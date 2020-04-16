Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds & ETPs Q1 2020 Snapshot: Assets Under Management Plunge $3.2 Trillion

For Q1 2020, the average equity fund and taxable fixed income fund posted a 22.33% decline and 4.56% decline, respectively, which contributed to the precipitous drop in assets under management.
TNA in the conventional funds business plummeted 11.28%, falling $2.423 trillion from Q4 2019 to just a little less than $19.048 trillion for Q1 2020.
The money market funds (+$689.7 billion) macro-group had the largest draw of net new money for Q1, while the short-/intermediate-term bond funds (-$77.3 billion) macro-group witnessed the largest net redemptions.
TNA in U.S. ETPs slid 17.09% (-$756.7 billion) from $4.428 trillion for Q4 2019 to slightly less than $3.672 trillion for Q1 2020.
The large-cap ETPs (+$24.2 billion) macro-group had the largest draw of net new money for Q1 of all the ETP macro-groups, while the emerging markets ETPs (-$6.9 billion) macro-group witnessed the largest redemptions.
Photo Source: REUTERS/Bobby Yip. A photographer takes a picture of an intraday chart of the benchmark Hang Seng Index at a brokerage in Hong Kong.
In this issue of Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds & Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot, we feature a summary of total net assets (TNA), estimated net flows, new fund creations, and fund liquidations for conventional funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs) for Q1 2020, comparing the changes to those of prior quarters and highlighting the largest individual gainers and losers of both groups. The Snapshot provides readers a powerful, easy-to-use guide and quick reference tool to help them discern fund trends during the quarter.
