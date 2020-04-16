The Equity Recovery Can Last For A While

Introduction

The recovery in equities in the past two weeks caught many market participants by surprise as investors were preparing themselves for a sustained period of equity market weakness and elevated price volatility. Figure 1 shows that US equities (SPY) are up over 30% since their low reached on March 23rd and have pulled back to the 50% Fibo retracement of their yearly high-low range. This is the fastest recovery in stock market's history and the 'buy the dip' strategy seems to have worked so far. The question now is: how long can this recovery last for?

The popular moving average 50D 200D crossover has been forming a 'death cross', which has historically been interpreted as a bearish signal for equities. In addition, the 200D simple moving average, which usually acts as a support line in positive trending market, could reverse its function and act as a major resistance for SPY in the near term.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

SP500 outlook: recovery or depression?

Even though macro and technical indicators are clearly sending a negative signal on stocks, we know that equities can ignore the economic reality for a while and constantly surprise participants by reaching new highs. It seems that the massive liquidity injections from the Fed with the additional USD 2.3 trillion of incremental purchases (ABS, leveraged loans, muni bonds and high yield) have been enough to increase the optimism this month. The Fed's balance sheet is now expected to grow to 8/9 trillion by the end of this year, two times more than the October 2014 high of $4.5tr, which is clearly indicating that the Fed will do 'whatever it can' to save the market.

As the recent COVID-19 crisis has been described as a combination of a series of previous crises (2008, 2001 9/11, 1997 Asian Crisis, 1987 and 1929), we overlay the performance of the SP500 in the past year with two important historical events: the 1929 crash and the October 1987 crash. On one hand, the 1929 bear market was the longest in US stocks' history and lasted for 700 business days with equities falling by nearly 90 percent from peak to trough. On the other hand, equities experienced their quickest fall during the October 1987 crash (down 34% in 11 business days) and it took nearly 22 months for equities to recover to their highs. Figure 2 shows a representation of the SP500 now and then.

Are we experiencing a bear market rally, which will soon be followed by another big wave of selloff, or is the momentum in equities going to simply continue in the near to medium term?

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

A crucial time to challenge your analysis

One important lesson we can learn from the financial market is that even though an investment idea or macro theme may sound very clear and convincing on paper, it is a completely different story when it comes to real-time performance. For instance, it is clear now that economic fundamentals are about to experience their highest rate of change in history, with unemployment in the US expected to increase to more than 20 percent. From that simple analysis, you would expect consumption to plunge as many US households will be unemployed, which would sharply reduce real GDP growth and therefore be negative for stocks. How many smart investment gurus (Howard Marks, Jeff Gundlach) have recently been on finance media forecasting that this is the start of a long-term bear market? Not to mention that we also heard similar stories in the beginning of 2019 ('bear market rally' was a popular phrase then), but the equity market eventually experienced one of its biggest rallies in the past 30 years. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that the SPY was up nearly 30 percent last year, its fourth biggest yearly performance since the inception of the index.

Despite all the negative sentiment from sell-side institutions and smart money managers, equities have been rising, completely ignoring the economic reality, especially the initial claims report with millions of people filing to receive unemployment benefits in the past three weeks.

It seems that the dip buyers are about to win again if equities recover to their previous highs, which is completely understandable given the past performance of this simple strategy. Figure 3 (right frame) shows the average annual performance of investors in the past 30 years each time they were buying SPY after a week of negative returns. To the exception of 2002, 2008 and 2018, investors would have earned positive returns on average each week following a week of negative returns (60 bps on average in 2019).

The Fed's interventions, passive investment strategies in addition to the intensification of the incentive to reach for yield are all compressors of volatility, which eventually results in a market trending higher.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR Calculations

COVID-19 crisis and the acceleration of inflows into passive funds

The past decade was marked by the secular switch from active to passive money management, with billions of dollars flowing into passive funds. The high fees in addition to the poor management in periods of market stress have made it difficult for active managers to exist in this environment, hence leading to the closure of many hedge funds in the past cycle. With over USD 2 trillion moving out of active equity funds and moving into passive, figure 4 (left frame) shows that in the middle of last year, money managed in passive funds outgrew money managed by active funds.

