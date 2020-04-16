CORN: Short-Term Headwinds Abound, But Longer-Term Tailwinds Approach

While corn is not a commodity that many investors would associate with the COVID-19 pandemic, its price has been hit hard as social distancing measures have taken hold across the U.S. The commodity now trades at $3.26/bu for May, down from $4.10/bu a year ago. The price of the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN), which tracks corn futures contracts on a rolling basis, has hit one new all-time low after another in 2020 to date in response to the commodity's downturn (see figure).

Data by YCharts

Corn is being affected by the concurrent headwinds of abundant supply and widespread demand disruption. While either of these factors would be bearish on their own, their combined effect has been to push the price of May corn down near decade lows. Consider the supply situation. 2019 was an especially unusual year for corn in the Midwest as an exceptionally rainy spring caused many farmers to forgo the planting season and the early arrival of winter in the region saw harvesting continue into early 2020. Farmers have responded to 2019's low planting acreage by substantially increasing their planned acreages for 2020, and this year's figure is expected to be the largest since 2013 (see figure). With yields also expected to be near or at all-time highs, this autumn could see one of the most productive U.S. corn harvests in recent memory.

Data by YCharts

Rising harvest expectations have coincided over the last month with record demand disruption for gasoline and, by extension, fuel ethanol due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] mandates the blending of approximately 15 billion gallons of corn ethanol with gasoline per year, the timing of the gasoline demand disruption has conflicted with the federal government's rulemaking calendar. Specifically, in October 2019 the U.S. Energy Information Administration released its projected gasoline demand volume for 2020. The following month the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], which oversees the biofuels blending mandate, established a percentage average blend for 2020 based on the mandate's absolute volume and the gasoline demand forecast for that year. Ethanol demand is set at a fixed percentage of gasoline consumption until the end of 2020 because of this rulemaking process, and ethanol's demand disruption since early March has been comparable to that of gasoline as a result.

Almost all of the ethanol that is blended under the RFS2 is produced from corn. The ongoing ethanol demand disruption has caused corn production margins to quickly turn negative as the collapsing price of gasoline has rapidly outpaced the more leisurely decline to the price of corn (see figure). Average margins even at the country's lowest-cost facilities in Iowa are at their lowest levels since the immediate aftermath of the 2012 Midwest drought.

Corn ethanol production margin at a hypothetical Iowa dry mill facility. Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

Corn ethanol producers have shuttered entire facilities in response. At the beginning of April it was reported that more than 20% of U.S. corn ethanol production capacity had been idled, and this number has since increased to almost 50%. The ethanol sector is second only to feed sector as a source of U.S. corn utilization, so this mass shutdown of production capacity has greatly reduced demand for corn even as supply is approaching all-time highs (see figure).

Corn's primary use in the U.S. is as animal feed, and the market for this has weakened rapidly in recent weeks due to America's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants have been mostly shut down, although some are attempting to operate at reduced capacity by serving the take-out market. Consumers are cooking at home, but this increased demand for meat in residential buildings has only partially offset the demand disruption that has occurred in the commercial sector. Meanwhile, meat processing facilities are experiencing pandemic-related labor shortages that have prompted many of them to temporarily close.

Worsening the demand situation still more is weakened global demand for U.S. corn in the wake of the Trump administration's trade war with major U.S. trading partners (see figure). An expected tailwind in early 2020 failed to materialize when China suspended the 10 vol% ethanol blending mandate that it had intended to implement nationwide in January. That mandate would have required China to import more than 2 billion bushels of corn annually, or an amount equal to total annual U.S. corn exports, in order to meet its domestic ethanol demand. The scrapping of the mandate over food security concerns make it unlikely that it will be implemented anytime soon, especially given the ongoing distraction of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data by YCharts

The outlook for corn demand is different due to the prospect of major notable tailwinds developing by the end of the year. Demand disruption for corn ethanol will end later in 2020. In November 2020 the EPA will release its mandated blending percentage for 2021, and this value will be calculated as a function of expected gasoline demand for the same year. It is very unlikely that this year's forecast will completely ignore pandemic-related demand disruption, in contrast to the analytical situation late last year when the pandemic had yet to begin. The 2021 blending percentage will therefore be set at the level that will cause ethanol demand to respond to the absolute volumes that Congress wrote into federal law when it created the RFS2. By early 2021, then, corn demand from the ethanol sector will have rebounded to its pre-2020 levels.

An additional support for corn prices is the fact that the supply situation is unlikely to improve much more in the interim. The price of May corn is near the very bottom of the trading range that has persisted since the RFS2 was implemented in 2010; other than a brief plunge to just above $3/bu in 2016, prices have generally remained above $3.25/bu. It is no coincidence that prices have remained above $3/bu over the last decade given the additional demand for corn that the RFS2 has created and maintained during that period. While the current low corn price reflects temporary ethanol demand disruption, prices would require permanent demand destruction in order to collapse to their pre-2010 levels. This is very unlikely to happen for the regulatory demand reasons discussed above.

Similarly, the fact that current prices are based in part on expectations of a record or near-record harvest this autumn means that any harvest volume surprises are more likely to be to the downside than to the upside. The experiences of 2012 and, to a lesser extent, 2019 have shown how rapidly expected harvest volumes can decline in response to the fickleness of the weather. This is not to say that such a development is likely to occur, of course, but it does mean that any unexpected weather developments are more likely to take the form of a tailwind for corn prices than a headwind.

The likely scenario for corn is therefore comparable to those that are playing out for transportation fuels. Widespread demand disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic and abundant supply has pushed prices down to very low levels. The short-term timing of the former in particular is highly uncertain, but the probability that a rebound will occur by early 2021 is very high. The long-term outlook for corn is bullish as a consequence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.