normal economic circumstances over the next 12-18 months?