Recently, Logica's Chief Strategist Mike Green highlighted that the COVID-19 crisis has just accelerated the outflows from active management into passive and has also accelerated the transition from challenged retailers (i.e. Macy's (NYSE:M), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP)) to major players and monopolies. Due to the current lockdown, we are now heavily relying on dominant home delivery services such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for instance. As a result, these giant companies are simply gaining more market share while minor companies such as Macy's are getting wiped out of the index (replaced by Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) this month). Five companies (FAAMG: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL)) make up 18 percent of the SP500 index, hence more money moving into passive will continue to chase the same stocks and will push aggregate indexes to the upside.

Figure 4 (right frame) retraces the performance of 3 equity baskets since the start of the year. While the SPY is down 16 percent (despite the strong recovery we have seen in the past two weeks), QQQ is down 6 percent; the FANG+ futures is now even up this year.

Therefore, if we do not see any drastic liquidation from 401(k) funds (which is currently the case), stocks can reach higher levels from here.

Figure 4

Source: MorningStar, Eikon Reuters

Was the $6tr+ stimulus enough?

As a response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Fed has been massively intervening in the markets, purchasing $625bn of securities on a weekly basis (USD 32.5 tr), increasing the size of its balance sheet by USD 2 tr in the past 6 weeks to over $6 trillion. Figure 5 (left frame) shows that periods of significant liquidity injections by the Fed have usually led to positive equity momentum. With the Fed's balance sheet expected to rise to USD 8/9 trillion this year, some participants are convinced that the effect on stocks will be positive. The Fed also rolled out a USD 2.3 tr 'plan' to bolster local governments and small and medium-sized businesses, with 4-year loans to businesses with up to 10K employees.

On top of that, the US government passed a $2.2 trillion aid package to prevent the whole economy from collapsing in the coming months and avoid a total depression.

Even though you may still want to question if all this money will be enough to save a shutdown economy, USD 6.5 trillion is a massive amount relative to the size of the US economy (roughly USD 20tr). Sell-side institutions are currently expecting the economy to plunge by 1 to 8 percent in the first quarter of this year according to GDPnow (figure 5, right frame). There is a massive uncertainty around that number, but even if we take the most bearish scenario among the Blue Chip consensus, 8 percent of $20 trillion represents $1.6tr. We think that with the uncertainty remaining in markets post COVID-19, it is fair to assume that 10 to 15 percent of GDP will be lost in 2020 and 2021 in the US, which represents $2 to $3 trillion per year. Therefore, $6.5tr could be enough to convince the market for a little while.

After learning significantly from the 2008 Financial Crisis, the Fed (and US government) has helped the market much more than in the previous crisis, and also clearly hinted participants that it will not let the market fail. Even though some investors argue that the Fed recently violated its Federal Reserve Act established in 1913 through the announcement of the purchase of illiquid high-yield instruments, US officials have clearly hinted the market that there are ready to buy stocks (i.e. via futures) in case equities start to fall dramatically as the economy enters a recession.

Even though we expect volatility to remain elevated in this current environment with equities experiencing significant swings, we think that the current optimism can last longer than many investors are currently pricing in, leading to an important divergence between equities' valuations and the economic reality. We are not saying that we are starting to turn bullish on equities, however investors should not aim to fight the Fed in this current environment and should accept equities to trend higher despite poor fundamentals. We just think that the Fed will not let equity fall by 90 percent again like in the Great Depression and may act as the 'buyer of last resort' in case we see another important selloff in the near future (i.e. 40% +).

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters, Atlanta Fed

Outlook for SPY and markets

Hence, if we had to choose one scenario from figure 2, we would go for the 1987 one (unwillingly). Even though the 200D SMA could reverse its function in the short run and act as a new resistance, we do not recommend investors play the reversal on SPY. If the SPY breaks through the 300 level, it could easily go back to the January highs despite the economic disaster. We do not expect the momentum to persist in the long run as the probability of a second and third wave of selloff in equities is very likely (60%), but we want to warn investors that we could see periods of significant divergence between markets and the economic reality.

In addition, we also remain bullish on the US dollar (UUP) in the short run, as the elevated volatility regime combined with the underperformance of major and emerging economies relative to the US should increase the vulnerability of most of the currencies. As a consequence, we think that SPY will outperform World (ex-US) equities (VEU) in the near term as a stronger dollar has usually played in favor of US assets (figure 6).

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

